March 29th, 2017, 09:38 am

The Americans 5x05 Promo - "Lotus 1-2-3"

What do you think of this season so far, ONTD?

Source
Stan's threat was pretty ballsy, but I'm not clear how he'd ever know whether they used the tape to blackmail Oleg or not. It's not like he and Oleg are communicating, or that any information Oleg gave the US would automatically find its way back to him.
Paige surprised me so much last night. She was so calm when she told Elizabeth about snooping at Pastor Tim's. I'm so anxious about her this year.
I think the constant trading off of flying to Kansas is...not going to go well.
And honestly? Just like with Young-Hee and Don, P&E will ruin lives and be in even greater danger for nothing. I really don't think the US is messing with the grain supply.
I was surprised when both Philip and Elizabeth first objected to going to Kansas and I their reasons for not wanting to are definitely gonna converge and prove their concerns correct.
And then there's Mischa...I'm so ready for the next episode already, lol.
I missed Tuan this week tbh I think the actor is sf good at being so intense/creepy and Philip's apprehension of him is great.
And poor bb Oleg and Oleg's mom :(
I'm so curious abt Henry's math stuff tbh I seriously wonder if he's unknowingly going to fuck up his parents' shit somehow. I died when Elizabeth was like "Doug? There's a name I haven't heard in a while" like you wouldn't bc you don't pay attention to your child, Elizabeth!!!!
Stan endeared himself to me so much this episode. I'm so glad he's finally come clean about Vlad and is sticking up for Oleg.
The story feels too spread out this season with Kansas and the Russia storyline, it could all benefit from a bit less.