Lee Daniels Reveals Plans for Oprah's 'Terms of Endearment' Remake
Lee Daniels is planning a new version of “Terms of Endearment,” starring Oprah Winfrey and Kerry Washington https://t.co/JMySxrTVjT pic.twitter.com/Yh4xY4pOQs— Variety (@Variety) 29 mars 2017
A new version of “Terms of Endearment,” starring Winfrey and Kerry Washington in the roles played by Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger.
Daniels is setting it in the ’90s — and Washington’s character will fall ill of AIDS, not cancer, thanks to her husband “being on the D.L.”
source
Also, this would be an adaptation, since the Brooks film is based on Larry McMurtry's novel
Ded.
Um. Really?? Why is he always so messy about these kinds of issues?!
DEAD @ Oprah thinking she can pull this off, and Kerry Washington is such a shit actress.
Also, great, keep on the gay/aids stereotypes alive. Couldn't she contract HIV because her husband cheated on her with another woman?
I can't believe Oprah will even be part of this. Lee Daniels is T R A S H. Even more so than Tyler Perry.