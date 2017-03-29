I can't with the 3 idiots working with Maddie lol Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao i'm watching this show right now and it's kind of stupid but it's interesting enough to follow. Besides this, does anyone else watching Clique, new tv series in bbc3 from one of the Skins's creator. This show need more viewers. Each episode always leave me anxious. Reply

Thread

Link

i missed some eps in the middle there



but i really wanna see the doctor and figure out what the fuck is going on there Reply

Thread

Link

I have gotten into this show too, it's perfect for half-listening/half-working. I am glad other people are watching it! I am also pleasantly surprised about the pace of the show - they are moving much more quickly than I thought they would... Reply

Thread

Link