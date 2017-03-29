Lenny contributors talk about their preferred methods of birth control.

only lena would keep a sponge in her puss for hours on end. she probably did it on purpose for the experience~ Reply

I have been on a variety of BC pills since I was like 18, so 14 years, and I just went off of them last June and I think they fucked up my period. It's pretty regular but I spot right before it starts and it's only 24-27 days. Ugh. I'm getting my progesterone levels tested soon. Reply

I'm on a generic version of Yaz which is doing an okay job of controlling my PMDD Reply

I have the copper iud but t b h I just want to get my tubes tied. Or for my husband to get a vasectomy. Reply

They only let you get that if you're older or if you've had, like, 4 kids



Which is bullshit Reply

there's some literature showing that the regret rate is 2x higher for women under 30, and even moreso if you have no children. ob/gyns are hesitant esp because there are so many other effective contraceptive options available, it's not like this is the only option



plus if you're in a long-term relationship, husband should get a vasectomy. it's an outpatient procedure vs. women having to go under general anesthesia for surgery Reply

do it! i got Essure at 28, no children. would do again in a heartbeat. [did have to see 2 gynos to get it OK'd, but the 2nd one did it for me no problems; the 1st i think was upset that i was openly poly, not my age/chidlessness, but i dunno for sure what offended her about me, only that when she wrote to my GP telling her she wouldnt help me, my GP's office person called, to make sure i was okay, and apologized about recommending her, saying they never would again (the letter was apparently not super nice :P)]

course we also got my husband a vasectomy, which was much cheaper [even with good insurance] than my Essure, and much easier to test the efficacy of Reply

I want to get my tubes tied as well but I've heard it's so hard for women to get done because doctors aren't as willing to do it. Reply

My husband got a vasectomy for my Christmas present for 2015. It's been the best gift he's ever given me. Reply

I told my husband that he is getting a vasectomy after we're done havign bbs Reply

I currently take Tri-Estarylla pills. They've worked great for the past two years I've been with my bf (no scares yet). But at my next gyno visit,I'm going to ask about getting an IUD. I've been wondering if I'm too overweight for it to be effective. But from what I've read from other women who are similar weight to me is that it's worked well for them. Reply

I'm over weight and never had any problems Reply

That's good to know. Do you have a copper or hormonal? How was the implantation? Reply

I have the Nexplanon implant in my arm and honestly it's great; I'm on my second one. They last three years and for the first one, I didn't have a period for most of that, which I'm fine with. I'm about a year and a half into my second one, and the only negative is that I have gained weight while I've been on it, but I don't know if it's because of the implant.



Edited at 2017-03-29 01:06 pm (UTC)

I have Nexplanon too and also really like it, just for the peace of mind. The fact that it's basically the most effective birth control out there really soothed me. I always was very nervous while on the Pill. I'm due to replace mine in the summer and ordered a replacement back in January in case Trump took away my free BC, lol.



I've also gained a bunch of weight while on it but I also have a sedentary desk job which I think is the bigger factor.



How did you find the replacement process? That's the only thing I'm nervous about. Getting it put in was no biggie but I'm a little skeeved about them cutting it out of me. Reply

i have nexplanon too, it's amazing. i'm almost finished with my first implant and i'm def getting another. Reply

no birth control makes you gain weight but it does increase your appetite and most people don't notice they're eating more to compensate for it. definitely what happened for me.



i'm on my second nexplanon too and it's great! i had a year of no periods and then they came back but they are much lighter. Reply

I was on the pill for 7 years but in January I got the Liletta IUD. I've liked it a lot so far, no complaints. Reply

I get the shot. Once every four months, cheap and there's pretty much no possibility of forgetting it. I don't get a period, there's no hormonal changes, and I am baby free! There was a bit of weight gain initially, but it's coming off easily. Reply

Me too. I love it. Reply

"i hate condoms" "i'd never used protection" "sponge in my pussy left me burning"



i mean, i don't want to be the woman who judges other women but smfh. stop talking stupid. Reply

I mean, even if you're in a monogamous relationship and on the pill or some other form of birth control, you should still use condoms bc men ain't shit



Edited at 2017-03-29 01:27 pm (UTC)

Didn't they used to recommend using two forms when you were on the pill? Reply

I hate condoms too, there's nothing weird about that. And the girl who said she had never used protection said right there that she was the product of a shitty Southern public school education. Quit being judgemental Reply

I hate condoms too lol Reply

i have the mirena and i mostly love it. i'm thinking of switching to the copper iud because i'm not sure if the (admittedly small amount) hormones in mirena is contributing to my acne. i'm just afraid that the copper will make my periods unbearable like they were before i used bc :/ Reply

I liked my Mirena at first but then I would just get horrible cramps which my doc said was my uterus contracting and trying to push it out. :/ My skin also freaked out and I gained 20 lbs in like a month I was so pissed. Reply

I just asked my doc to switch back to seasonique. I hate being on BC but I had horrible results with my IUD (Mirena). My boyfriend is willing to get snipped but idk that feels like such a big commitment. I know he doesn't want kids but if we ever broke up I think I'd feel guilty about it. Also, only getting my period 4 times a year makes life easier.



They need to come up with a solid male birth control already! Reply

mte about male birth control. That + have more women researching ways to make our BC methods better. Reply

mte women def need better bc methods. men could never put up with all these side effects Reply

you didn't like mirena?? i remember a while back you were asking about it, presumably before you got it. bummed to hear it didn't work out for you. i'm practically evangelical about my iud :( Reply

not having sex is my bc! sad! Reply

lmaoooo Reply

Mirena 4ever. I've thought about seeing if going off it helps with some of my weight issues, but ultimately I think I'd rather be a little heavier and not have periods than the other way around. Reply

This is how I feel about it. I recently got some blood tests done because I was gaining weight and I was worried something was wrong, but everything is ok. It's just Mirena making me fat. The peace of mind plus no periods is worth it. Plus I've learned how to work my shape, so I call it a win all around. Reply

