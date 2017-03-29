Justin Bieber Shows Off New Tattoo and Love of Sausage in New Insta Pic



Looks like Biebs is growing the tattoo zoo on his chest. His most recent addition is a lion, joining his previous additions, a bear and a crow. Also clock the Sausage Party promo. Guess he and Seth Rogen kissed and made up.

Source

Are you taking care of your skin, ONTD?
Tagged: , ,