New Details and Title For the Wreck-It Ralph Sequel Revealed

That's an awful title, oh my word.

agreed

Maybe this one will be about Ralph and the others encountering online gaming.

That's what I thought. Someone uploads them to the net somehow, and probably Vanellope gets lost or another version of Turbo kidnaps her or something, and they have to rescue her. As I'm writing this, I'm seeing the possibilities now: Calhoun fighting viruses, Ralph tearing through WoW...

It'll be about mobile gaming! The writers/directors have said that before, and the little animated teaser Disney uploaded (see one of my posts below) basically confirm it.

if they're not gonna make a reference to candy crush that'd be a huge missed opportunity

It will probably be about that, I just hope that they don't resort to a bunch of lazy cat and meme jokes.

Hyped tbh! The first one was super cute.

I love this movie but idk if a sequel is really needed? Get money I guess, Disney.

of all the new films disney has, this, big hero 6, zootopia, and moana are the ones that really deserve a sequel so this has me REALLY excited



the title though sounds like it could've just been a working title but hopefully the movie itself's good enough to overlook the title

BH6 is getting a TV series so sequel is unlikely.

honestly if it stops all the speculation that "tadashi becomes the villain for the sequel" then i'm fine with it not getting one



plus it's found the perfect platform for itself in a tv show (look how well superhero cartoons are doing now) so i'm fine either way

As for this title and the details about the film:



Wreck-It Ralph is one of my favoritest movies of all time. I so much regret never seeing it on the big screen. I hope they rerelease it in theaters in the lead up to the sequel! Also, I never thought a sequel would happen, it seemed like the red headed stepchild (Ed Sheeran?) of Disney animated films, never getting a mention in their trailers for other films, etc. So when I found out there'd be a sequel I was like:As for this title and the details about the film:

I agree that it's the red headed step child, it bums me out because it's such a visually appealing movie I'd totally buy all the stuff. Like where are the candy shaped hair bows? candy themed t-shirts? vanellope dolls? I'd buy all that crap for my kid.

omg I'd be all over that merchandise. I love candy themed stuff.

So that means their games will probably be uploaded to the net and then pop goes the shenanigans. I hope they do it well, or at least, don't fuck with my love for the original. Like DO NOT make the mistakes of How To Train Your Dragon 2 yuck

i love httyd2 but it still pales in comparison to the first one. that to me is still dreamworks reaching its apex (though prince of egypt still comes at a close second to their all-time best)



(also as an aside the discourse of gobber being gay kinda put me off a bit but then again discourse over animated films sometimes can get ridiculous)

Next year, he's gonna break it. 👊 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens in theatres on March 9, 2018. pic.twitter.com/HFwiHd4JPK — Disney (@Disney) March 29, 2017

OP Disney also upped this little animated title for the film:

why do they hate Android?

idontknowher.gif



Also Disney and Apple have been BFFs for a while. Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder, was the CEO of Pixar for years, working with Disney before selling Pixar to Disney.

Because Android sucks





(Not really. I do prefer iPhone but more importantly, I prefer watching fanboys/girls lose their shit over Android vs iPhone.)

cant suck as much money out of easily impressed and easily manipulated consumers with android as you can with apple

Everyone does

I cried a lot in the first one. I wonder how this will go.

i hated this movie, wasn't even able to finish it

that's an awful title. They could've used that as a tagline or something, and the title could've just been Wreck-It Ralph 2.



but I do love the first movie, and I think it could be good if executed right.

Ralph gets into MMO.

Why don't people like the title?

I'M READY FOR THIS

They seriously inspired the title from the Kartrashians?

