Buffy reunion: Sarah Michelle Gellar chooses between Angel and Spike

can i have neither please

MTE I love the show but I've never been here for either of them. I kinda liked Giles lol.

I like that the show ended with Buffy single

same

Best thing about the finale.

I honestly thought they did the triangle well in that ep of Angel where Buffy is off doing her own thing while Spike and Angel are chasing their metaphorical penises around.



I really, really hate that the entire legacy of the show now boils down to Bangel vs Spuffy. As if that's all the choice there is for the girl.

All of Buffy's boyfriends were terrible. She needed to just be alone.



I'm all for post-season 3 Wesley in Angel The Series <3



Edited at 2017-03-29 09:09 pm (UTC)

BANGEL 4 LYFE



i loved how smg always stanned bangel too lmao

Same, I love that she's stuck true to Buffy/Angel in every interview through the years.

Same. I still adore them all these years later.

lol mte she knows!

Same



The messiness and passion

I loved Angel and Buffy but I do wish Angel and Cordelia was explored more.

I used to agree but she was too good for him tbh

Angel & Cordy ❤

same. i love both relationships

Angel and Cordy had no chemistry. They were better off as friends more than anything

Spuffy was gross. He tried to rape her and then they cut to a Burger King commercial mid-rape attempt

No ty



No ty

Ughhh that scene was sooo traumatising especially the first time I saw it back in the day. That's why I never understood Spuffy fans :(

I grew out of Spuffy but at the time I sort of almost ignored the scene? Because the reasons the writers gave for writing it were so maddening that it felt really out of character and fanfiction-y to me.



Totally mess though. Same with Willow sleeping with Tara after erasing her memory of their fight, removing her consent.

Oooooooooh now it makes sense... i didn't know this happened bc i quitted when angel did basically (i was eleven lol) but wow, there's a person i hate to my core and it's so apparent why they liked spuffy. It's 100% their style.

mte, this is why I can never understand anyone liking Spike/Buffy if they've seen that scene.

OMG WHAT? I watched it for the first time on DVD. I had no idea they cut to a commerical?!?! I feel gross all over again.

Lol you remember that?!

yup this right here

I didn't get a Burger King commercial because I'm in Canada, but that cut to commercial was the most infuriating thing. That commercial break is the only time I almost quit the show.

same, i will never like spuffy for this reason alone. there are aspects of their relationship i find interesting but this just completely killed them for me

Spuffy 4eva

ick. spike. a prime example of how a side character can be good in small doses but that doesn't mean they need to be a regular. he was like the urkel of btvs.



also, i think that james marsters is such a creep that i have a hard time separating him from the character. that song about michelle.... yikes.



Edited at 2017-03-29 07:36 pm (UTC)

That song was awful

he was like the urkel of btvs.

Accurate



Accurate

He was so much fun in Season 2 and that one episode of Season 3.

Damn what a downgrade of a cover.

Father Time is stone cold bitch.

He sure is.

You win the internet. Best comment ever.

What are you talking about he looks amazing for his age which is 54!

He has aged well especially for a white British man lol.

tbh james marsters is like super old compared to the rest of the cast, he was like 35 in his first appearance on the show

Dude is like 55, TBH.

no

Yikes. He did not age well.



Lol i thought her arm is reaching for his dick at first

this is better than the bagel cover

I'm so tired of relationships like these getting glorified. Gross.

I legit did not recognize him for about 10 seconds.

All the angles in this photo shoot are so off.

Team Buffy/Angel because I don't remember Angel almost raping Buffy while they were dating.

just trying to murder her and kill her friends tho.. GOALS

They were all fucked up tho.

Bangel forever makes me cry especially when Angel goes human for an episode

Still fucks me up to this day

I was never into them but that episode broke me

this scene kills me

this effing scene ;___;

best episode ever

that episode makes me ;___;

lol as a 9 year old i thought bangel was sooo romantic but now im realizing what a bs relationship that was. like a 200+ plus immortal fuckboy preying on a 16 year old lol cool

Hahahah omg this is so much me.

I always tried to ignore that.

LMAO same

I started rewatching The Vampire Diaries a few hours ago and this is how I feel.

Yeah it's uncomfortable to watch in retrospect, especially after seeing Angel on his own series surrounded by adult characters, Buffy comes off as sooo young in season 1 especially. And the flashback to Angel falling for 15 year old Buffy sucking on a lollipop is all kinds of wrong

On a TV show (and sometimes in life, tbh), the build-up/unrequited angle is always better than the realized thing. So I looooooved Buffy + Spike until they actually went through with it.



I never really liked Angel and Buffy either, even though I loved their S2 storyline.



Being in a relationship wasn't ever the most interesting thing about Buffy - she was awesome on her own.

Spike4Ever



I always found Angel annoying, and whenever someone said how dreamy he was I would

be like omgeyeroll .lol

I found Spike to be somewhat entertaining, though I'm definitely not endorsing the fucked up shit the character did at certain points in the series.

same, he's a great yet terrible character

He was entertaining as fuck even if he was a shit person/vampire.

Same, I wish they never went down the "he's obsessed with Buffy" road just let him be



The only ep of season 6 I watch is the musical, everything else is dead to me. Ugh the Buffy bot too. Reply

he had some great lines. Reply

he's prob one of the best characters in the universe imo Reply

I love Spike whenever he didn't have to interact with Buffy Reply

"out. for. a. walk. ...bitch." still makes me lol Reply

