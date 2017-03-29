Season 6 of The Mindy Project Premieres in September, Will Be Its Last
mindyprojecthulu Next stop, more Mindy. 💞 The final season coming September 2017. #MindyOnHulu
It's true! Our 6th season will be our last but it'll be lit AF. Save your sour straws, bear claws & chicken wings for Sept #TheMindyProject— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 29, 2017
Aww :( This is probably for the best
Yikes at what she's done to her face. You can clearly see the difference from that picture and that gif.
season one is flawless imo! and as much as i lived for it, they should have held off on mindy and danny hooking up. again, it turned the show into something different.
it needs to end.