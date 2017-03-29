IT (2017) - Teaser Trailer

The last little bit in the trailer with Pennywise read as more comical than scary to me but overall this looks pretty good. Like they're actually addressing some of the horrors in the novel that didn't make it into the mini-series. I'm starting to get excited for this though I'm still being a little tentative.



Also I didn't think they were using any of what Cary had written for the screenplay after he departed the project so I was really surprised and pleased to see that isn't the case.



Please be good. Reply

Thread

Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] rushing at Bill on all fours like in the script



I'm really glad too that Cary's still credited and that they're using his screenplay. I just want a really good glimpse of Javier Botet as the leper form I think we got a quick shot of him chasing Eddie Hehe, same, I think I would have loved to have seen It. Still, I've definitely warmed up to the new design =)I'm really glad too that Cary's still credited and that they're using his screenplay. I just want a really good glimpse of Javier Botet as the leper form Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think King being happy with it is a very good sign. I have a lot of hope tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looks amazing but nothing will ever top Tim curry. I'm so impressed actually this movie is 10 years in the making. I remember when it was announced. Reply

Thread

Link

I will be forever bitter that we didn't get Cary Fukunaga's version of this, but the trailer looks better than I was expecting. Reply

Thread

Link

It's still Cary's script though, at least in part, so there's that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've read the script. There's no sex scene. The closest thing is a bit were she tells them to concentrate and puts her hands on their faces. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um. His script included the child sex from Stephen King's novel. Thank fucking Jesus he left this project. I hope this perv never gets a major movie again, though we know he will. He's a man. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FUCK, THIS LOOKS AMAZING. And terrifying! I can't wait to see this. Reply

Thread

Link

this looks kinda spoopy Reply

Thread

Link

ngl i laughed when the kid hit his head



might see it for mike (in stranger things) Reply

Thread

Link

Me too. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I did too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed when he ran head first into the sign, though.



This looks like it could be all right, but I also don't have that much attachment to the old movie. I like how the movie looks. Gave me a Sinister vibe, too. (Maybe Sinister owes that to the novel, which I've never read.) Reply

Thread

Link

I did too lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. I watched the original film a long time ago and read the book. But I don't really remember enough about the film to have that nostalgia factor which should help this one a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

o/t i just noticed your icon and recognized that it's Aarif Lee from that Kungfu Yoga movie. lol. Watched it back in January and it really was... something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

laughter/comedy is sometimes good in a horror movie because it relaxes you, so then the next scare is more shocking, or you're not expecting it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did as well. I literally watched it three times. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'll def see this but lmfao @ that acting from some of the kids. yeesh. i hate when you can tell how aware ppl are that they're acting lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I know you guys hate the costume/appearance but I love it. Reply

Thread

Link

I love it, too!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've warmed up to it, definitely, and I think it'll come off even more sinister in the actual film! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm more on board with it now. I guess it works better in motion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit, I actually quite like this already. Reply

Thread

Link

that was something

i guess the hands covered in soot is from the fire part of the book Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This looks great. I'm so glad I'm reading the book now. The casting looks great. Finn is way too adorable as Richie. Reply

Thread

Link

I both love and hate IT. Also, I never cared about clowns growing up, but in the last few years I have started to find them terrifying. Reply

Thread

Link

I never found clowns scary as a kid, until that one clown doll in Poltergeist. But on the whole I’m not scared of clowns, which is maybe why I don’t think this movie looks scary (but like I said below, scary-fun). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it because it's the ONLY horror novel I've read and been scared and sick to my stomach. I also hate it for those reasons. I recommend it to those who love horror though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought they were gonna show more of Will bc of Stranger Things



The shot of IT running at the end was pretty creepy imo along with Sinister like reveal Reply

Thread

Link