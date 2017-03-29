Buffy reunion: Sarah Michelle Gellar chooses between Angel and Spike






SMG says she got a lot of hate and death threats. Bangel story was beautiful.
She says about Spike, that he understood a different part of Buffy that she needed to understand and discover. She picked Angel

Whedon says Bangel is the greatest love story that he will ever tell. Spuffy is a long term relationship because Spike went and got a soul because Buffy.

source. video

ONTD, Angel or Spike?

OP is for Spike, Spuffy forever
