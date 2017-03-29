Emma Thompson on Hollywood Fat Shaming
Appearing on the Scandinavian talk show Skavlan, Emma Thompson spoke about Hollywood's treatment of actresses' weight: “It’s evil what’s happening and what’s going on there, and it’s getting worse." She said that she responds to any filmmaker who criticizes her weight with “Sorry, do you want me to be an actress or a model?”
She recalled “There was a wonderful actress in a film I did called ‘Brideshead Revisited,’ and the producers said, ‘Will you lose some weight?’ And she was absolutely exquisite! I said to them, ‘If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that."
The 2008 drama included Hayley Atwell and Felicity Jones among the cast.
“The anorexia — there’s so many kids, girls and boys now, and actresses who are very, very thin into their 30s, who simply don’t eat. Sometimes there are just some subjects that you absolutely have to make noise about because it’s so tedious and it’s gone on and on.”
Hayley talked about that moment, go Emma for standing up for her and so many others. I wish I could be Emma when I grow up tbh.
It was first grade and some boys were teasing me for being chubby.
My favourite female teacher saw this and told them to go away. Then she pulled me aside and told me that if people were teasing me for my weight, it meant that I probably should start eating less.
God I remember the early 2000s when Paris Hilton was still big and being rail thin was the ~style. It was a rough fucking time to be in high school. My parents weren't very helpful either. They literally put a treadmill in my bedroom.
omg this is so imperious. I love it. TELL 'EM GIRL
Once when we spent the day together they were doing it all day long and finally when we got to dinner, there was a very obese man who kept going back to the buffet. They were both so excited watching him ('Look, he's going back AGAIN! Look at what he's eating!'). I swear they were like little kids at Christmas. I finally had enough and said "Why do you care what he's eating? You don't even know him." and they both got horribly insulted and said "We're concerned about his HEALTH!".
