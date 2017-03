dang its been 20+ years and she still bitter.... which means that memoir is gonna be juicy! Reply

Thread

Link

Okay but I would pick up that memoir. Reply

Thread

Link

Of COURSE she does. We all knew it was coming the second that pic hit the internet. Reply

Thread

Link

ooooooo it's finally here!!!



go in, aunt V Reply

Thread

Link

"media hoe alphonso....."



dead -

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol she ain't lying... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg that part caught me off guard!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl, I'd read that memoir Reply

Thread

Link

"complains" no she didn't lol Reply

Thread

Link

I need that memoir tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Omg sry but I'm screaming at "the media hoe Alphonso ribero" Reply

Thread

Link



I like that she spelled "hoe" with an "e". Maybe she really meant he was a: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She just wanted to let everyone know how much Alphonso loves gardening! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not that I spell it that often but when folks are calling people hoes, do a lot of people not put the "e"?



ONTD poll! Hoe or ho? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

hoe fo sho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was waiting for her to say something tbh. We all knew it was coming lol. Reply

Thread

Link

God, I love her. Reply

Thread

Link

When I saw those reunion pics I just fucking knew Aunt V 1.0 would deliver, LoL Reply

Thread

Link

The minute I saw that reunion photo, I already fucking knew lmao. She is the superior Viv and her in that dance class is fucking iconic but sometimes you just have to let it go. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah I always thought the second one was a weird choice to replace her with. Like, she was perfectly fine I guess, but Viv 1.0 was such a force of nature in designer clothing, 2.0 just seemed so bland by comparison? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. viv 1.0 was really dynamic on screen and i always really liked her interactions with everyone bc she had personality. viv 2.0 was super watered down. no offense to the actress. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

viv's character was great until they mad her quit her job. and 2.0 was so boring. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I was just to mention the dance class episode, she was gorg and fierce and young me HATED that she got replaced Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm starting to really not like her. Reply

Thread

Link

Because at some point you have to let it go. And then you also have to wonder if she were a jack ass on set. It's starting to seem plausible. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes and double yes to the first reply Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea this ain't cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link