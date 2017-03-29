Lee Daniels Reveals Plans for Oprah's 'Terms of Endearment' Remake




A new version of “Terms of Endearment,” starring Winfrey and Kerry Washington in the roles played by Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger.

Daniels is setting it in the ’90s — and Washington’s character will fall ill of AIDS, not cancer, thanks to her husband “being on the D.L.”

source
Tagged: , , ,