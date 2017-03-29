Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Spotted Kissing Costar Chris Wood in Mexico
Melissa Benoist and actor Chris Wood are in a relationship. pic.twitter.com/ri2p1Uorz7— Melissa Benoist (@dailypicmelissa) 28 mars 2017
more pics of Melissa with actor Chris Wood. pic.twitter.com/0DHfCouRWG— Melissa Benoist (@dailypicmelissa) 28 mars 2017
29 mars 2017
sources : 1. 2. 3
anyway...we're never getting rid of mon-el are we
he's bringing down the show smh
We had a whole plan laid out in one of the flash round up posts and it was such a superior show
They have a really easy way of writing Mon-El off, too. Just give him lead poisoning (Winn can jab him with a pencil for all I care) and then he'll have to go into the future to get saved, with the Legion, which is where the character of Mon-El is most regularly recognized among comic fans.
I don't think co-workers should date. It usually never ends well.
being in entertainmentrelationships
Edited at 2017-03-29 12:54 pm (UTC)
So is the consensus that she cheated like that BI says?
Her bathing is pretty simple but I really like it. I need me something like that.
But when they showed them on BTS footage or pics etc, I really felt it
I actually think Kara/Mon El doesn't have a problem with lack of chemistry, I've seen so much worse.
it will be interesting to see how they will handle it on the show