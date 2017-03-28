Woman sentenced to 8 weeks in jail for playing Ed Sheeran's Shape of You for 30 minutes straight
- Sonia Bryce, a 36 year-old mother of 3 from Howe Crescent, Willenhall was sentenced to 8 weeks in jail for playing Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" on top volume for 30 minutes straight
- She was also sentenced to 6 weeks in jail back in December and released in February
- Her landlords Walsall Housing Group Ltd have a court order that says she isn't allowed to create any nuisances or annoyances
- Her neighbor, Clare Tidmarsh, said that she, her husband, and 5 children, have had to endure loud music, shouting, swearing, and banging from Bryce's home
- Tidmarsh had a diary that documented Bryce causing a ruckus and said that the Ed Sheeran song was the straw that broke the camel's back. She has considered moving just to get away from Bryce.
- Bryce denied that she played "Shape of You" for 30 minutes straight and says that she isn't even a fan of Ed Sheeran or his music
- Judge Philip Gregory sentenced Bryce to 8 weeks in jail and said that she should behave like a civilized adult and not make her neighbors' lives miserable
Source: Birmingham Mail
He will also leap off of tall furniture and land on the same spot. The building was built in the sixties and I swear I heard wood start splintering.
They're into heavy wooden furniture and feng shui, or so I've concluded because they drag one particular heavy wooden article around in what should be their galley kitchen to balance their fucking chi every day. At all hours.
The wife wears platform boots with 5" stiletto heels 24/7 and screams a lot. The husband wears a wifebeater and can't be assed to be home. They abandoned a car in the complex's parking lot. The HOA is useless.
I'm convinced I heard bowling balls rolled down the hallway. There's a comedy sketch up on Youtube about upstairs neighbors. They exist and they live in central North Carolina.
(ngl shape of you is the only song I fully know of Sheeran's. I do like it because of the beat)
at my last office, they banned me from playing gypsy kings T_T
i can't help myself D:
My dad does to and my brother told me we're why he never repeats songs
she'll play one song on repeat for an hour straight and putter around the place and my computer is right beside hers, she'll bitch if i tone down the volume bc she can't hear it anymore but i'm the one who has to sit right beside it, we've legit gotten into fights over it.
Back when I had itunes I had listened to a couple of Radiohead songs for the equivalent of days or a week each.
i use headphones at workplace tho, i don't like annoying people with my music.
I fucking hate this song. Mostly because the first few chords sound super similar to the song Rockabye which is my current JAM so I get super hyped and then emotionally crash into a rage when Ed sheeran's voice starts up. And then I switch the station immediately, only to hear his damn song playing on a different station!!!!!1!!!
/feelings
/throwthebookather
she was probably masturbating to the video tbh
idk why but this made me laugh
now if she had chosen a better song, i'm sure the neighbor's would've enjoyed it: