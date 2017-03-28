Selena and The Weeknd around the world: SA edition

i want to hear the original pitch for this PRomance Reply

srsly she wants people to "forget" about her but she dates a celeb? k Reply

ontd, do you follow your significant other around the world and get photographed in the process?



Every. day. of. my. life. OP Reply

Slay. Are you famous? Reply

LMAO Reply

me too Reply

Omg those airport photos look insane, imagine having to deal with that all the fucking time when you travel? That seems miserable. Reply

i mean they could fly private lol Reply

But they'd still have to walk through the airport Reply

they're trying to reduce their carbon footprint! Reply

I can't even imagine talking to a couple while they're draped all over each other lmao how awkward for everyone else Reply

Oh, not South Africa. Reply

Why doesn't she go shopping or to the spa or something while he's performing? No matter how much I loved someone, I couldn't imagine watching the same set over and over and over again. Like girl, go live your life. Reply

mte this is so strange Reply

Mte, I would have been so bored. But i guess, it works for some people. Mirka used to follow federer around so much,earlier. Reply

I never thought I'd see my name mentioned here, but then I realized who you're talking about :D



Anyway, I think with sports it's different, every match is different depending on the opponent, I think the same concert over and over again gets old much quicker than watching tennis games of the same player Reply

she was also managing his career at the time iirc tho Reply

she's seems to be that type of person that needs to be wrapped around her SO nonstop. he's that type of person with insane jealousy issues who thinks he owns the woman he's with. Reply

My husband is in a band and I try to be supportive when I have the time. He looks so cute when he sings.



But I go to school FT and work FT so I have no time for anything. "So you aren't coming to my show?"

"I have homework to do, laundry to get done, can you please vacuum the house before you leave?" Reply

Well it is PR, so she has to stand there for everyone to see. Reply

Smh at self hating black men. Globe trotting w some chick that can't even say black lives matter. Reply

I'm going to be so glad when his career is over. Reply

they are both tiny Reply

He's got such thin little chicken legs and such a heavier looking upper body. Looks unstable tbh. Reply

gross combo Reply

i've never before wanted a relationship to fail so hard Reply

Their drug consommation must be through the roof Reply

Imagine what they are getting up to in ~Colombia...they must be in heaven Reply

Allegedly they're both sober Reply

Cute polish



Anyway I hate that I like True Colors as a song even tho the lyrics reek of a dude that keeps asking abt your 'number' and try to pretend he won't judge when u know it'll fuck him up if you've slept with more people than him. That's my interpretation anyway Reply

Men, even "good ones" seem to get so shook over a SO's number.



They can't even fathom that you had a sex life before you met them. Reply

lmao i'll tell a man proudly & spit in his face simultaneously. those who ask are disgusting. Reply

that's one of my least favorite songs from the album, i think i've listened to it 4 times max. not specifically because of the lyrics, i don't think i've even paid attention to them. but the lyrics of "ordinary life" make me sad so i skip it a lot too. Reply

I still think this is PR. It's just so in your face, there's so many pictures of them together and seems like every single one of them screams "LOOK AT US, WE'RE A COUPLE". I was at the Lollapalooza concert in São Paulo and he shouted the "like Selena, ass shaped like Selena" part in Party Monster and they even showed Selena on the large screens next to the stage. Like, was that really necessary? Reply

ugh, that is so ott. especially when there's no fucking way that was written about her.



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:12 pm (UTC) Reply

im tried of people thinking every relationship is fake Reply

I don't blame people for being skeptical. Some relationships are obviously for the sake of publicity, particularly when you see so much of the couple. The relationships that last are the ones you rarely hear about and see few photos of the couple imo. Reply

PR doesn't necessarily mean fake. It just means that they are using their relationship to get attention or strategically being seen. Most celeb relationships have some aspect of PR. You can hide your relationship for the most part. They decide if they want to go public or not. Some are not seen as much while some are seen everywhere. You can fly under the radar if you so choose but some are like "Fuck it. If I wanna go to this place, I will."



Then there are those who call the paps or are generally in places where paps always are. Reply

these 2 are really over doing it tho lol Reply

ITA Reply

IA. But ontd was/is? still set on Jelena being fake when clearly they loved each other and couldn't let go for years. They think every RS she's in is fake Reply

ontd thinks every relationship is pr. I mean, some definitely are but i dont think this one is. Reply

shade thrown to everyone Reply

ia. I think with these two, they're actually dating but lbr it's icing on the cake that they get to snub their ex's while they're at it.



It's really no different from us normal folks who have a bad breakup and then meet a nice new person and post pics. We genuinely like them BUT it's also nice to shove it in our ex's face lol Reply

