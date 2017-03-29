The Mindy Project's Ed Weeks walks us through the season 5 finale
.@TheMindyProject's @EdwardWeeks walks us through the season 5 finale: https://t.co/YI1pt26XJe #MindyOnHulu pic.twitter.com/8rH11vzsvF— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 29, 2017
The Mindy Project's Jeremy sits down and writes his own recap of the show's season finale, which included engagements, broken engagements, engagement parties with weird themes, squares, Japanese toilets, panic rooms, and comic books.
Is anyone still watching this show? That ending left me with more questions than answers.
Anyway, I feel like something is missing from the show. A spark is gone and I'm assuming if S6 happens, this engagement will crash just like all the others.
I miss Danny in a way too, but he was so insufferable by the end that I don't know if I actually do miss him, or just the idea of him when it was fun back and forth between Danny and Mindy.
They really torpedoed his character before he was written out.
I get that they needed to show people change, having a kid wasn't a great idea and messed up their relationship, but I think they could have done that without turning Danny into someone people hated.
The Mindy Project ended up being a really apt name for the show because it always felt like a work in progress, but at least in the first few seasons it was so charming and sweet that it was able to paper over a lot of those rough patches.
Now... it's just so awkward. I don't care about Ben at all, and all the supporting characters are awful.
If there is a new season, I hope they dial back on Morgan and Collette, they have become sort of annoying.
The white man episode was pretty good. That and the episode about Mindy being Indian were great. I wish she did those kinds of episodes more or sprinkled those storylines throughout a season because I think they're so interesting.
Haven't watched the finale tho
But I still watch so lawl at me