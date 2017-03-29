March 29th, 2017, 02:28 pm evillemmons New Girl's Schmidt has a name and you'll never guess what it is.... [DRUMROLL]It's....WINSTON. lmaosource Tagged: new girl (fox) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
I love that they are giving me Nick and Jess again BLESS if it does gets cancelled, I will have that.
But I mean, I understand it's the main pairing, but I feel like they could have been written way better...
but I disagree, I think Nick is growing a lot since season 5. he still has his crazyness, but he is really changing. I never liked him with Reagan, not even because I love him and Jess, but because I actually think Reagan is way too pretty and cool for him. They didnt actually try and give Jess a relationship since Nick... I mean, what the hell was that with Rob. it feels like they kept trying, for the last 2 years, to get Nick on her level and when they did they got him with Reagan.
and I don't want Jess and Nick to happen again. Minus that first kiss, they had no chemistry. They're like brother and sister and it's gross.
Love Winston and Aly. They're so adorable together, and I'm so happy this season has been focusing a lot on Winston. He's hilarious.
The Winstons cracked me up. Loved seeing Aly and Cece bonding over their insanity.
Aly/Nick plotline was hilarious.
Ugh at Nick/Jess being a thing again.
I feel this is the final season. I'm going to miss Winston so much!
Minimal Jess last night made it one of the more enjoyable episodes of the season, but what a waste of Megan Fox's casting. She got a lot of hate from the Nick/Jess stans on Tumblr, but I liked Reagan. Her cool, sort of reserved nature was a nice contrast to the ridiculousness of the gang. I was hoping she'd stick around so we could at least avoid this Nick/Jess redux.
Whatever, if this show does get another season I just want all of the Nick and Aly interactions. They were the highlight last night.
I don't understand why they didn't just go with Winnie instead of The Bish though, which is dumb.
i really liked regan and wish her stuff wasn't about nick and nick/jess, but i hope megan fox gets her own sitcom one day
