Emma Thompson on Hollywood Fat Shaming



Appearing on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, Emma Thompson spoke about Hollywood's treatment of actresses' weight: “It’s evil what’s happening and what’s going on there, and it’s getting worse." She said that she responds to any filmmaker who criticizes her weight with “Sorry, do you want me to be an actress or a model?”

She recalled “There was a wonderful actress in a film I did called ‘Brideshead Revisited,’ and the producers said, ‘Will you lose some weight?’ And she was absolutely exquisite! I said to them, ‘If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that."

The 2008 drama included Hayley Atwell and Felicity Jones among the cast.

“The anorexia — there’s so many kids, girls and boys now, and actresses who are very, very thin into their 30s, who simply don’t eat. Sometimes there are just some subjects that you absolutely have to make noise about because it’s so tedious and it’s gone on and on.”

source
Tagged: , ,