Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Spotted Kissing Costar Chris Wood in Mexico

least surprising post of the day



anyway...we're never getting rid of mon-el are we Reply

rip



he's bringing down the show smh Reply

At this point, I'd prefer to toss Melissa, Chris, Grant, and Danielle and merge the shows.



We had a whole plan laid out in one of the flash round up posts and it was such a superior show Reply

I mean, the CW loves to pluck people from their current shows and give them their own shows, and Chris Wood is relatively popular after his stints on TVD and Supergirl... so I wouldn't be surprised if after next season he tries to star in his own show.



They have a really easy way of writing Mon-El off, too. Just give him lead poisoning (Winn can jab him with a pencil for all I care) and then he'll have to go into the future to get saved, with the Legion, which is where the character of Mon-El is most regularly recognized among comic fans. Reply

nope he is here to stay Reply

This will end well Reply

I don't think co-workers should date. It usually never ends well. Reply

It's such a bad idea. It might be easier if you're doing like, a one off movie because after filming and maybe promo you can avoid each other but on a show that could go on for years? No thanks. Reply

IA unless you were already dating beforehand or work at a really large place with no department overlap Reply

who else is she gonna date? she's not famous enough to score some young hot ceo and she's not a nobody enough to find a regular joe who will love her for more than her money and attention lmao fuck being in entertainment relationships Reply

I wonder how C-list stars like them get papped but people like Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes don't. They look cute tho, I would've called the paps on myself too. Reply

Lmao Reply

Mon-el is cancer and he's gonna kill the show. He needs to go. I hate every scene he is in. I hate their relationship so much he does nothing but drag Kara down. They have no chemistry on screen.



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:54 pm (UTC) Reply

At this point he bothers me so much that I barely watch anymore and look for gifs on tumblr. Reply

And she still has zero chemistry with him, or anyone, on screen.



So is the consensus that she cheated like that BI says? Reply

I mostly blame her too cuz Chris had a lot of chemistry with Kat Graham on tvd. Reply

I never saw it with Kat either tbh. Reply

I expect a mess from this Reply

We better get one for having to put up with Mon-El Reply

Would be more entertaining that the show at the moment tbh... Reply

I can never take beach photo ops like this seriously. It just looks so staged.

Her bathing is pretty simple but I really like it. I need me something like that. Reply

i hate mon el and i'm barely hanging onto supergirl - really only here for lena luthor and maybe alex if they recast maggie with an actual latinx actress. Reply

I was obsessed with sanvers and then I realized floriana is kind of annoying and also dated/is dating? casey affleck and suddenly I was like meh Maggie can go and we can get her a better gf Reply

Yeah the Maggie/Alex relationship could be really awesome and watchable if they recasted with someone Chyler can have chemistry with. She pisses me off as much as Musty-El does. Reply

Ppl really overexaggerate Sanvers chemistry. Floriana is a basic af actress. Chyler is carrying the sl. Reply

Parent

I'm sure this will end well. Reply

This just makes me think of the Friends episode where they pointed out people who have no chemistry on-screen are probably fucking off-screen. And all of Melissa and Chris's interactions in Supergirl now makes SENSE. Reply

Lea Michele and Cory Monteith had cray chemistry though. I know that's only one example... Reply

The writing half the time for Finn and Rachel was HORRENDOUS though, but that's not their fault lol. Reply

I felt no chemistry from them on camera tbh

But when they showed them on BTS footage or pics etc, I really felt it Reply

their chemistry was so good that i didn't believe they were actually dating (damn joey really got in my head) Reply

You'd think it'd be the opposite. Why is that? Maybe it's because it's awkward to perform in public/"act" in front of people what you do in private? idk lol Reply

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys have great onscreen chemistry Reply

Ian and Nina once they started dating tbh Reply

I think if people have chemistry when the show starts and it disappears, then something happened bts but there are some actors who just never have chemistry together.



I actually think Kara/Mon El doesn't have a problem with lack of chemistry, I've seen so much worse. Reply

cant wait for the break up

it will be interesting to see how they will handle it on the show Reply

jelly Reply

this girl... wasn't she the one who dated the photographer and dumped him for the glee guy with a bieber haircut and got engaged? now she cheated on him to be with this vanilla guy with no acting talent... messy. Reply

She married the Glee guy. I didn't know she had dumped another guy for him. Love yourself girl! Reply

I think both of them dumped significant others to be with each other on Glee. Such a popcorn mess Reply

Yep that other guy was way hotter too. Reply

