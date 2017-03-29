Buffy reunion: Sarah Michelle Gellar chooses between Angel and Spike
SMG says she got a lot of hate and death threats. Bangel story was beautiful.
She says about Spike, that he understood a different part of Buffy that she needed to understand and discover. She picked Angel
Whedon says Bangel is the greatest love story that he will ever tell. Spuffy is a long term relationship because Spike went and got a soul because Buffy.
source. video
ONTD, Angel or Spike?
OP is for Spike, Spuffy forever
I honestly thought they did the triangle well in that ep of Angel where Buffy is off doing her own thing while Spike and Angel are chasing their metaphorical penises around.
I really, really hate that the entire legacy of the show now boils down to Bangel vs Spuffy. As if that's all the choice there is for the girl.
I'm all for post-season 3 Wesley in Angel The Series <3
i loved how smg always stanned bangel too lmao
The messiness and passion
No ty
Totally mess though. Same with Willow sleeping with Tara after erasing her memory of their fight, removing her consent.
Lol you remember that?!
also, i think that james marsters is such a creep that i have a hard time separating him from the character. that song about michelle.... yikes.
Accurate
SPUFFY
Still fucks me up to this day
I never really liked Angel and Buffy either, even though I loved their S2 storyline.
Being in a relationship wasn't ever the most interesting thing about Buffy - she was awesome on her own.
I always found Angel annoying, and whenever someone said how dreamy he was I would
be like omgeyeroll .lol
The only ep of season 6 I watch is the musical, everything else is dead to me. Ugh the Buffy bot too.