Emma Thompson on Hollywood Fat Shaming

I've heard it was Hayley that was asked to lose weight which is so ridiculous. I'm glad Emma stood up for her like that.

Hayley talked about that moment, go Emma for standing up for her and so many others. I wish I could be Emma when I grow up tbh.

I was just about to comment saying the same thing.

They're still close. Hayley just posted about a book Emma sent her on her Instagram.

I didn't know that the person she was referring to was Hayley. I'm so glad that Emma was open to defend her and Hayley not losing weight over this. Because her body is amazing!

I am so taken by her

right on, queen 🤘

Emma is a gem.

QUEEN

I remember my first experience with fat shaming



It was first grade and some boys were teasing me for being chubby.



My favourite female teacher saw this and told them to go away. Then she pulled me aside and told me that if people were teasing me for my weight, it meant that I probably should start eating less.

Wow that's so fucked up.

wow...at first i was like, "yay go teacher." then i went to "WTF DID SHE JUST SAY TO YOU??"

its a harsh truth tbh

lol dayum plot twist

I gasped at the end of that sentence. That was not where I expected it to go. What an awful person that teacher is.

Bless this queen. ❤



God I remember the early 2000s when Paris Hilton was still big and being rail thin was the ~style. It was a rough fucking time to be in high school. My parents weren't very helpful either. They literally put a treadmill in my bedroom.

:( I remember late middle school with Ally McBeal ugh.

I was younger but I remember Calista and Lara Flynn Boyle being so skinny being a huge deal.

i struggled during that time too :( and that aesthetic is sort of coming back with thigh gaps.

I ate pop culture up back then like any teenager would but God I'm glad shit like the crazy skinny trend wouldn't fly anymore in this time and age. It was alarming. I know we got other ugly trends now but that one in particular was so scary.

Edited at 2017-03-29 04:59 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-03-29 04:59 pm (UTC) Reply

And there was that rail thin celeb stylist who was popular at the time. She pushed that uber-thin look, and she styled Nicole Richie who dropped a lot of weight.

holy shit ARE YOU ME? my mom did the exact same thing (except it was a exercise bike). It just became a (very expensive) clothes hanger.

'If you speak to her about this again, on any level, I will leave this picture. You are never to do that."

omg this is so imperious. I love it. TELL 'EM GIRL



omg this is so imperious. I love it. TELL 'EM GIRL Reply

I don't even know why people feel like it's okay to comment on someone's weight. Don't fucking do it.

They're just concerned about their health tho!

My aunt and step-grandmother were both obsessed with people's weight and whenever we would go anywhere, they would constantly make nasty comments about anyone who was even slightly chubby.



Once when we spent the day together they were doing it all day long and finally when we got to dinner, there was a very obese man who kept going back to the buffet. They were both so excited watching him ('Look, he's going back AGAIN! Look at what he's eating!'). I swear they were like little kids at Christmas. I finally had enough and said "Why do you care what he's eating? You don't even know him." and they both got horribly insulted and said "We're concerned about his HEALTH!".

because people are assholes, end of story

In high school I went through a period of basically not eating at all. At that time nothing was going my way and I thought maybe things would be different once I got skinny. Thankfully I got back to my senses (with the help of my mum) before things got completely out of control.

my mom was the first person to fat shame me. i was 3 and i had a sweet tooth. she told me that if i eat too much sugar i'll be sorry for it later and see it on the scale. one of my first memories was stepping on a scale and trying to get the scale get below 40.

excuse me Skavlan is norwegian not swedish

It is? The source says Swedish, but I can change it if they're wrong.



ETA: I looked it up, and Wikipedia calls it 'Norwegian-Swedish".



Edited at 2017-03-29 04:32 pm (UTC) Reply

The source is wrong, Skavlan is the norwegian host of the norwegian talkshow that is also aired in sweden (shockingly enough I'm norwegian lol so I can assure you)

Honestly, it's really hard even without explicit fatshaming, just because so much of what's considered stylish right is done on a skinny, boxy woman. I wish they were more looks suited to hourglasses or pears that don't amount to big skirts and bodycon dresses, cause I know even when I get to my goal weight, my boobs/hips/thighs are still going to be there, fucking up the lines.

Yeah I pretty much can't wear anything the buttons unless I want to wear 2 sizes too big due to my broad shoulders and boobs. If I stretch the wrong way that shit pops open or I get that ridiculous gap between the buttons.

I can't because my under bust area is so much narrower than my hips/tummy.

