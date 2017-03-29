Mercy

New Details and Title For the Wreck-It Ralph Sequel Revealed



-The sequel will be called "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2"
-The principle cast consisting of John C. Reilly (Ralph), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope), Jane Lynch (Sergeant Calhoun) and Jack McBrayer (Fix-It Felix) are all slated to return
-The center of the movie will still be about Ralph and Vanellope's friendship
-The movie will be in theaters March 9, 2018

[Official Title Image]



SOURCE 1 & 2
I really loved the video game concept in the last movie so I don't know how I feel about this tbh, hopefully they will prove me wrong.
