Celebrities react to Article 50 being triggered

i still can't believe this happened tbh Reply

Thread

Link

me neither. so angry about it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me neither. I'm not from the UK, but I kept thinking it wouldn't really end up happening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I flat out convinced myself it never would... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Between this and Trump I just feel like we have to be in the darkest timeline... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





srsly tho, I want my evil beard srsly tho, I want my evil beard Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

You are lol



And your username is perfect lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Just think, it's all down to UKIP and Nigel Farage. The most unhinged group of people you could ever imagine. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm spending today trying to pretend this whole thing isn't happening. I'm worried sick for my family, but there's no point in making myself ill over it.



I think I'm gonna treat myself and do a face mask or something tonight instead of watching the news. Reply

Thread

Link

I've spent the last few months trying to pretend this isn't happening :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been through the whole stages of grief thing. At first it was just an abstract kind of loss, then growing horror as more came to light about just how much this shit was going to fuck up my life. Now I just can't stand the pundits and the politicians making jibes at each other and scoring points on the news, while my family and the lives of so many people like me hang in the balance.



I'm just so powerless in this, and it makes me so fucking angry. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Theresa May is so dumb for this Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like her but in this case I feel like she was pretty cornered, 'the people have spoken' and all that. I will never forgive Cameron for putting us in that position in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was a xenophobic asshole before all this so she gets absolutely no sympathy from me Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really don't like her but ia it's an impossible position Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol please, she campaigned for this job. She knew she'd be unelectable in a general election so Brexit has been a giftwrapped chance for her to realise her own ambitions. She's not cornered or expressing any kind of genuine sentiment - she's enjoying acting as PM and desperately pandering to the Brexit morons in the hopes that it'll get her elected at the next GE. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



ah I see the brexit article on wikipedia has been updated pic.twitter.com/GY6trDTpni — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) March 20, 2017



mte @ cameron, this killed me bc its so true. all for a bloody power grab that backfired. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so who's signing up for the EU citizenship when it happens?



I can't believe this is real, jfc. it's gonna fuck up SO MUCH Reply

Thread

Link

I only have the vaguest idea of what that thing would be for but I'll do it anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will always be an EU citizen thanks to my dual nationality #blessed



ngl I'm glad I have it, it gives me a leg over my competition when applying to jobs abroad, that's for sure. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have dual nationality, one of the lucky few Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm german (and we would never leave. they would have to pry the EU from our cold, dead hands), but if i was british i would try every way possible to get my hand on a EU passport. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I have an EU passport atm but I'm guessing they'll be invalid soon :/ I'm not even sure how any of this is gonna work it's just so fucked Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

UK can make them invalid if they feel like it. Then you'd have to choose or something... 😔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm dual US/UK but my mum is EU and I could get it, I just wouldn't know which to give up :( I hate that it's come to this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't even joke about you not being from the UK rn sis, i'm that depressed :((((( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my friend the bartender is from Belfast, so he has UK citizenship and Irish citizenship, plus he's a US citizen. travelling with him must be an ordeal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well.... good luck lol Reply

Thread

Link

I know Scotland wants to stay in the EU, so do people think an independence referendum will go through as a result of this? Reply

Thread

Link

i think the parliament (idk if that's the apt term for them) already voted yes to another referendum yesterday so i believe so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think it will. the last one was 51% no, so they were staying in the UK by a thread. that only happened on the belief that the UK was stronger together, but now we're leaving the EU I think most people will agree that Scotland are better to GTFO of the UK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really don't know much about this, but I saw an article that said a vote was put in to vote again for Scottish Independence and it passed 69 to 59 so

anyone please correct me if I'm wrong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You are correct. Scotland is voting and probably leaving the UK. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It' really too close to call but I sure hope so and will be campaigning for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's going to be messy. As it stands, there's probably going to be a second indy referendum, but Theresa May is saying she's only going to allow that to happen after Brexit negotiations are concluded. So that's going to take a minimum of two years.



Assuming Scotland votes for indy the second time around, Scotland will then have to apply again for EU membership. Certain EU countries who are also facing separatist movements, like Spain, are guaranteeing that they will make the process as difficult as possible for an Independent Scotland to join the EU.



EU membership for Scotland isn't guaranteed, though I can't realistically see it not happening - it's just going to take a lot of time (VERY minimum at least 10 years) and to be incredibly messy for all involved.



My Scottish friend, bless her, said me and my fam should just move up there to escape our problems in England. It's sweet but that's really not likely to solve anything anytime soon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I think they'll get it this time. Before a lot of people voted to stay part of the U.K. because the SNP didn't have a plan, a lot of it was based on emotion/nationalism rather than tangible benefits but now the pendulum has swung the other way and there's an actual argument that they would be better off economically independent but part of the EU. Also it illustrates how Scotland's more progressive politics are continually underrepresented in the UK as a whole.



I didn't understand people wanting independence before but I can see it now, I'll be very surprised if they don't get it. Still I'm not looking forward to endless years of Tory hell as a result :(



Edited at 2017-03-29 03:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I realllyyyyy don't want them to leave the union.



I'm a hardcore Remain campaigner, and a hardcore Better Together campaigner, but tbh I love Scotland and the Scottish so much that at this point i'm basically Jack and they're Rose, and i'll slide off the debris of sinking Britain into the icy depths so they can save themselves :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If Scotland vote out of the UK do they then have to apply to get into the EU? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't think so - at least not for a few years minimum, IMO. They already voted to remain in the UK just a short time ago.

