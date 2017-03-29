Lee Daniels Reveals Plans for Oprah's 'Terms of Endearment' Remake

wooooooooooooow Reply

Wow, I do not trust this at aaaaalllll. Reply

Good luck with that, lol. Terms of Endearment is the best mother-daughter movie I've ever seen.



Also, this would be an adaptation, since the Brooks film is based on Larry McMurtry's novel



Edited at 2017-03-29 05:11 pm (UTC)

This sounds like a baaaad idea. Reply

oh boy Reply

Washington’s character will fall ill of AIDS, not cancer, thanks to her husband “being on the D.L.”







Edited at 2017-03-29 05:21 pm (UTC)

no thank you Reply

Dimestore Tyler Perry can keep this.



Edited at 2017-03-29 05:24 pm (UTC)

LOL Reply

Nah Reply

Will it still have the ex astronaut neighbor or will he be in another profession. Reply

Reply

No thank you. Reply

thanks to her husband “being on the D.L.”



Um. Really?? Why is he always so messy about these kinds of issues?! Reply

LOL mess.



DEAD @ Oprah thinking she can pull this off, and Kerry Washington is such a shit actress.



Also, great, keep on the gay/aids stereotypes alive. Couldn't she contract HIV because her husband cheated on her with another woman? Reply

Just no to all of this. Reply

I thought Lee Daniels was better than this Reply

Lol Really? Lee Daniels is a disgrace. Reply

nope. he's been shitty. Reply

Lol no thanks 🙄



I can't believe Oprah will even be part of this. Lee Daniels is T R A S H. Even more so than Tyler Perry. Reply

I've never seen the original one. Should I watch it? Reply

YES Reply

...i actually remember watching this on oprah's show. not the movie, obvs, but she had a show where one of her guests said the aids epidemic was largely the blame of closeted gay black men Reply

i loved these movies. cant wait for these two to give it a new spin Reply

Lee Daniels is living proof that being a messy gay man isn't exclusive to yts. Reply

hated it! Reply

