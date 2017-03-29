|| wolves at your door ||

IT (2017) - Teaser Trailer


When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries

---
Film is set to release Sept. 8th, 2017!


