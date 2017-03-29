The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x09
Challenge- Fallout
2 rounds. Men vs Men. Women vs Women. The teams are going to be on opposite sides of the platform. They must reach rope at the center, the platform will start tilting. Goal is to stay out of the water the longest.
Champions elimination.
Last woman and man to fall into water are safe from elimination.
Underdogs win
Team Bank Accounts
Underdogs: $ 25,000
Champions: $ 25,000
Camila and CT are safe.
Into The Fortress
Cara Maria and Laurel
Johnny and Darrell
The Fortress- Ball In
In the middle of the circle is the goal. Offense and defense then switch. Best out of 3 win.
Darrel: vs Johnny:
To be Continued...
sources
me, castpics, insta, twitter1 2
Amanda is so stupid, I can't stand her, she's so annoying. Has she never seen a Challenge before, doesn't she know they do this shit all the time?
this episode of Stranded was pretty interesting too, for those that care about it. I already hated all the people that are there, at least there's less of them now? Alonzo's so dumb though.
Idk what Shane is doing though buddying up to them when they're such toxic whiners though.
And I get why the champions have less people, but it's still ridiculous.
Also, Nicole is gross af.
anyway, i really hope darrell beats bananas. nicole is still annoying, i'm over her whole "i'm one of the boys" act. not sure i understood the amanda vs laurel fight lol.
nicole is awful as well, her fucking voice i can't. laurel can do so much better
honestly all i want at this point is for darrell, shane, laurel and one of the ayto kids to win money
I only found it entertaining the first time (when she dramatically plunged into the pool lmao) and kinda this time bc she was so fucking ridiculous. But, you're right about the double standard.
anyways, i'm glad to see some acknowledgement that while bananas might have the most wins, darrell's got a much better record. hope he kicks his ass
Also I do not want to see CM vs Laurel. I love them both and think they're both better than Camilla
I hate that the champs are all getting sent home so fast I feel like if this season was invasion of the champs they should've stuck around longer lol. I also still think it's weird they had them outnumbered.
CT calling out Johnny about being a pot stirrer gave me life!!
- Noooooo at Laurel vs Cara
- Nicole is so fucking gross. I do not get this subculture of lesbians who purposely emulate misogynistic behavior (let's be clear that I am not talking about "masculine" qualities)
- I've grown to like Cara over the years but girl should have told Nicole from the beginning that she was just in it for the attention.
- Laurel, love yourself! Your now girlfriend is forever captured on television admitting she was playing you and Cara like a game and you were second choice.
- Amanda needs to have several seats. The pranks are childish, yes, but there is no need to go that ott with your reaction. And while I'm just eh about Camilia, in what fucking world is Camilia fat? Also, she sounded dumb af continuously saying "bitch bye"