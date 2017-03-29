Perrie

Little Mix perform on the Late Late show with James Corden + Leigh Anne surprised by bf Andre Grey


The Burnley striker surprised her by visiting her while she was on tour in America

caption: leighannepinnock So 3 days ago this happened.. I was so down, being away from home for so long and all I wanted was one of his cuddles.. this surprise was more than I could have ever asked for.. completely in shock and over whelmed to finally see him again after so long.. I absolutely adore this boy with everything I have in me.. il never be able to put it into words.. I love you so much.. hardest thing was saying bye again.. 💔

source
