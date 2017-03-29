Season 6 of The Mindy Project Premieres in September, Will Be Its Last

good. about time. Reply

Finally. This show has been dead for years now. Reply

is her face ok Reply

wow the work that Mindy has done to her face, it is so obvious btw the gif and the screencap of the video Reply

I still watch the show, but I'm glad they are wrapping it up. Reply

should have ended long ago, that show is such an aimless mess Reply

i literally cannot believe how bad and stupid it is. i'm not even exaggerating. i watched from the beginning, tried to watch season 4 and it was shit, then i gave up like one episode in into this season, i can't Reply

I stopped watching when it stopped airing on TV.



Yikes at what she's done to her face. You can clearly see the difference from that picture and that gif. Reply

She changed, just like her show I guess. Reply

what do you mean this show was obviously over after season two. no other seasons came after that. none. Reply

lol yeah i still watch casually (need to catch up on the last season tho) but seasons one and two had me hooked then it just got crazy. i feel like the first three seasons were three different shows. first, it was about her dating life/her fixing her life, which was a concept i was sooo here for. but then the second season became a workplace ensemble comedy for some reason??? and then all of a sudden it's a romcom about her and danny's relationship??? i get that the storylines will progress but idk the series seemed to lose focus after season 2.



season one is flawless imo! and as much as i lived for it, they should have held off on mindy and danny hooking up. again, it turned the show into something different. Reply

i kinda agree with everything. they definitely changed the tone of the show from season 1 to 2 but i'm a fan of both versions for different reasons. and i loooooove the danny/mindy buildup in season 2 but i agree that they should have done it later, maybe in season three. i feel like the writers feared they might get cancelled so they sped everything up Reply

I still watch every week for Mindy but yeah, as much as I don't want it to,

it needs to end. Reply

Show went downhill when it moved to Hulu tbh.



Reply

it really did + danny leaving Reply

this show should have ended 2 seasons ago tbh. Reply

whaaat is going on with her face :/ she looks cute in the gif Reply

I still watch (piracy because I ain't paying for Hulu) for background noise. And Bryan Greenberg. Glad they ditched Danny, though. Slept with Mindy before his wedding to someone else? Mess. I thought Mindy being monogamous helped settle the series since it was too episodic for a while, but Danny was just a terrible guy. The recent episode where Mindy woke up as a white guy and learning about white male privilege was too on the nose, but it had its moments. Reply

Finally, even if it's 6 seasons too late Reply

