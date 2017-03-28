Woman sentenced to 8 weeks in jail for playing Ed Sheeran's Shape of You for 30 minutes straight

like popstar like stan Reply

Thread

Link

ily Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ily2 sis <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Goddamn, can this judge deal with my frat boy Trump supporting upstairs neighbors next? Reply

Thread

Link

Ugggghhh my upstairs neighbors are the worst. They go out on the deck to talk for hours on end and I can hear every word, even with my windows closed (and it's like they're in the house if I have my windows open). I don't need to know one of them thinks Tomi Lahren is super fuckable. Also, they have viewing parties with a bunch of people over for basketball games and shout at the top of their lungs or curse and it's really annoying and my cat gets freaked out and hides. I have to follow the schedule so I know when to go to the goddamn movies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My boyfriend has folks like this living upstairs. They have two kids, one boy and one girl. The boy is about two or three, can do no wrong, and is completely wild; he runs back and forth at a dead sprint and has the downward force of three elephants at eleven thirty at night.



He will also leap off of tall furniture and land on the same spot. The building was built in the sixties and I swear I heard wood start splintering.



They're into heavy wooden furniture and feng shui, or so I've concluded because they drag one particular heavy wooden article around in what should be their galley kitchen to balance their fucking chi every day. At all hours.



The wife wears platform boots with 5" stiletto heels 24/7 and screams a lot. The husband wears a wifebeater and can't be assed to be home. They abandoned a car in the complex's parking lot. The HOA is useless.



I'm convinced I heard bowling balls rolled down the hallway. There's a comedy sketch up on Youtube about upstairs neighbors. They exist and they live in central North Carolina. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sentence ha to life ! Reply

Thread

Link

he should be sent there along with her to teach him a lesson too.





(ngl shape of you is the only song I fully know of Sheeran's. I do like it because of the beat) Reply

Thread

Link

Justice is served. Reply

Thread

Link

werehtj3kefwads this psot is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm cackling. i play songs on repeat for hours and days. used to drive my roomies and officemates CRAZY.



at my last office, they banned me from playing gypsy kings T_T



i can't help myself D: Reply

Thread

Link

Lol me too



My dad does to and my brother told me we're why he never repeats songs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dear I would hate to have worked or lived with you. Why not use earphones or headphones? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. I can't stand it when people blast their music in public. especially if I'm on the bus or train or at work. Just get headphones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, i hate when people do that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? My brother does this whenever we're all home for Christmas and it's so fucking obnoxious. No one wants to hear you shitty music, stick some earphones in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

On campus people blast their music through speakers in their backpacks. It's fucking ridiculous. I have to stand like 25 feet back to not lose partial hearing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ifkr? It's not like all of them are expensive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my mother does this and she hates wearing earphones, it drives me nuts



she'll play one song on repeat for an hour straight and putter around the place and my computer is right beside hers, she'll bitch if i tone down the volume bc she can't hear it anymore but i'm the one who has to sit right beside it, we've legit gotten into fights over it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I tend to play things on repeat, as well. idk why but I can stand listening to one song for ten minutes at a time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My sister does this and when i still lived at home she ruined so many songs for me. 😂 It used to be so embarrassing when i had friends over because they were like "uh... Is your sister even there? Has she left it on my mistake?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do too, I always carry a pair earphones with me I'm no that mean.



Back when I had itunes I had listened to a couple of Radiohead songs for the equivalent of days or a week each.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i do this when i get obsessed with a song. i used to listen to one ~inspiring~ song while doing design/art as long as it took me to finish the piece, which often took days. can't seem to do it anymore, but i still listen to one song on repeat until i get sick of it sometimes.



i use headphones at workplace tho, i don't like annoying people with my music. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a delightfully special and selfish snowflake you are! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't lie, I kinda hate you rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Enjoy prison Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omw you should really get some headphones Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would prob kill you omg, that shit drives me up the wall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not surprised you can't seem to keep a job tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

should have been at least 10.



I fucking hate this song. Mostly because the first few chords sound super similar to the song Rockabye which is my current JAM so I get super hyped and then emotionally crash into a rage when Ed sheeran's voice starts up. And then I switch the station immediately, only to hear his damn song playing on a different station!!!!!1!!!



/feelings

/throwthebookather Reply

Thread

Link

Rockabye was number one the week i had my baby. I was such a hormonal mess i couldn't listen to it because it's a bit sad but now i love it LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not long enough. Reply

Thread

Link

can i have their #??? i have a neighbor that needs sum handling Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaooooooooooooo



she was probably masturbating to the video tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to assume you mean Jennie Pegouskie because the alternative is too horrifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bryce denied that she played "Shape of You" for 30 minutes straight and says that she isn't even a fan of Ed Sheeran or his music



idk why but this made me laugh Reply

Thread

Link

i was cackling too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"It couldn't have been me, your honor, I hate his music!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i wouldn't admit it either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Noisy neighbors are the worst. Can they come get mine next? Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooooo Reply

Thread

Link

lmfaooo



now if she had chosen a better song, i'm sure the neighbor's would've enjoyed it:



Reply

Thread

Link

I've probably played this longer than 30 minutes gay in my car alone in one sitting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's in interesting measure of time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link