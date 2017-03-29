Justin Bieber Shows Off New Tattoo and Love of Sausage in New Insta Pic
Looks like Biebs is growing the tattoo zoo on his chest. His most recent addition is a lion, joining his previous additions, a bear and a crow. Also clock the Sausage Party promo. Guess he and Seth Rogen kissed and made up.
Are you taking care of your skin, ONTD?
My endo is making me take my birth control back-to-back for a few months and the extra hormones have wrecked my skin. ._.
EDIT: I have no comment re: his sobriety.
