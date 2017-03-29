March 29th, 2017, 09:38 am buzzybhn New Valerian Trailer SOURCE Tagged: actor / actress, cara delevingne, clive owen, film, film - action / adventure, film - fantasy, film - science fiction, rihanna Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4747 comments Add comment
Looks okay :/
Ready Player One better be good!!!!
Whoever thought Dane DeHaan would make a credible action hero was on some good shit. ScarJo / Bruce Willis he is NOT
If the two of them are the guardians of the future, why is his name the only one on the movie? #fuckthat
And I'm pretty sure there was a good amount of time where Valerian just disappeared from the comics and it was Laureline doing everything.
Can yall not, hollywood
why tf would you make paleface Samburu aliens like come on
Doesn't mean it'll be good but I'll still see it