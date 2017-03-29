IT (2017) - Teaser Trailer
When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries
---
Film is set to release Sept. 8th, 2017!
Also I didn't think they were using any of what Cary had written for the screenplay after he departed the project so I was really surprised and pleased to see that isn't the case.
Please be good.
I'm really glad too that Cary's still credited and that they're using his screenplay. I just want a really good glimpse of Javier Botet as the leper form
I think we got a quick shot of him chasing Eddie
might see it for mike (in stranger things)
This looks like it could be all right, but I also don't have that much attachment to the old movie. I like how the movie looks. Gave me a Sinister vibe, too. (Maybe Sinister owes that to the novel, which I've never read.)
i guess the hands covered in soot is from the fire part of the book
The shot of IT running at the end was pretty creepy imo along with Sinister like reveal