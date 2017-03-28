Alaska Thunderfuck, Detox, Erickatoure Aviance and more sound off on Wendy Williams



RuPauls Drag Race season 9 has officially begun on it's new home network of VH1. A big move for the series, having previously been only been available on the premium cable network, Logo. Although the premiere was met with record ratings, and rave reviews, VH1 is still finding some controversy with it's new setup for the LGBT-but-all-inclusive program. Wendy Williams has been billed to host the VH1 viewing party every Friday during the programs telecast however, many fans and friends of the show (including Drag Race alumnus) have been speaking out against Williams hosting the show.

Back in 2009, nightlife legend Erickatoure Aviance was set to be in the audience during William's program, however prior to entry to the studio, Erickatoure and LGBT media personality Jonny McGovern were allegedly told that they would not be able to enter the studio due to Erickatoure's 'costume'.



In this clip, Erickatoure sits down on the couch of Hey Qween with Jonny McGovern sharing her first person point of view, on what really happened during the Wendy Williams show. At the time of filming, Erickatoure and McGovern were shunned out of camera view during the episodes filming, and producers allegedly went as far as telling Erickatoure if she were to walk to the microphone to address Wendy, she would be escorted out immediately. The ultimate slap in the face came when a producer reached out to Ericka months later, and invited her and McGovern to sit in the audience during a halloween episode.

Winner of Rupauls Drag Race: All Stars season 2, Alaska Thunderfuck, has also spoken out against Williams. Thunderfuck took to instagram to share her disapproval for the host after her transphobic comments about Caitlyn Jenner during her difficult public transition. Other notables who have sounded off include Michelle Visage, current Drag Race judge, and Detox, a fan favorite from the Drag Race series.



