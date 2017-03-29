Little Mix perform on the Late Late show with James Corden + Leigh Anne surprised by bf Andre Grey
The Burnley striker surprised her by visiting her while she was on tour in America
caption: leighannepinnock So 3 days ago this happened.. I was so down, being away from home for so long and all I wanted was one of his cuddles.. this surprise was more than I could have ever asked for.. completely in shock and over whelmed to finally see him again after so long.. I absolutely adore this boy with everything I have in me.. il never be able to put it into words.. I love you so much.. hardest thing was saying bye again.. 💔
All they do is sit on Snapchat and instagram crying about missing their bf's they've been with for five minutes. They aren't serious about cracking America and sadly, the bulk of the American public doesn't care nor ever will.
Sorry girls, love ya, but go back to the U.K. and save No More Sad Songs before it's a certifiable bomb.
It takes A LOT to crack the US markets. You pretty much have to give up a year of your career everywhere to make it here and even then you still might only get one or two hits and then the GP will be over you. 1D was that rare exception where they didn't have to be here solely to maintain, as they were a pop culture phenom.
If you look at the U.K. acts that have come here, they gave up a year of their careers and lost a lot. Cher Lloyd got one hit here and spent the remainder of a year here releasing singles that all bombed. Olly Murs also spent a year here and only managed one Top 10 single at radio and nothing else hit.
The girls are getting a lot of good promo spots, hitting radio stations but their label isn't pushing the single hard except for email blasts, it's already getting negative updates. I also think the girls are just over here to do their due diligence to their fan base here and go back to where their bread is buttered.
They've cut two songs?? What have they cut? Setlist.fm doesn't have them updated after 3/21 but all 7 songs are on there. I know they didn't do SLS when I saw them bc they were sick :/
And we probably will never see a headline tour from them here. The US isn't a viable market for them and they'll never happen here. At least we have the NMSS video coming tonight?
I can't even be excited for NMSS since they added MGK and the styling for the vid looks atrocious. They're ruining the best song on the album :(
That said it probably didn't help them that Jesy left like 20 people in because she "wasn't feeling well," and only Perrie & Leigh seemed to really want to be there.
they dropped the ball with touch. it's over. hang it up, flatscreen tbh
I changed my mind im gonna will them to break up using The Secret™
their music is good and they could be super successful, but their whole image is just so bleh. :c
barf @ Leigh's boyfriend
Ngl I find that that's true of most women their age (and younger. And many older too.) I blame society because it's conveyed to girls from an early age that their most important role is as an accessory to a man but.... at a certain point girls need to snap out of it. It's either trying to get a man, obsessing over your relationship if you have one, talking to friends about guys, or obsessing over hair/makeup/clothes to look good for men.
Has this US promo tour done much for the album/the song?
Touch is also already receiving negative updates at radio so the nail is in the coffin.
oh well still super excited to see them in two weeks! im a little bit sad its prob the last time i'll see them bc at this point its clear they dont even want to crack america lmao and i cant blame them. seems tough considering how close to their family and boyfriends they are. they have their own thing going in the uk and they seem ok with that. no ambition beyond the uk whatsover.
