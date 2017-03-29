The View talks about Spicer's latest outburst and is graced by Katie Holmes
Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's 🔥 topics:
The panel talks about yesterday's presser in which Spicey's latest outburst. This time it was targeted at April Ryan (if you need a refresher during this era, she was the one that asked
Katie Holmes graces the panel as she talks about the second mini-series that she's taken on as Jackie Kennedy. She talks about Suri and answers rapid fire questions from Sara.
BONUS
Tomorrow's guest is David Axelrod.
But the whole Marriage Impossible 3 tag is great too.
i'm loving the WaPo dropping the receipts yesterday after the WH denial. I hope the senate committee asks Yates to testify in public.
I think the house investigation is dead, even if Nunes resigns, which is what they wanted, right? I was rooting for Schiff. :(
Lets see what happens at 2:30 for the senate press conf. Hopefully they got their shit together.
they should give each one of them time to make their points while the others audio are turned off or something
They ask her if she'd want to play Melania and she just sips her coffee lmao I love her.
It was...something to see live.
im gonna kms
