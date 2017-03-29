basura Reply

Thread

Link

The trailer didn't sell it to me lol idk what it was. If it was the music or what.....



Looks okay :/ Reply

Thread

Link



that thumbnail alone is enough for me not to watch this film. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao i just realized what they did there... messy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was excited for it until I saw that... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like it's trying to out-Jupiter Ascending Jupiter Ascending, which is amazing. Reply

Thread

Link

I was shocked Clive Owen has a tag, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Looks fun! Reply

Thread

Link

why are sci fi book to film always so shitty?



Ready Player One better be good!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

love the look of it, still not sold on this dude leading it Reply

Thread

Link

wasn't he being called the next leo? LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if it was said because leo also looked like a rough, strung out 16 year old well into his 30s, i agree! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His voice doesn't match his face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Luc usually casts believable action leads (Jean Reno, Bruce Willis / Milla Jovovich, and ever ScarJo) but wow do both Cara and Dane fall so fucking flat here... neither looks like they could credibly kick any kind of ass Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr, I wasn't expecting so much action from this movie. I don't get what they're trying to do, because neither actor is convincing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idk, I have yet to see a Dane DeHaan movie I didn't like. Or at least, that I didn't like him in. I think he's a great actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's so beautiful......and the the leads start....existing. Reply

Thread

Link









The Rihanna bits of the trailer are so (intentionally) gifable! Reply

Thread

Link

what is that flap in the nurse outfit lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as a nurse i don't approve.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Baeeeeeee <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So... Mass Effect Reply

Thread

Link

it wishes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is gonna be the flop of the summer. Book it. Which kills me because Luc Besson has made 2 of my favorite movies of all time.... *sigh*



Whoever thought Dane DeHaan would make a credible action hero was on some good shit. ScarJo / Bruce Willis he is NOT Reply

Thread

Link

Looks fun. I'll watch pretty much any and all sci-fi movies like this. Reply

Thread

Link

Not sure if want.



If the two of them are the guardians of the future, why is his name the only one on the movie? #fuckthat Reply

Thread

Link

It's even worse cause her name was in the title of the comic - it was Valerian and Laureline



And I'm pretty sure there was a good amount of time where Valerian just disappeared from the comics and it was Laureline doing everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll catch it on HBO later then. I'm really not interested in supporting that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This just got even more into the Illegal Download pile. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Welp. Those two main characters sure didn't pull me in. Such saviour of a thousaaaaaand planets. Reply

Thread

Link









Can yall not, hollywood That thumbnail though...Can yall not, hollywood Reply

Thread

Link

I inmediatly caught dat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like, if they insist on going there, they could at least make them blue or purple or something



why tf would you make paleface Samburu aliens like come on Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't understand the comment about it above and now i fully do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm getting so much use out of that gif these days Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm here for anything scifi and it looks right up my alley



Doesn't mean it'll be good but I'll still see it Reply

Thread

Link

i like cara, but i'm pretty sure this is gonna flop super hard. Reply

Thread

Link

man, this looks so good. Also, the CGi is very impressive. It doesn't have that "plastic" feel that most films have nowadays, like, when you can see that even the sky is fake Reply

Thread

Link

i do love me some kitschy ridiculous sci-fi, but that thumbnail alone is so off-putting already



Reply

Thread

Link

looks fun Reply

Thread

Link

Visually it looks interesting, but I thought it was going to be a thriller/adventure type movie, not action. Cara and Dane are so unsuitable for that, and the main plot seems boring anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

this looks only marginally better than jupiter ascending but i love dane dehaan and (sometimes) love luc besson, so maybe this will be interesting. i just wish cara was replaced with a different actress. Reply

Thread

Link

More Jupiter Ascending-ish? Reply

Thread

Link

this movie is gonna flop so bad Reply

Thread

Link

The fight choreography and choice of leads is not working for me. Cara isnt seasoned enough to pull something like this off and I have never once imagined Dane Dehaan and action star in the same sentence. Reply

Thread

Link