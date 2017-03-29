I could have sworn this was touched on in the pilot or somewhere in early season 1 but I guess not. Last night's episode was pretty funny either way. Reply

Thread

Link

I found the whole episode really dumb, but the ending made me cackle. Reply

Thread

Link

I think the episode was the best in a while just for this twist alone lol They haven't made me laugh this hard in seaaaasons lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol ok that's a good twist, these two are gonna have some funny scenes together Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooo no way Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like of knew this and that was part of their rivalry. Reply

Thread

Link

I love this show! I loved the reveal.



I love that they are giving me Nick and Jess again BLESS if it does gets cancelled, I will have that. Reply

Thread

Link

aw I fucking hate that pairing now even though I love them both and I loved the relationship at the beginning but I feel like they've ruined them since then, Nick has gotten progressively worse over the years, he was better in first two seasons, now he's like a child that Jess has to babysit and I didn't like that now it looks like he loves her basically because she takes care of him and solves his problems, I think she deserves better tbh but this show hasn't shown a pairing for Jess that was serious because they ended up ruining all her relationships to show she belongs with Nick, while Nick could have easily ended up with Reagan...



But I mean, I understand it's the main pairing, but I feel like they could have been written way better... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they fucked it up because they forgot all the growth nick had in the first 2 seasons to give them all those problems. I dont think the main problem in season 3 was the couple, but the mess they made with Nick and Schmidt. Having him date both girls at the same time was too much.



but I disagree, I think Nick is growing a lot since season 5. he still has his crazyness, but he is really changing. I never liked him with Reagan, not even because I love him and Jess, but because I actually think Reagan is way too pretty and cool for him. They didnt actually try and give Jess a relationship since Nick... I mean, what the hell was that with Rob. it feels like they kept trying, for the last 2 years, to get Nick on her level and when they did they got him with Reagan. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is me. I like Nick individually but I can't stand Jess or Nick/Jess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the only reason why i like the together is that they can just drag each other down and no one else has to be tortured by being with either of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for me, my main problem is that once they decide they're doing nick/jess again EVERY PLOT in every episode involves them. jess hasn't had a single plot in however long that wasn't about her having feelings for nick in some form and it annoys me a lot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was so anticlimactic.



and I don't want Jess and Nick to happen again. Minus that first kiss, they had no chemistry. They're like brother and sister and it's gross.



Love Winston and Aly. They're so adorable together, and I'm so happy this season has been focusing a lot on Winston. He's hilarious.



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

yeah they have good pairings on the show apart from Nick/Jess...and Nick/Jess were nice in first two seasons they just didn't know how to write them properly from that point on and it makes me mad lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte on everything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched this in forever, but is the best BFF pairing of Winston and Ferguson still around? Reply

Thread

Link

yup, not shown as much because Winston is now finally showing that he's a real human being and not a lunatic with a cat, but there are moments with the cat still lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I've come to realize I love everything about this show except Jess and Nick/Jess.



The Winstons cracked me up. Loved seeing Aly and Cece bonding over their insanity.



Aly/Nick plotline was hilarious.



Ugh at Nick/Jess being a thing again.



I feel this is the final season. I'm going to miss Winston so much! Reply

Thread

Link

I've come to realize I love everything about this show except Jess and Nick/Jess.



Minimal Jess last night made it one of the more enjoyable episodes of the season, but what a waste of Megan Fox's casting. She got a lot of hate from the Nick/Jess stans on Tumblr, but I liked Reagan. Her cool, sort of reserved nature was a nice contrast to the ridiculousness of the gang. I was hoping she'd stick around so we could at least avoid this Nick/Jess redux.



Whatever, if this show does get another season I just want all of the Nick and Aly interactions. They were the highlight last night. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. I liked Reagan a lot. And Nick/Aly was great. I wasn't expecting to enjoy it so much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss watching this show, need to get back into it. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Thread

Link

This season and the last have been so good. I loved how at the end Schmidt/Cece stormed in and forced him to take Winston back



I don't understand why they didn't just go with Winnie instead of The Bish though, which is dumb. Reply

Thread

Link

I cackled. XD Reply

Thread

Link

omg annie and mitchell <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just loved them. Especially when they were messing with George. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Winston reveal had me ROLLING. I've never laughed that hard at an episode of New Girl. It was sooo dumb but sooo good Reply

Thread

Link

that's perfect hahahaha they are stupid hahaha Reply

Thread

Link

i dont understand how the show thinks we should root for a man who DITCHED HIS GIRLFRIEND ON A TRAIN and the main character. Like thats the person we should want? Reply

Thread

Link

OH MY GOD THAT REALLY -WASN'T- WHAT I WAS EXPECTING I JUST SCREAMED LAUGHING Reply

Thread

Link

i love winston/aly and it was great to see aly being integrated into the loft/group this episode. if there's another season, i hope there's more of that



i really liked regan and wish her stuff wasn't about nick and nick/jess, but i hope megan fox gets her own sitcom one day Reply

Thread

Link