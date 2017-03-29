The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x09

If Darrel doesn't beat Johnny i'm out of these Challenges for real. Darrel is supposed to win this entire thing. Fuck it i'm going to Vevmo to spoil myself i can't wait lmao Reply

Ooooh spoiler link if you find one? Thanks! Reply

hows my mans darrell doing? i dont wanna watch this until i know he won lmfao Reply

of course they make an episode with Johnny in the fortress a cliffhanger, just to drag him out longer, ugh...

Amanda is so stupid, I can't stand her, she's so annoying. Has she never seen a Challenge before, doesn't she know they do this shit all the time?



this episode of Stranded was pretty interesting too, for those that care about it. I already hated all the people that are there, at least there's less of them now? Alonzo's so dumb though.

Both Amanda and Ashley are annoying and dumb. How upset they got over the pranks, which were tame to some past pranks, was ridiculous. Like did they not see Katie and the plunger? Reply

Yeah I can't stand either of them. I hope Amanda goes home soon I feel like it'll make Ashley a little less obnoxious since she won't have her bitchy other half to support her.



Idk what Shane is doing though buddying up to them when they're such toxic whiners though. Reply

I hate how the format of this Challenge is.

And I get why the champions have less people, but it's still ridiculous.

Also, Nicole is gross af. Reply

The format would have been cool if underdogs actually faced champs in the fortress. Even if they win, they're not really necessarily beating the champs Reply

The format is bullshit Reply

possibly unpopular opinion but i really can't stand camila and her "camilanator". it was so cringey how she was all over the camera this episode. but the reason i can't stand it is because whenever a black contestant would act like this, the comments from other cast members were really negative, ex.: simone in battle of the exes II (?), she was called ghetto, ratchet, cory even said she was a "cancer to this house" lol. but the camilanator is treated as entertaining? k. i myself found simone kinda annoying, but not to the point of calling her "ratchet". sorry for this rant lol, it's just tv but still.



anyway, i really hope darrell beats bananas. nicole is still annoying, i'm over her whole "i'm one of the boys" act. not sure i understood the amanda vs laurel fight lol. Reply

i literally came into this post to say exactly what you said haha, i don't know how anyone can root for camilla she is the fucking WORST - i dislike her much more than i do amanda/ashley. Amanda's line about camilla's 'speech impediment' made me lol



nicole is awful as well, her fucking voice i can't. laurel can do so much better



honestly all i want at this point is for darrell, shane, laurel and one of the ayto kids to win money Reply

I can't stand Camila for a few seasons. Every little thing sets her off. It's not entertaining, it's embarrassing. Reply

ita i fucking hate camila. she's unnecessarily volatile, childish trash who gets off on the attention she gets from getting drunk and yelling at people. she's disgusting Reply

You're not wrong.



I only found it entertaining the first time (when she dramatically plunged into the pool lmao) and kinda this time bc she was so fucking ridiculous. But, you're right about the double standard. Reply

can't believe there's finally another woman/woman/woman love triangle on the challenge (the first one being jenn/rachel/aneesa on the duel 2) and it's with fucking nicole at the center of it. i didn't watch her season of the real world, but she's just annoying to me. also, it was weird seeing laurel saying it was the first time she'd ever been curious/had feelings for a girl, when she admitted to having a thing for evelyn when they were on fresh meat 2



anyways, i'm glad to see some acknowledgement that while bananas might have the most wins, darrell's got a much better record. hope he kicks his ass Reply

Well, Laurel didn't say it was the first time. She said it was the first time she really considered pursuing it...which still kinda proves your point, but just thought I'd clarify. Reply

I really hope Darell beats Bananas. the tears will be glorious.

Also I do not want to see CM vs Laurel. I love them both and think they're both better than Camilla Reply

Exactly. Laurel and CM didn't deserve to face off this soon. Reply

Ugh I hate that freckle face chick. When she called Camila fat I was like wtf?? Camila's sexy dance response was hilarious though hahaha. Also, Camila is lucky she didn't strangle herself or snap her neck on that challenge!



I hate that the champs are all getting sent home so fast I feel like if this season was invasion of the champs they should've stuck around longer lol. I also still think it's weird they had them outnumbered.



CT calling out Johnny about being a pot stirrer gave me life!! Reply

- lol at CT calling out Johnny

- Noooooo at Laurel vs Cara

- Nicole is so fucking gross. I do not get this subculture of lesbians who purposely emulate misogynistic behavior (let's be clear that I am not talking about "masculine" qualities)

- I've grown to like Cara over the years but girl should have told Nicole from the beginning that she was just in it for the attention.

- Laurel, love yourself! Your now girlfriend is forever captured on television admitting she was playing you and Cara like a game and you were second choice.

- Amanda needs to have several seats. The pranks are childish, yes, but there is no need to go that ott with your reaction. And while I'm just eh about Camilia, in what fucking world is Camilia fat? Also, she sounded dumb af continuously saying "bitch bye" Reply

