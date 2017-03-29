Angelina Jolie

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions 29x09




Challenge- Fallout
2 rounds. Men vs Men. Women vs Women. The teams are going to be on opposite sides of the platform. They must reach rope at the center, the platform will start tilting. Goal is to stay out of the water the longest.
Champions elimination.
Last woman and man to fall into water are safe from elimination.



Underdogs win
Team Bank Accounts
Underdogs: $ 25,000
Champions: $ 25,000

Camila and CT are safe.

Into The Fortress
Cara Maria and Laurel


Johnny and Darrell


The Fortress- Ball In
In the middle of the circle is the goal. Offense and defense then switch. Best out of 3 win.

Darrel: vs Johnny:


To be Continued...



