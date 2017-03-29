The Mindy Project's Ed Weeks walks us through the season 5 finale

I still watch it lol. I liked the episode where mindy woke up as a white man. I haven't seen the finale yet though. It airs on thursdays for us Reply

Haha I liked that episode too, Ryan did a good job! Reply

i might need to just watch this episode. i love ryan hansen Reply

i'm surprised ausiello had the balls to run an article about how TMP has sucked since Danny left.



Anyway, I feel like something is missing from the show. A spark is gone and I'm assuming if S6 happens, this engagement will crash just like all the others. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] they aren't engaged, they are married. They're both wearing wedding rings at the end, so they definitely got hitched



I miss Danny in a way too, but he was so insufferable by the end that I don't know if I actually do miss him, or just the idea of him when it was fun back and forth between Danny and Mindy. It will get messy if it does, becauseI miss Danny in a way too, but he was so insufferable by the end that I don't know if I actually do miss him, or just the idea of him when it was fun back and forth between Danny and Mindy. Reply

IA with you, I definitely miss the idea of Danny.



They really torpedoed his character before he was written out. Reply

Yeah, I didn't mind that he was all "Catholic guilt/mama's boy/crabby old man" but when they had him demanding Mindy be a stay at home mom when she didn't want to be, and wanting her to get pregnant again right away, that's when he became downright unlikable.



I get that they needed to show people change, having a kid wasn't a great idea and messed up their relationship, but I think they could have done that without turning Danny into someone people hated. Reply

link to that article tbh? Reply

I find myself hoping they cancel the show.



The Mindy Project ended up being a really apt name for the show because it always felt like a work in progress, but at least in the first few seasons it was so charming and sweet that it was able to paper over a lot of those rough patches.



Now... it's just so awkward. I don't care about Ben at all, and all the supporting characters are awful. Reply

I don't know that I want them to cancel it, because after the last scene I kinda would hate for it to end for Mindy like that (even though I like Ben but that look at the end was confusing) and it looks like they might actually give Jeremy a storyline which I'd like to see.



If there is a new season, I hope they dial back on Morgan and Collette, they have become sort of annoying. Reply

Is it worth picking up again? I loved it so much but stopped watching when it went to Hulu. :[ Reply

Meh, not really. Maybe if you need some background noise to get you through a project, like you're spring cleaning or something. Reply

I still watch it lmao I can't stop. I love Ben so I hope things end well between them! On my way home now so will watch it soon, hope it's good. Reply

I kinda just make myself watch this show. Ben is cute but the storyline is boring. Still, I would rather have cute boring Ben than Jodie or Danny being assholes to Mindy. At least, the horrible jokes about race have lessened now that Jodie and Danny aren't so centered.



The white man episode was pretty good. That and the episode about Mindy being Indian were great. I wish she did those kinds of episodes more or sprinkled those storylines throughout a season because I think they're so interesting. Reply

whatever mindy did to her face is really distracting Reply

I still watch and I really like Ben



Haven't watched the finale tho Reply

i want to support Mindy but this show is so messy. I'd rather her end it soon (or it gets cancelled) so she can hopefully work on another project that will be more coherent Reply

you got your wish, the show has been renewed for one final season Reply

Next stop, more Mindy. 💞 The final season coming September 2017. https://t.co/w6BwnTtqES #MindyOnHulu pic.twitter.com/zHuIgetcUG — The Mindy Project (@TheMindyProject) 29 mars 2017

OP , if you want to update your post Reply

Mindy needs to ease up on the botox and fillers...

Reply

