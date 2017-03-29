tinasheslumberparty

Tinashe post! New hair, performance at Fallon this thursday, "Flame" music video + more.



So, Tinashe filmed the music video for "Flame" last friday and with it came a new hair color! Tinashe is now blonde.


She updated snapchat with some videos from the shooting:


Apparently, the video will have an american asian or east asian male lead, and will be directed by Andrew Donoho, who also directed Twenty-One Pilots' 'Heathens' video:


Tinashe to perform at Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show this thursday!


She recorded the performance today:




Tinashe's 'Flame' will be the theme song for Women's matches on Wrestlemania:




Rihanna sent Tinashe a taste of her new Puma collection!


Tinashe monday at a Lakers game with Britney Spears' BFF, Cade Hudson.



