New Details and Title For the Wreck-It Ralph Sequel Revealed
-The sequel will be called "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2"
-The principle cast consisting of John C. Reilly (Ralph), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope), Jane Lynch (Sergeant Calhoun) and Jack McBrayer (Fix-It Felix) are all slated to return
-The center of the movie will still be about Ralph and Vanellope's friendship
-The movie will be in theaters March 9, 2018
[Official Title Image]
I really loved the video game concept in the last movie so I don't know how I feel about this tbh, hopefully they will prove me wrong.
the title though sounds like it could've just been a working title but hopefully the movie itself's good enough to overlook the title
plus it's found the perfect platform for itself in a tv show (look how well superhero cartoons are doing now) so i'm fine either way
As for this title and the details about the film:
(also as an aside the discourse of gobber being gay kinda put me off a bit but then again discourse over animated films sometimes can get ridiculous)
Also Disney and Apple have been BFFs for a while. Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder, was the CEO of Pixar for years, working with Disney before selling Pixar to Disney.
(Not really. I do prefer iPhone but more importantly, I prefer watching fanboys/girls lose their shit over Android vs iPhone.)
but I do love the first movie, and I think it could be good if executed right.