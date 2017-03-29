Sailor Moon 25th Anniversary Classic Concert Announced

Tuxedo mirage will always be my favorite, and the sailor stars theme is next (Im on pins and needles for Viz to release that in bluray and dubbed!)



So excited for that lantern music box to be released - Ive always wanted that as a kid and cant believe its becoming a reality

the jazz version of Tuxedo Mirage is SO DREAMY ugh <3333



I didn't get the lantern box, I should've, I'm holding out for all the pegasus items <3

The score is lovely. As far songs with lyrics:











Also shout out to







for inspiring Moonlight Densetsu

honestly this makes me weepy i thikn it is perfection!!!!!!!!!!

I NEED DEETS ON SEASON 4

But only because it reminds me of that bad ass fight showdown, and the best Usagi/Chibi-Usa moment (I will protect her since she's just an innocent kid, brat or not).

Yess was going to post this. My fave.

yesss I love this one

$58 seems kind of steep for a one year membership



https://otakumode.com/shop/58d0787d8ea2 e22347bbae6b/Pretty-Guardians-2017-2018-M embership Is anyone a member of the official fan club?$58 seems kind of steep for a one year membership

do you get more with this one? I was gonna join last years just for the compact or whatever it was you get. I think the main gift costs the amount of the membership



oh man why can't we all get the cute letter set?? 💔



Edited at 2017-03-29 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Idts, it was the same price last year and all you got was a lip gloss and a membership card (plus access to exclusive merch but not access to ALL of it b/c not all ships overseas). This year I think the gift is a pendant but I doubt it's worth $58.

damn I would join but I know I'll never actually take advantage of any perks lol

ty for reminding me! i just pre-ordered mine! I wish I had joined last year, that letter set is adorable T^T

omg whaaat I wanna go to the UK one!

I want a new SM manga/anime/movie!

yes!!! Chibiusa, her bff Hotaru, love interest Helios, and her asteroid senshi in high school PLEASE!!!

my gf and I wanna cosplay Neptune and Uranus's fukus but goddamn they're just so tedious to make and I'm lazy... I've read like 8 tutorials but it's so much work lol

made a fuku a year ago and can confirm, was a lot of work. Also, surprisingly, my most uncomfortable cosplay I own lol. But, childhood dreams were fulfilled, so I don't regret it :)

that is how I feel, haha, it's my goal cosplay right now~

I want to go :(



Also since this is a SM post does anyone have this screenshot from the 90s series of Mamarou looking into a mirror and saying something like he was at peace? Or know what ep that's from?







Edited at 2017-03-29 04:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Nothing will ever compare to this out and out banger.







Also this ethereal hymm.





Edited at 2017-03-29 04:01 pm (UTC)

So good!

No shit. I loved that they recycled the outer senshi henshin scenes in crystal but I had to run to the net and watch a fan vid where they mashed this theme with the new animation.

yes

Also, I love this song. I laugh at the "fans" crying blood over the lyric "I don't believe in god."







I wish Crystal was nearly half as well written and developed as PGSM, though.

I'm watching for PGSM the first time and laughed at that lyric. I wasn't expecting it at all lol.

also I realize this song is in English and campy af but it's my JAM, I own this movie on VHS and I love it lolol

I want an official Sailor Moon concert North American tour featuring the original dub music! If I knew how to embed YT videos in LJ comments (someone help me, please!) I'd post the videos from Sera Symphony's fan/unofficial dub music tribute.

under the YT video there's a share button, and next to it is EMBED which you can copy that and it's all the html for sharing the video

Also, I had a weird dream the other night after watching Pandora (a Korean disaster movie about a power plant exploding). Some random enemy showed up and was going to set off a nuclear power plant in Japan and the Sailor Senshi had to stop them. Like, Mercury and Neptune were in charge because of their water powers and they planned to sacrifice themselves inside of the plant's core. The other senshi fought the bad guys' goons outside the plant while trying to contain the inevitable explosion. Oh, and Mars knocked Sailor Moon out so that Mamoru could get her to safety, ensuring that the future of Crystal Tokyo happened. At the end, every single Sailor Senshi in the galaxy channeled their powers to Sailor Moon so that they could Sailor Teleport the plant somewhere safely with the Silver Crystal. I have such nerdy dreams.

This is the fanfiction we need tbh

