The Buffy cast reunites for EW

They did SMG with that cover. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh I Britta'd it. Should've said "did her dirty." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte what...even.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right? she looks 60 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what she looks nowhere near 60 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yo, they BOTH look bad. Yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? It's like they aged her on purpose Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Terrible cover. Anyway, I love Buffy sm. Even the wacky af episodes (rmr the one where she and Riley almost fucked to death lol) Reply

Thread

Link

I that episode is widely hated but I enjoy it! Sure the main plot it beyond ridiculous but there was a lot of humorous bits thrown into it. It needs more love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes! I've been waiting for this, and I need all the pictures, please. Reply

Thread

Link

Not the best pic of SMG but I need to buy a copy. Reply

Thread

Link

That is one ugly cover. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't get why people think SMG looks bad? She looks good to me.



The fog is...an ugly touch though. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah she looks like herself to me. Maybe it's not the most flattering angle for her but she looks fine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



She looks fine but the cover itself looks too much like it's photoshopped together. It probably is, but they could have put some effort into it.



Or just put Buffy herself or the Scooby gang. Angel need not be there. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She looks fine. I wish she'd fix her eyebrows tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like herself but also not? idek it's kinda uncanny valley lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks fine. Some of y'all haven't seen her in a while have you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's the heavy black eyeliner / warm brown brows combo. It's aging and weird. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

because she's a gorgeous woman and they made her look like she's running for PTA president? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

right

damn good, she lives in CA an doesn't look like a dried apricot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been looking forward to this. Can't wait to see all the pics Reply

Thread

Link

Seeing them all together makes me so happy omg. Charisma Carpenter is a fucking goddess tho. Reply

Thread

Link

i hope there are other pics

Reply

Thread

Link

we talk about Buffy at work at least once a week no lie lol I loved this show so much. Reply

Thread

Link

Was Nicky involved in this? I can't watch the video at work, lol. Reply

Thread

Link

yes



however he's not in some of the group shots, definitely looks like he was added afterwards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I might have to get this just as a companion to this EW cover which I have dutifully kept for almost 20 years as testament to my former obsession. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember this cover Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still have this somewhere as well lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Old obsessions die hard. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still have that issue, too. LOL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know I have that cover tucked into one of my old journals somewhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was 15 when buffy came out and it really echoed my own high school years. I think I've been in a repetitive cycle of rewatching since the show ended. I still remember rewatching the Body after my sister died in 2007, I was so shell-shocked I wasn't even able to cry but watching that episode just opened the flood gates. Watched it after my mom died, too, and it was so cathartic. Reply

Thread

Link

did they HAVE to use smoke tho? Reply

Thread

Link

SMG looks fine. David, it's time to retire that hairstyle lol Reply

Thread

Link