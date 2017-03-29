I don't want mischa to come to fuck shit up Reply

I think there's no way that won't happen. Reply

Henry! So glad that he's finally getting some screen time and hopefully a little storyline of his own. Reply

Henry's a jerk now, apparently.



Stan's threat was pretty ballsy, but I'm not clear how he'd ever know whether they used the tape to blackmail Oleg or not. It's not like he and Oleg are communicating, or that any information Oleg gave the US would automatically find its way back to him. Reply

I think it may have just been a preemptive threat that in case they do something to Oleg and Stan gets wind of it, he'll come clean. Reply

Whoa, I can't believe Mischa's there already. I'm cautiously excited to see where they go from here.



Paige surprised me so much last night. She was so calm when she told Elizabeth about snooping at Pastor Tim's. I'm so anxious about her this year.



I think the constant trading off of flying to Kansas is...not going to go well. Reply

I know that the reason Philip and Elizabeth didn't want to do the Kansas thing had nothing to do with all the things they have going on right now, but it is damn good reason to not make them do more.



And honestly? Just like with Young-Hee and Don, P&E will ruin lives and be in even greater danger for nothing. I really don't think the US is messing with the grain supply. Reply

Yeah, I think you're right that they not really messing with the grain supply.



I was surprised when both Philip and Elizabeth first objected to going to Kansas and I their reasons for not wanting to are definitely gonna converge and prove their concerns correct.



And then there's Mischa...I'm so ready for the next episode already, lol. Reply

I'm waiting to binge watch this so I'm not reading anything but I want to know, how is it?? good so far? will I be shook?? Reply

It's slower than usual, IMO. Many people don't like it, but it doesn't bother me. Reply

omg Mischa bb :((((( I'm so scared for him :( I hope he and Philip have a nice meeting (I'm sure they won't)



I missed Tuan this week tbh I think the actor is sf good at being so intense/creepy and Philip's apprehension of him is great.



And poor bb Oleg and Oleg's mom :(



I'm so curious abt Henry's math stuff tbh I seriously wonder if he's unknowingly going to fuck up his parents' shit somehow. I died when Elizabeth was like "Doug? There's a name I haven't heard in a while" like you wouldn't bc you don't pay attention to your child, Elizabeth!!!!



Stan endeared himself to me so much this episode. I'm so glad he's finally come clean about Vlad and is sticking up for Oleg. Reply

I miss the Rezidentura storylines. Kinda feels like there's too much going on this season too. Reply

I'm loving this season so far. The actress who plays Paige has especially been knocking it out of the park. Reply

