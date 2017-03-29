Amber Heard says she was warned coming out as bisexual




-Denied she ever made an 'announcement' about coming out 'because I was never in'
-Filmmakers doubted whether she could play a straight woman in a romantic lead
-Heard came out as bisexual seven years ago and said it was "difficult"
-Still rumoured to be dating Elon Musk
-Is still getting cast in movie roles post "coming out" and divorce from Depp


