Lenny contributors talk about their preferred methods of birth control.
Lena Dunham:
I've been on the birth-control pill on and off for almost fifteen years. It's the only thing that can control my endometriosis pain, and it's made my skin clearer, my moods more even, and my life altogether finer. In college, before I had a diagnosis of endo, I'd go off it whenever I broke up with someone or just felt restless. During one of those pill-less periods, I decided I was going to use the contraceptive sponge, newly back on the market. I was visiting a boyfriend and taking an eleven-hour Greyhound bus to get there. I was so excited to have sex and so intent on making it seamless and romantic that I inserted the sponge in the bathroom of the moving bus five hours before we arrived. I emerged to find a man auctioning off a Subway sandwich, because that's the joy of a Greyhound. I'm pretty sure you aren't supposed to leave a spermicidal sponge in your pussy for that long, and by the time I got to him I had insane burning, and my distress was palpable. The rest of the weekend was a wash. I did not use the sponge anymore despite Elaine Benes's endorsement.
Since then, I've tried a bunch of different birth-control pills and settled on an extended-cycle pill called Seasonique. My periods are painful and disruptive and can put me out of commission, so limiting them to a few times a year is better for my health and happiness. I know that without the pill, I would not have been able to be a productive and functioning member of society, and that's not an exaggeration. I am genuinely nervous for the day I go off it in an attempt to get pregnant because it's such a big part of regulating my body, and the routine makes me feel really safe. Also, my pill case is a gorgeous, appropriately fleshy pink.
Kathryn Hahn:
I was a birth-control-pill girl until I went so hormone crazy I had to stop. Never found the right one. Now I'm 43, so who cares? I hated condoms, though, and was thrilled when I finally was in enough of a long-term relationship that I could stop wrestling with that bullshit. I remember a health educator in my Catholic high school saying "Men are like basketballs! They dribble before they shoot!" when talking about the effectiveness of ye-olde-pull-out method.
Now? We have two kids and two pretty demanding jobs, which does the trick. We are back to pull-out, which is NOT recommended for the young and fertile.
Alli Maloney:
I always call it "the copper one," but my IUD, a hormone-free intrauterine birth-control device, is formally ParaGard brand. It picked me in 2012. I was a failure of Southern-public-school sex education, a shattered, unstable 22-year-old who'd just had her second abortion. I'd never used protection. With my mental health in mind, a doctor recommended I return to Planned Parenthood after I recovered to get an IUD insertion — for free — to offset another pregnancy. The procedure was hellish, but I'm an advocate for the IUD because it offers a decade or more of prevention. (The failure rate of the pill is 9 percent; it's .08 for the copper IUD.) It afforded control and stability when I had none. Five years in, I'm steadier on my feet and grateful for this method of birth control because it gave me time to become my adult self, without children.
what birth-control methods do you use and why ?
Which is bullshit
plus if you're in a long-term relationship, husband should get a vasectomy. it's an outpatient procedure vs. women having to go under general anesthesia for surgery
course we also got my husband a vasectomy, which was much cheaper [even with good insurance] than my Essure, and much easier to test the efficacy of
I've also gained a bunch of weight while on it but I also have a sedentary desk job which I think is the bigger factor.
How did you find the replacement process? That's the only thing I'm nervous about. Getting it put in was no biggie but I'm a little skeeved about them cutting it out of me.
i'm on my second nexplanon too and it's great! i had a year of no periods and then they came back but they are much lighter.
i mean, i don't want to be the woman who judges other women but smfh. stop talking stupid.
They need to come up with a solid male birth control already!