Celebrities react to Article 50 being triggered
I know it's hard for most of ONTD to believe that there is a world out there outside the United States and Donald Trump, but it exists! Today the UK further continues to slide backwards into the abyss by triggering Article 50 - the beginning of the two year long process that is Brexit. Here are some celebrities that have posted their thoughts on Twitter:
Post your thoughts / reactions to this mess, guys.
#BrexitDay pic.twitter.com/QX69qQyHcX— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 29, 2017
Oof. pic.twitter.com/20MjoTEy24— Lily (@lilyallen) March 29, 2017
"It wouldn't be fair on the Scottish people to ask them to make that decision when the facts aren't clear..." TM— Hugh Laurie (@hughlaurie) March 28, 2017
Sound column from @rafaelbehr .Today's not the day to hope it goes bad.We Remainers lost, and now we have to make it work and wish it well.— Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) March 29, 2017
Britain's Brexit negotiating team: Derek Jameson, Vera Lynn, Little Lord Fauntleroy, Paddington Bear (immigrant), A Jar of Marmite, 5Star.— Chris Addison (@mrchrisaddison) March 27, 2017
Today we all become like newly divorced Fathers 4 Justice, up a crane dressed as Spider-Man, listening to Queen and shitting in a Boots bag.— Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) March 29, 2017
srsly tho, I want my evil beard
And your username is perfect lol
I think I'm gonna treat myself and do a face mask or something tonight instead of watching the news.
I'm just so powerless in this, and it makes me so fucking angry.
I can't believe this is real, jfc. it's gonna fuck up SO MUCH
ngl I'm glad I have it, it gives me a leg over my competition when applying to jobs abroad, that's for sure.
anyone please correct me if I'm wrong
Assuming Scotland votes for indy the second time around, Scotland will then have to apply again for EU membership. Certain EU countries who are also facing separatist movements, like Spain, are guaranteeing that they will make the process as difficult as possible for an Independent Scotland to join the EU.
EU membership for Scotland isn't guaranteed, though I can't realistically see it not happening - it's just going to take a lot of time (VERY minimum at least 10 years) and to be incredibly messy for all involved.
My Scottish friend, bless her, said me and my fam should just move up there to escape our problems in England. It's sweet but that's really not likely to solve anything anytime soon.
I didn't understand people wanting independence before but I can see it now, I'll be very surprised if they don't get it. Still I'm not looking forward to endless years of Tory hell as a result :(
I'm a hardcore Remain campaigner, and a hardcore Better Together campaigner, but tbh I love Scotland and the Scottish so much that at this point i'm basically Jack and they're Rose, and i'll slide off the debris of sinking Britain into the icy depths so they can save themselves :(
My selfish ass doesn't want them to separate. My husband is from Britain and we were hoping to live in bonny Scotland when we move across the pond. Sigh.
(ia with the general sentiment)
Could the UK asked to be back to thr EU years from now or is a once out, never back kind of deal?
I guess I know the answer to that though. More racism, more xenophobia, more populism. They are NEVER going to blame themselves.
Only partially related - my baby boomer Brexit neighbours heard I was moving and said immediately 'oh, she's going back to Greece isn't she'. I haven't lived in Greece since I was 16 years old you absolute twisted fucking gremlins. FUCK. OFF.
i think they will blame all other immigrants not from the EU.
You know, like they did when the pound crashed immediately after the vote, just like every economist in the world said it would. That was just the Remainers being petulant, according to them.
i have a soft spot for scotland bc i've spent the best vacation there recently and i've been consdering studying there in a few years to come so i've been wondering and reading about it but can't find an agreement: would scotland benefit from independence?
Also, the main economic arguments were all based around gas prices, which have tanked since 2014 and makes the whole independence argument harder.
I think Scotland would probably benefit from independence in the long run, but it wouldn't be plain sailing by any means. It's more about whether the turbulence of independence would be offset by being protected from the self-imploding stagnating catastrophe that is England/Wales/N. Ireland.
isn't there a high unemployement rate there as well? i remember reading about it as well not that long ago. the politics behind uk or britan bc idr the difference atm sorry/wales/nothern ireland are so complicated (understandably so) but i've been really interested in the subject lately