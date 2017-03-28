william &amp; noora

Selena and The Weeknd around the world: SA edition

Selena arriving to Bogota, Colombia




Selena and The Weeknd arriving to Sao Paulo, Brazil



The Weeknd performing at Lollapalooza in Sao Paulo, Brazil


Selena watching him perform


Leaving Sao Paulo


In Buenos Aires, Argentina


ontd, do you follow your significant other around the world and get photographed in the process?
