Cristiano Ronaldo horrifying sculpture was unveiled today at Aeroporto da Madeira
Close enough. pic.twitter.com/9UxNpigaJW— SB Nation (@SBNation) March 29, 2017
A bust of Cristiano Ronaldo was unveiled today at Aeroporto da Madeira in Portugal, which is being renamed Aeroporto Cristiano Ronaldo in honor of the Real Madrid star.
source= https://twitter.com/SBNation/status/847
same artist?
Me RN, tho:
he should get an academy award for keeping a straight face during this unveiling
is the artist trolling him?