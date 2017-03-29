Sailor Moon 25th Anniversary Classic Concert Announced
- In honor of Sailor Moon's 25th anniversary, the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing a tribute concert on August 2nd and 3rd
- The concert will feature music from the anime and musicals
- Akiko Kosaka, one of the composers from the original anime, and Ishida Yoko, who sang Otome no Policy, will be guest performers.
- Sailor Moon's voice actress, Kotono Mitsuishi, will also perform
- More guest performers may be announced
- Official fan club members can purchase tickets between now and April 9, then from April 14 to the 23rd. General ticket sales begin June 3rd.
-Meanwhile, performance group La Fée Sauvage has announced a Sailor Moon symphonic concert tour, with performances in France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain.
-Tour begins in Paris on November 25th at the Palais des Congres. Other dates and ticket sales information to be announced.
-Performances will feature synchronized projections of the 90s anime.
