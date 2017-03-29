Amber Heard says she was warned coming out as bisexual

I wonder how grossly anti-bi this post will get... Reply

Edited at 2017-03-29 07:49 pm (UTC) Reply

LMAO Reply

omg help me Reply

You jinxed it with this being the first comment Reply

Maybe it'll be filled with "she's so pretty" comments and the trolls will miss out Reply

It's not FKA so probably not Reply

I love ha and want to see her with a beautiful woman close to her age again, not another aging scumbag. Reply

mte Reply

But her exact wording to AfterEllen was "It’s hard. I think GLAAD is one of the many reasons that I, as a 24-year-old, can come out."





https://web.archive.org/web/20101206012 139/http://www.afterellen.com/people/201 0/12/amber-heard-talks-about-being-an-ou t-lesbian-in-hollywood "Denied she ever made an 'announcement' about coming out 'because I was never in'"But her exact wording to AfterEllen was "It’s hard. I think GLAAD is one of the many reasons that I, as a 24-year-old, can come out." Reply

-Still rumoured to be dating Elon Musk



girl.... Reply

I don't believe this for a second. Reply

Filmmakers doubted whether she could play a straight woman in a romantic lead



but they can cast some hella ugly guys as the 'hearthrob' in romantic leads and except us to believe that? Reply

mte Reply

ugh seriously, the girl has to be perfect and the guy can be whoever, no standards exist for them Reply

i dont even understand that part because she's still a conventionally attractive bombshell type??? Reply

Lol true Reply

she's so beautiful. i walked by her in Soho once and before realizing it was her thought to myself "how are girls as pretty as that even allowed?" Reply

Omg I would die if I saw her in person. Literally, my life would be complete. Reply

She's so pretty, is she really dating Musk? He doesn't seem like he'd be fun to date. Reply

if she was i dont think they are anymore lol Reply

His first wife used to write an lj blog about what a controlling nightmare he was as a husband and then an ex-husband. Reply

Yeah I remember reading elsewhere that he's definitely not a walk in the park Reply

Her Instagram shows her hanging with Carla Delevigne I know they are legit just gal pals but they would be cute together!!!! Reply

I think it's great she came out and it's STUPID, if she hadn't come out and started seeing women there would've been an uproar. Women can't win can they?! Reply

"Is still getting cast in movie roles post "coming out" and divorce from Depp"



Is this implying that actors don't lose roles when coming out? Reply

i think its more than a lot of people were wanting her to fail (especially after the divorce from depp), but that she managed to prove them wrong/still have a career anyway? Reply

Nope not at all meant to just add that she's been cast in a few more films yesterday another one was announced (didn't think anyone would care which ones since her tag doesn't get much action) plus everyone assumed she'd be run out of Hollywood after Depp's team tried to ruin her Reply

there's no question that white people can play every race under the sun, but she can't play a straight woman? Wow, I knew filmmakers and Hollywood was stupid but goddamn. Reply

Bi women who date men.. like why tho Reply

er what? Reply

Ok Reply

Wouldn't that defeat the purpose of being bi if they didn't? Lol Reply

Here we go.... Reply

Do you even know what bisexuality means? Reply

you guys, i think this is just a joke about how awful men are lmao (i.e. why would you date guys if your orientation gives you an option other than guys, bc guys suck). obviously bi attractions aren't necessarily split equally between men & women, but i don't understand some of the confusion, esp w/ ppl conflating bisexuality w/ dating bc we've established that who you're dating doesn't necessarily define your orientation.



honestly, we should all just feel sorry for straight women bc all they have are men! #prayercircleforstraightgirls



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:02 pm (UTC) Reply

lol ia Reply

men are horrible and I hate that I'm attracted to them ugh





edit: and yeah loll I think that's what the OP meant, I don't think they meant it to be wank but who knows on this site 🤷🏽‍♀️



Edited at 2017-03-29 08:06 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao, mte, I took it like that, and also there are bi women who chose to only date women because men ain't shit, they still like them/feel atracted to them but preffer not to date them (or only have sex with them)



Also same, I kinda feel bad for them on that aspect tbh Reply

agreed. also your icon always makes me smile and reconsider my distaste for snakes Reply

lol ontd is triggered af rn

Ive known a lot of bi women and most of them are dating or are married to men. I think it's out of convenience bc a lot of states aren't too lgbtq friendly. If even hw has trouble accepting you we still have a looooong way to go Reply

Bi and agree tbh Reply

I want to disagree but...I can't. At this point men are just an occasional bad habit for me, and I'm always kind of annoyed @ myself after, lol. Reply

Because we're also attracted to men. Reply

lmao this thread. you're right! Reply

lol ia Reply

lmao Reply

lmao @ how one wordy comment can change the tone of a comment's replies Reply

her best role will always be greta on the terrible hidden palms. bless. Reply

I liked her in The Joneses, even if the part was small compared to the others. And The Playboy Club had potential. Reply

oh yeah, the joneses was pretty good! i thought it kinda fell apart somewhere in the middle, but i still enjoyed it. Reply

She and Scarjo look similar in the face to me.



Really pretty Reply

shes much prettier than deadeyed scarjo Reply

mte, what kind of disrespect... Reply

Yup Reply

mte Reply

Why are people so weird about bisexuality

She's so gorgeous, I don't think I really noticed that before, for some reason.

I'm reading a book about Elon Musk right now and he's awesome, and if they're together, good for them. Reply

well from what his ex wives have said about him I hope Amber steers clear. She's already married one controlling person Reply

I guess you mean Justine. I know she said some bad things, but also some good ones.

Talulah still talks about how they're best friends and she wouldn't rule out marrying him again, so they still have a good relationship. Reply

Why are people so weird about bisexuality



I ask myself this allll the time. Reply

