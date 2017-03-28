illyria

Woman sentenced to 8 weeks in jail for playing Ed Sheeran's Shape of You for 30 minutes straight


  • Sonia Bryce, a 36 year-old mother of 3 from Howe Crescent, Willenhall was sentenced to 8 weeks in jail for playing Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" on top volume for 30 minutes straight

  • She was also sentenced to 6 weeks in jail back in December and released in February

  • Her landlords Walsall Housing Group Ltd have a court order that says she isn't allowed to create any nuisances or annoyances

  • Her neighbor, Clare Tidmarsh, said that she, her husband, and 5 children, have had to endure loud music, shouting, swearing, and banging from Bryce's home

  • Tidmarsh had a diary that documented Bryce causing a ruckus and said that the Ed Sheeran song was the straw that broke the camel's back. She has considered moving just to get away from Bryce.

  • Bryce denied that she played "Shape of You" for 30 minutes straight and says that she isn't even a fan of Ed Sheeran or his music

  • Judge Philip Gregory sentenced Bryce to 8 weeks in jail and said that she should behave like a civilized adult and not make her neighbors' lives miserable

