ONTD Roundup
For Tuesday, March 28, 2017:
- Rachel Dolezal comes out as bisexual: "I am fluid in my sexuality"
- Spider-Man: Homecoming Official Trailer #2
- Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong on Trump: The "Harry Potter generation" will defeat evil
- TLC is bringing Trading Spaces back
- Kiernan Shipka: "I'm dying to see a ghost"
- Taylor Swift and Ed Sheehan Started A Trend of Breeding Scottish Fold Cats
- Harry Styles will perform on SNL on April the 15th
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power Trailer
- 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star Whitney Thore found out she was dating her cousin
- Kylie expands her line to X Rated Blushes
i had one that my child was abducted while she was out w my sister
Ever since I (begrudgingly) accepted a shitty job offer at my friend's company my job prospects have magically become better.
Kinda on topic, the other day I was talking to a friend and said how it was hella funny that back in the day if you wanted milk tea you had to go to like Tap Ex or Quickly's (mainly because those were the only place), but now there are a billion specialty Boba places, and Tap and Quick is now considered "shitty" milk tea.
The original asker has protected her tweets, but it's def a real reply and I am LIVING
bless chloe
Shit popped off last night I guess
Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
When you walk by, people take notice. You don't care who you have to fight to get what you deserve. You are intelligent, successful, and brave ... basically the definition of ~badass~.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/bibibarud/whic
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
You're a sensible, educated, cultured, empathetic, artistic and intelligent person. You are very mature, some might call you ~wise~ but all you want to do is make a difference in the world.
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
I'm Arya, though.
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
RE: Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Yes, accurate but not what I want
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
You are unique, independent, very authentic and yes, quite awkward. But in the most adorable way possible. You are always willing to help your neighbor, fight for social justice, and give yourself a high five.
Lol it's true. Every day I realize I am basically a cross between Liz Lemon and Elaine Bennis (sp?)
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
You're imaginative and creative, and because of that, you are often lost in your own world. When they're seeking authenticity and originality, you are the one people turn to. You are fun, bright, and have spectacular style.
MJH turned out to be completely bonkers :/
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
For you, rules are there to be broken. You are strong, ambitious and very, very brave. You're not afraid of anything, and you'll stop at nothing to defend your principles.
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
I don't know how much I agree lol.
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
i don't know who this is and i don't agree!
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
Re: Which Strong Female Lead Are You?
how's hump day going ontd?
my sandwich got cold while i was working so my day has quickly gone down the drain tbh
it's wednesday so that much closer to friday thank god lol i'm still...not loving my job sadly
glad u love ur new job!
I've just got the quest 'Hunting the Archon' in Govorkam. I've done (kinda, there are so many quests still to do omg) Eos, Havarl and Voeld so far. It's difficult for me to decide between going on with the main quest and finishing all the side quests on each planet. And then when you return there's even more stuff to do! I've seen people complain saying the quests are meaningless but so far I haven't felt that.
Have you finished it?
I can never listen to music like a normal person
sweet dreams
• bones
• balls
• toys
• teething toys
• two hair brushes they'd managed to get ahold of
• the wooden leg to an antique chair they somehow managed to tear off
i see you, puppies. i see you
VPNs
I toyed w/ the idea of getting a VPN before but didn't because it is hard for me to wrap my mind around paying for something when you can't verify that it is even doing what it's supposed to. It's weird to me that people who are paranoid enough to want a VPN have no trouble blindly trusting their VPN.
Anyway do any of you use one? Which service do you use and why did you choose it?
Re: VPNs
Re: VPNs
Re: VPNs
remember that even if you pay for a VPN, if push comes to shove and someone forces them to, they can give up the information they've protected.
Re: VPNs
Re: VPNs
Re: VPNs
If I had the money and was seriously concerned about my internet privacy I might buy one again, but the downsides of a VPN are seriously slowed down internet, and my current internet speeds aren't really that great anyway.
Re: VPNs