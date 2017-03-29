Tinashe post! New hair, performance at Fallon this thursday, "Flame" music video + more.
Kiss the old me goodbye... 💋 https://t.co/0k5YqYSSqV pic.twitter.com/abp32rbyPR— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 25 de março de 2017
So, Tinashe filmed the music video for "Flame" last friday and with it came a new hair color! Tinashe is now blonde.
AMÉM TINASHE pic.twitter.com/AOgT4ggza0— 🔥 Tinashe Brasil 🔥 (@tinashebr) 25 de março de 2017
She updated snapchat with some videos from the shooting:
Mais vídeos do set de gravações do vídeo de "Flame" pic.twitter.com/wyCvusGeKH— 🔥 Tinashe Brasil 🔥 (@tinashebr) 25 de março de 2017
Apparently, the video will have an american asian or east asian male lead, and will be directed by Andrew Donoho, who also directed Twenty-One Pilots' 'Heathens' video:
RUMOR: Parece que o clipe de "Flame" vai ser gravado nessa sexta! 👀 Aparentemente, esse é o anúncio contratando um ator para o clipe. pic.twitter.com/B5Bux5siRG— 🔥 Tinashe Brasil 🔥 (@tinashebr) 22 de março de 2017
Tinashe to perform at Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show this thursday!
Watch @Tinashe’s performance on @FallonTonight THURSDAY at 11PM ET!! #FLAME 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fqz4EwmvFD— RCA Records (@RCARecords) 28 de março de 2017
She recorded the performance today:
Eu salvei esse vídeo ou esse vídeo me salvou?— 🔥 Tinashe Brasil 🔥 (@tinashebr) 28 de março de 2017
(via snapchat: tinashenowbitch) pic.twitter.com/S3bDDip7US
Tinashe is currently in NYC— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 28 de março de 2017
(via IG Story) pic.twitter.com/SMUjiqbVzY
Tinashe's 'Flame' will be the theme song for Women's matches on Wrestlemania:
.@Tinashe will bring the FIRE with her #WrestleMania theme FLAME, available on @iTunes and @Spotify! https://t.co/fuOgRoA9EU pic.twitter.com/5To8JKTiEq— WWE Music Group (@WWEMusic) 28 de março de 2017
"Flame" by @Tinashe was played at last nights WWE Monday Night Raw. pic.twitter.com/rwKlBKOmf4— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 28 de março de 2017
Rihanna sent Tinashe a taste of her new Puma collection!
Rihanna enviou de presente para Tinashe alguns modelos de sua nova coleção para a Puma 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/J7vdGLo9z4— 🔥 Tinashe Brasil 🔥 (@tinashebr) 24 de março de 2017
Tinashe monday at a Lakers game with Britney Spears' BFF, Cade Hudson.
Tinashe at the #Lakers game last night 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/UhzBnlQVsa— TINASHE HQ (@Tinashe_HQ) 27 de março de 2017
Her "image" was always her problem. She looked like FKA Twigs. Ew.
Flame sucks. Hope she has a backup single.
BC backup single
Becky G's current strategy. She betta campaign for that power ranger sequel.
also flame is boring but if it gets her famous i'll live with it
i have a soft spot for her after that embarrassing firetruck performance. not enough to listen to her music or #buyFLAMEonitunes tho.
edit: Oh Lipstick Alley, nvmd
how generous.
it would have been better if Rih and Westbury Roads™ sent her "Joyride (the song)" back to her tho.
That lyric "Even though the better part of me, it won't work."
fucks..me...UP!!!
So sad and vulnerable.