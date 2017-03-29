Little Mix perform on the Late Late show with James Corden + Leigh Anne surprised by bf Andre Grey

They sound gr8 but im gonna kill their stylist why is perrin dressed like a slutty medieval serving wrench Reply

These girls need to go home. I've come to the conclusion, thanks to help from a few ONTD mixer friends, the Ari tour is just a paycheck and excuse to eat at Cheesecake Factory.



All they do is sit on Snapchat and instagram crying about missing their bf's they've been with for five minutes. They aren't serious about cracking America and sadly, the bulk of the American public doesn't care nor ever will.



Sorry girls, love ya, but go back to the U.K. and save No More Sad Songs before it's a certifiable bomb.

This is depressing. I was really hoping Ari's tour would help them in the US, and tbh when I went to one of their signings, there were a LOT more people than I expected, so I had hope. idk much about promo/how to "crack" a country tho.

I definitely think Ari's tour is helping them find a few new casual fans but I think a lot of their fandoms overlap. I also don't like how they've now cut two songs off their setlist and are just doing 20 minutes and peacing out.



It takes A LOT to crack the US markets. You pretty much have to give up a year of your career everywhere to make it here and even then you still might only get one or two hits and then the GP will be over you. 1D was that rare exception where they didn't have to be here solely to maintain, as they were a pop culture phenom.



If you look at the U.K. acts that have come here, they gave up a year of their careers and lost a lot. Cher Lloyd got one hit here and spent the remainder of a year here releasing singles that all bombed. Olly Murs also spent a year here and only managed one Top 10 single at radio and nothing else hit.



The girls are getting a lot of good promo spots, hitting radio stations but their label isn't pushing the single hard except for email blasts, it's already getting negative updates. I also think the girls are just over here to do their due diligence to their fan base here and go back to where their bread is buttered.

:( that sucks, I'm never going to get a headlining tour from them am I?



:( that sucks, I'm never going to get a headlining tour from them am I?

They've cut two songs?? What have they cut? Setlist.fm doesn't have them updated after 3/21 but all 7 songs are on there. I know they didn't do SLS when I saw them bc they were sick :/

They've cut Move and SLS (from what I understand, fans on forums and twitter have been complaining about it) and then brought SLS back. It might have just been because they were sick. I stopped paying attention to the tour after about a week lol



And we probably will never see a headline tour from them here. The US isn't a viable market for them and they'll never happen here. At least we have the NMSS video coming tonight?

Yeah SLS was because they were sick. Move looks like it was only performed the first two nights according to setlist.fm, in Phoenix and Vegas (ofc I take opening acts' setlists w/ a grain of salt bc a lot of times ppl will just copy the previous night even if they didn't perform everything, so peggybundy below might be right abt only performing it the first night). I am bummed they didn't do Move though, it's one of my faves.



I can't even be excited for NMSS since they added MGK and the styling for the vid looks atrocious. They're ruining the best song on the album :(

they only cut move. they only performed it on the first night.

One direction also put in the work to make in the us. There was some 10 day schedule from their '12 or '13 tour and they had 13 concerts, countless radio interviews and performances, print interviews, mall signings, and two live performances. Reply

this is true, but they were able to get those gigs because tumblr and twitter helped them cultivate a massive following over here. once they came here, they absolutely put in the work, but i think if they hadn't had that fan base ready and waiting to make them smash, syco just wouldn't have bothered like they fail to capitalize on most of their artists.

When they opened for Demi Lovato, I was at one of their signings & there were easily 100 people there, so I'm legit surprised that they're not better-known.



That said it probably didn't help them that Jesy left like 20 people in because she "wasn't feeling well," and only Perrie & Leigh seemed to really want to be there.

Their first two albums both did 30,000 here stateside opening weeks, so I'm not surprised their signings were full tbh. They just haven't promoted the last two albums here and other than their core stan base, I don't think many are interested in girl groups.

yeah



they dropped the ball with touch. it's over. hang it up, flatscreen tbh

howd they drop the ball with it

Also I h8 leighs bf but I guess I have 2 tolerate them now theyre serious either that or unfollow her insta lol.



I changed my mind im gonna will them to break up using The Secret™



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:07 pm (UTC) Reply

i'm sorry, i know that lm posts are exclusively for lm stans, but i just have to say that they're always trying to be sexy with absolutely no sex appeal and i'm just so thrown by it.

I've only ever seen or heard of them here on ONTD.

that video of Leigh and her boyfriend was cute ngl.

they need a better stylist, they always look so awful. also that choreography is atrocious and does not fit the song AT ALL.



their music is good and they could be super successful, but their whole image is just so bleh. :c Reply

agreed

those outfits, the choreo....why?

that performance was so good! I love the dance break.



barf @ Leigh's boyfriend

It was?

yes, I liked it. why do you ask?

these girls' lives revolve around men, hopefully they grow out of it

Ngl I find that that's true of most women their age (and younger. And many older too.) I blame society because it's conveyed to girls from an early age that their most important role is as an accessory to a man but.... at a certain point girls need to snap out of it. It's either trying to get a man, obsessing over your relationship if you have one, talking to friends about guys, or obsessing over hair/makeup/clothes to look good for men. Reply

it's gross

this tea tbh

This performance, like Kids' Choice one, is not going to win them the hearts of Americans. I'm not sure what it is because technically they sound really good. Something about them just seems weirdly boring - and I can't put my finger on it. It goes beyond the styling - although better, more dynamic styling would certainly help - and the dull acoustic intro to this bop of a song.



Has this US promo tour done much for the album/the song? Reply

Not at all. They're hitting radio stations, getting a couple spins of Touch and SOTMX during the interview and then the stations aren't adding the songs to their playlists. Largely that's their managements fault and their US labels fault, but it's also the girls, who's schedule is so packed, they can't devote the time needed here.



Touch is also already receiving negative updates at radio so the nail is in the coffin.

Ugh, how tiresome. But I'm not surprised tbh. It took Fifth Harmony over six months of plugging to just get Worth It to be a hit, and that was off the back of a medium-sized hit in Sledgehammer, and an insane fan base. Little Mix shouldn't waste their time in the States, they have great sales and success in their home territory and around the world.

I agree - I'm impressed by their vocals and I like a few of their songs a lot, but I have no desire to really learn more about the girls. If they broke up I wouldn't really follow any of their careers closely.

their career is sad af lmaoooooooooooo



oh well still super excited to see them in two weeks! im a little bit sad its prob the last time i'll see them bc at this point its clear they dont even want to crack america lmao and i cant blame them. seems tough considering how close to their family and boyfriends they are. they have their own thing going in the uk and they seem ok with that. no ambition beyond the uk whatsover.



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:13 pm (UTC) Reply

I get the sense that they very much do want to crack America, sadly. Even though they don't need it with their success elsewhere.

This wasn't good.

Nope @ those outfits.

I legit bought my ticket for Ari's tour JUST to see them, and they were great! There were a lot of people that knew their songs and were cheering, and afterwards I heard a bunch of people as we were leaving being like "I'd never heard of Little Mix but I really liked them!" so fingers crossed that this tour helps them a bit.