My selfish ass doesn't want them to separate. My husband is from Britain and we were hoping to live in bonny Scotland when we move across the pond. Sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol god damn it i just started to put this exact post together. i'm glad you beat me tho, i had to scroll through lotsssss of racist nonsense on twitter and i'm happy i can stop lmao Reply

Thread

Link

unfollow those people bb. you don't need them in your life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh trust me i dont follow people like that! But i was scrolling through different tags to find tweets to make this post. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

tbh I was gonna post a few more reactions but I got sick of seeing all the racist crap too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I genuinely wonder how the general Scottish population would vote if their choice were presented as staying as part of the UK or the EU. Reply

Thread

Link

this is awful Reply

Thread

Link

theresa may can fuck off. this has already been such a shit show and will only get worse. i hope scotland can ditch these losers and join us independently. come baaaack, my scotish baes!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

The entire thing is so fucked. For GB and for the EU which is already in bad enough shape due to financial politics and the various shoddy refugee deals no one seems to be willing to honor. Not even talking about the Turkey deal which is hanging by a thread. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Best comparison. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg so accurate lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but geri had the best solo career of the spice girls



(ia with the general sentiment) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was such a stupid move.



Could the UK asked to be back to thr EU years from now or is a once out, never back kind of deal? Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, i doubt the other countries would go for that tbh. didn't juncker say something like "once you're out, you're out"? can't come crawling back when it all goes up in flames i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think we can get back in? It will take years of negotiation again tho. Also I doubt it'll happen in the next 50 years - I think all the current MEPs will need to die off before we can be reconsidered. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I doubt anyone in the EU would want them back. It's basically: You wanted out? Okay so good riddance. And never come back. K? Bye. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think they could join again like any regular country so they'd go to the back of the queue and it'd take decades. Especially if time has passed in the meantime and they'd have to reimplement conformity with EU regulations. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean they could ask, I guess. But the rest of the EU has made it pretty clear they'll tell them to fuck off. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the EU is kinda pissed about this, so i'm going with hell no Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Technically, the UK could join again. But I doubt the countries would vote on a yes for that tbh. It would set a terrible example that would mean a country could leave and join when it's beneficial for themselves. Which would of course kill the entire purpose of the EU. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

after the war probably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed and now I want to cry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oop shit we're over Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A doc leaked saying no negotiations for trade could start until after 2019 but idk if it said anything about rejoining. But it takes yeaaaars for countries to join sooo maybe after 10, 15? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never is such a long time that it's presumptuous to say that the UK will never join the EU again. But if they hope for a repeat of the way they joined the last time, they wouldn't get it. There would have to be a popular movement rather than a desperate politician's attempt to save the economy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Technically they can trigger Article 49 again and ask to join. But I don't think they would get all the exemptions and special treatment they got the first time around. France was right – vetoing the UK's entry into the European Communities in the seventies – not once but twice. It would be much less painful now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They can ask but lbr, Bruxelles will tell them to fuck off at first. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol @ Lily Allen's post. I must admit I have a certain level of morbid fascination regarding who on earth the Brexit brigade are going to find to blame for stuff now they can't blame the EU.



I guess I know the answer to that though. More racism, more xenophobia, more populism. They are NEVER going to blame themselves.



Only partially related - my baby boomer Brexit neighbours heard I was moving and said immediately 'oh, she's going back to Greece isn't she'. I haven't lived in Greece since I was 16 years old you absolute twisted fucking gremlins. FUCK. OFF. Reply

Thread

Link

they'll still blame immigrants and poc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep. And when they've gotten rid of them, they'll blame LGBTQ+ people. And handicapped people. Well, basically any minority. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ding ding ding Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

urgh, what twats.



i think they will blame all other immigrants not from the EU. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They will blame the 'Remoaners' for deliberately ruining the economy because they didn't get their way.



You know, like they did when the pound crashed immediately after the vote, just like every economist in the world said it would. That was just the Remainers being petulant, according to them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"First they came for the..." etc etc, we know how that one goes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They'll blame anyone in the country, legally or illegally, that isn't white British. I have a serious phone phobia living in the UK due to the amount of times I've been told over the phone to go home. (I'm Canadian, spent a fortune on visas, etc etc). I just email people now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

theyll blame the non eu migrants :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They'll still find a way to twist it and blame the EU, I have no doubt. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

good luck to all the brits + EU citiziens living in the UK out there, y'all will need it



i have a soft spot for scotland bc i've spent the best vacation there recently and i've been consdering studying there in a few years to come so i've been wondering and reading about it but can't find an agreement: would scotland benefit from independence? Reply

Thread

Link

my scots loving heart says "anything is better than being shackled to england" but rationally i'm not so sure whether they could manage as an independent nation. but i don't really know much beyond buzzfeed uk headlines on the topic lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The biggest problems around the last indy ref was the lack of clarity regarding facts and figures and practical plans. There was a lot of campaigning around abstract ideals and not enough cold hard facts and figures. At least, that's what my Scottish friend says, and based on my view of the campaigns I'd agree with her.



Also, the main economic arguments were all based around gas prices, which have tanked since 2014 and makes the whole independence argument harder.



I think Scotland would probably benefit from independence in the long run, but it wouldn't be plain sailing by any means. It's more about whether the turbulence of independence would be offset by being protected from the self-imploding stagnating catastrophe that is England/Wales/N. Ireland. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This exactly. I voted for independence however a lot of promises were made in the weeks coming up to the vote that changed minds. Not having EU membership was one of the things they used but now obviously everything is different... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

And unfortunately it also became about football teams and their histories as to which way people voted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Your commentary on all this has been on point tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i see. thank you!



isn't there a high unemployement rate there as well? i remember reading about it as well not that long ago. the politics behind uk or britan bc idr the difference atm sorry/wales/nothern ireland are so complicated (understandably so) but i've been really interested in the subject lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Long term potentially, but in the short term leaving the UK and joining the EU would be arduous and expensive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link