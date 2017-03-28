Selena and The Weeknd around the world: SA edition
Selena arriving to Bogota, Colombia
Selena Gomez arriving in Bogota, Colombia! pic.twitter.com/qKMl9sgkoT— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 25, 2017
March 25: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arriving in Sao Paulo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/pb7Epk1XSg— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 26, 2017
March 25: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd arriving in Sao Paulo, Brazil pic.twitter.com/BPVVRnBxtv— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 26, 2017
Selena and The Weeknd arriving to Sao Paulo, Brazil
BRAZIL pic.twitter.com/JbH4eEuWXu— The Weeknd Direct (@TheWeekndDirect) March 28, 2017
The Weeknd performing at Lollapalooza in Sao Paulo, Brazil
Selena Gomez at #Lollapalooza watching The Weeknd's set! pic.twitter.com/x7pyxYHIqQ— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 26, 2017
❤️! pic.twitter.com/j39Q6KJXe8— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 27, 2017
Selena watching him perform
Leaving Sao Paulo
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd leaving Sao Paulo! pic.twitter.com/41StqkaphU— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 27, 2017
March 28: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spotted tonight in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/vqiVai7F62— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 29, 2017
March 28: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spotted kissing in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/e7dcOOrh1o— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 29, 2017
📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/L3Dx0RkXAX— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 29, 2017
In Buenos Aires, Argentina
March 28: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd spotted tonight in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/uCi3eZIvUl— Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) March 29, 2017
ontd, do you follow your significant other around the world and get photographed in the process?
Every. day. of. my. life. OP
Anyway, I think with sports it's different, every match is different depending on the opponent, I think the same concert over and over again gets old much quicker than watching tennis games of the same player
seems to bethat type of person that needs to be wrapped around her SO nonstop. he's that type of person with insane jealousy issues who thinks he owns the woman he's with.
But I go to school FT and work FT so I have no time for anything. "So you aren't coming to my show?"
"I have homework to do, laundry to get done, can you please vacuum the house before you leave?"
Anyway I hate that I like True Colors as a song even tho the lyrics reek of a dude that keeps asking abt your 'number' and try to pretend he won't judge when u know it'll fuck him up if you've slept with more people than him. That's my interpretation anyway
They can't even fathom that you had a sex life before you met them.
Edited at 2017-03-29 02:12 pm (UTC)
Then there are those who call the paps or are generally in places where paps always are.
It's really no different from us normal folks who have a bad breakup and then meet a nice new person and post pics. We genuinely like them BUT it's also nice to shove it in our ex's face lol