The View talks about Spicer's latest outburst and is graced by Katie Holmes



Today's hosts: Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Jedediah Bila
Today's 🔥 topics:
The panel talks about yesterday's presser in which Spicey's latest outburst. This time it was targeted at April Ryan (if you need a refresher during this era, she was the one that asked 45 if he has met with the Congressional Black Caucus and he asked her to setup that meeting).

Katie Holmes graces the panel as she talks about the second mini-series that she's taken on as Jackie Kennedy. She talks about Suri and answers rapid fire questions from Sara.




BONUS




Tomorrow's guest is David Axelrod.

