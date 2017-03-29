Amber Heard says she was warned coming out as bisexual
Amber Heard says she was warned coming out as bisexual would end her career https://t.co/dxn1hxT1Im pic.twitter.com/DN6NKKy6SV— The Independent (@Independent) 25 mars 2017
-Denied she ever made an 'announcement' about coming out 'because I was never in'
-Filmmakers doubted whether she could play a straight woman in a romantic lead
-Heard came out as bisexual seven years ago and said it was "difficult"
-Still rumoured to be dating Elon Musk
-Is still getting cast in movie roles post "coming out" and divorce from Depp
Source
Edited at 2017-03-29 07:49 pm (UTC)
But her exact wording to AfterEllen was "It’s hard. I think GLAAD is one of the many reasons that I, as a 24-year-old, can come out."
https://web.archive.org/web/20101206012
girl....
but they can cast some hella ugly guys as the 'hearthrob' in romantic leads and except us to believe that?
Is this implying that actors don't lose roles when coming out?
honestly, we should all just feel sorry for straight women bc all they have are men! #prayercircleforstraightgirls
Edited at 2017-03-29 08:02 pm (UTC)
edit: and yeah loll I think that's what the OP meant, I don't think they meant it to be wank but who knows on this site 🤷🏽♀️
Edited at 2017-03-29 08:06 pm (UTC)
Also same, I kinda feel bad for them on that aspect tbh
Ive known a lot of bi women and most of them are dating or are married to men. I think it's out of convenience bc a lot of states aren't too lgbtq friendly. If even hw has trouble accepting you we still have a looooong way to go
Uh, what??? She's traditionally beautiful in a socially-acceptable 'feminine' way; she doesn't even look like Hollywood's narrow-ass stereotype of a lesbian/bi woman. jfc, they're so stupid.
Really pretty
She's so gorgeous, I don't think I really noticed that before, for some reason.
I'm reading a book about Elon Musk right now and he's awesome, and if they're together, good for them.
Talulah still talks about how they're best friends and she wouldn't rule out marrying him again, so they still have a good relationship.
I ask myself this allll the time.
he's bloody bonkers