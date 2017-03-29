March 29th, 2017, 10:42 am galaxized Album trailer: Lust For Life by Lana Del Rey Lana has uploaded a trailer for her new album, Lust For Life, on her YouTube channel. No other information was given.sourcedo you have a lust for life, ontd? Tagged: lana del rey, music / musician (pop), new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6767 comments Add comment
she also did an interview with BBC where she says she was going for a 40's 50's Shangri La vibe, but now the sound has evolved to be more "updated"
don't know if anyone's posted this, I'm SO BEHIND
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04twrr
Edited at 2017-03-29 05:15 pm (UTC)
i'm ready, i've been ready, bring on your new era
she's looking more and more like Priscilla every day
and i love her speaking voice. she'd be perfect for ASMR videos.
me too!!