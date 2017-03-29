Cristiano Ronaldo horrifying sculpture was unveiled today at Aeroporto da Madeira

That drawing makes him look like he was hit in the face with a shovel Reply

Lmao Reply

Lmao they did alright with the nose at least! Reply

Nah I think that 80yr old widow that gave us this gem branched out from painting to sculpture Reply

eyelashes on point Reply

😂😂😂😂 yooooo Reply

uncanny resemblance if you ask me Reply

I don't understand how these reach final approval. Like no one on either team saw it and slightly objected to it? Reply

Me RN, tho:

greatest day of my life Reply

what the fuck Reply

he should get an academy award for keeping a straight face during this unveiling



Edited at 2017-03-29 05:11 pm (UTC)

Didn't the artist sleep on it before casting the bronze? I usually take a break when I'm drawing, sculpting, painting whatever to look at what I'm doing, with fresh eyes. I mean, yech... Reply

woll smoth Reply

lmao

is the artist trolling him? Reply

Looks like a fucking Ace Attorney character Reply

who thought this was okay? lmao Reply

LMAO that is hilarious yet terrifying Reply

That's as bad as the I Love Lucy statue. Reply

But not as bad as Pittsburgh's horrific Mr. Rogers statue. Reply

Ewan getting the giggles fuels my life. Reply

