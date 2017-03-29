The View talks about Spicer's latest outburst and is graced by Katie Holmes

Did y'all see what O'Reilly and Brown Haired Guy Who's Not Steve Doocy said about Rep. Maxine Waters? I think Brown Haired Guy's comment was worse Reply

Sometimes when I need the extra motivation I read about how she left Tom and it empowers me.

She/her dad don't get nearly enough credit, they pulled off the impossible and the more I read about $cientology the more amazed I am.

Do you have some links/suggestions?

I'm so glad this is getting attention, I was absolutely stunned (which is a fete at this point) when I watched this happen live. Enjoy this video of a piggy Conservative Trumpite getting schooled on this:

I honestly had to stop watching CNN. Their Trump surrogates are way too fucking much.

Idky they are so hell bent on putting these assholes on their panels. I've stopped watching the news.

I can't watch CNN, I can't listen to 6 pundits and a host argue with each other for 15 minutes before there is actual reporting.

I'll have them on in the background when I'm working but I turn it off when they roll out the pundits, it's usually just journalists in the early afternoon, I can't fathom watching their nighttime shows.

sorry i never replied back to your email. i'm following politics still, but my productivity is declining so I had to cut back on my rants.



i'm loving the WaPo dropping the receipts yesterday after the WH denial. I hope the senate committee asks Yates to testify in public.



I think the house investigation is dead, even if Nunes resigns, which is what they wanted, right? I was rooting for Schiff. :(



Lets see what happens at 2:30 for the senate press conf. Hopefully they got their shit together.

Did you watch the part of this interview where the guy actually asked if maxine waters should be fired because "she called for the impeachment of a white man so she's a racist"

angela rye and symone sanders are everything. meanwhile, paris dennard is such a fucking embarrassment to watch.

I loveeeeeeee how the men who INSTANTLY interrupted the two women on the panel just proved their fucking point lmao men are hopeless

THat white man is so delusional. Obama gave interviews to conservatives news orgs a number of times. And he's a fucking idiot if he thinks the WH is willing to hear opposing viewpoints. Those two black women were right. I have no words for the new-black brotha disagreeing with them - he doesn't deserve them.

When that white hot dog talks all I here is the adults talking from the peanuts .

who can even watch this foolishness



they should give each one of them time to make their points while the others audio are turned off or something

MY QUEEN. She looks great. I cannot believe Suri will be 11.



They ask her if she'd want to play Melania and she just sips her coffee lmao I love her.



Edited at 2017-03-29 04:18 pm (UTC)

i feel myself becoming stronger with every word she says

god, I love her

.@FLOTUS: The time for empowering women around the world is now.#WomenOfCourage pic.twitter.com/9O2r434sf9 — Department of State (@StateDept) March 29, 2017

Also, Melania is out of the Tower.

Also, Melania is out of the Tower. Reply

The only way Melania can empower women around the world and be a #womanofcourage is to stop her husband.

She doesn't care about empowering women. She cares only about herself and her pockets.

Oh stfu. Fuck Melania and fuck her husband. It's time to empower women my ass. Were you saying this when your husband was caught on tape bragging about sexual assault? Fuck off

Look at Rapunzel, descending from on high to grace us peasants with her light

Nope, FLOTUS will always be Michelle Obama in my mind. No one else.

commodity "feminist" just like Ivanka.

thotty ass bitch

The way white twitter has been going after her and Maxine Waters has made being on there fucking horrible.

This sack of shit just called on April "first" for questions and tried to be cute about it. LoL, flames out of the side of my head, y'all.

I hope his penis falls off

SPICEY IS LIVE!



Did anyone else see this, this morning? They were talking about Spicer:







It was...something to see live.

I am ALIVE. This is beautiful, it has been an infuriating trip watching white men explain to black me and women what is and isn't racist the past 24 hours.

"you dont know whats in seans heart! you dont know whats in seans heart!"

im gonna kms



im gonna kms Reply

He was obnoxious, especially when he was acting like HE was being disrespected.

Well you don't do you? Only cardiologists can truly determine who is and isn't racist.

It's pretty obvious that Spicy has no brain or heart

Damn, this was good

daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa amn go in

GET HA!

This is white ppl at their peak

hahahaha this is so great. Seethe, white man! Seethe!

I DONT SEE COLOUR. But he sure can distinguish the levels of privilege attached to it. That asshole can fucking shoke.

i am in awe of how composed and articulate he was in such a heated argument. in situations like those i get all tongue tied and frustrated. the white guy was just a complete buffoon

Fuck this administration. They allegedly removed LGBTQ from the 2020 census bureau.

There you go

Sean Spicer: Reporter April Ryan should be able to 'take it' when I push back on questions https://t.co/oWQzkpCOY1 pic.twitter.com/98jrh9iUMu — Business Insider (@businessinsider) March 29, 2017

From the same condescending asshole who looks like he's on the verge of a breakdown after every question? Reply

Fuck off you sack of flaming shit

Me constantly

Says the guy who gets his panties twisted every time someone asks something he doesn't like.

Reply

https://mobile.twitter.com/rosenwald_er ic/status/845963790604681217 I can't embed but this thread on twitter is about Jared and Russia

Jared always looks like the protagonist of a Brett Easton Ellis movie.

lmao yes. he looks like such a slimy asshole

he has dead shark eyes

