Tinashe post! New hair, performance at Fallon this thursday, "Flame" music video + more.

That blond does nothing for her. It's always tricky for people with more melanin to go blond. When the hair pretty much matches the skin tone it's nagl.

Comment is a mess

ummm no

uhhh no

the blonde is cute when its curly in the first photo but hideous when its straight/wavy

Yass ❤️ I was super sad when she dyed it dark the first time

Not feeling it.

i like it black and curly

I've been listening to Flame a lot, which is surprising since initially I thought it was nothing special. I still wouldn't call it a stand out single but it makes good background noise when I'm busy (idk to me this sounds bad but I do mean it in a good way lol)

She should have gone blonde a long time ago.



Her "image" was always her problem. She looked like FKA Twigs. Ew.



Flame sucks. Hope she has a backup single.

Flame was the plan B C backup single

I'm pretty sure that's the last one and they'll drop Joyride regardless.

Why are they pushing Joyride when Nightride is so good.......

Because Tinashe wants the best of both worlds!

ya she looks like budget twigs

I wish Rihanna was sending me clothes

I think that for her to finally make it big big, she needs to shave her head. She could rock it and it would become iconic.

for her to go big she needs some agency tbh, not whatever her label is trying to pigeonhole her into

I'd lowkey be here for it but stans wouldn't like it bc hairography.

For her to finally make it big she needs more talent. It's not all about packaging.

she has more talent than a lot of this girls masquerading as singers. it is so obviously her "packaging" that is holding her back...thus, this new hair post

Lol wut. Do you see the pop stars that are famous rn? Tinashe has way more talent than all of them

ugh I would kill for those curls. Mine just frustrate me.

Looks good

i hate 'flame' so much. give me something else tinashe...

She's gonna blow up soon. IHeartRadio was promoting her today on the Elvis Duran Replay channel. She's as good as gold for at least two hits from that

She should try and work her way through acting...

Becky G's current strategy. She betta campaign for that power ranger sequel.

either blonde and straight or black and curly, not both



also flame is boring but if it gets her famous i'll live with it

she looks more striking with dark hair imo.



i have a soft spot for her after that embarrassing firetruck performance. not enough to listen to her music or #buyFLAMEonitunes tho.

the blonde only looks good when curly. lsa had a post making fun of flames awful first week sales, smdh. i wonder if she's ever gonna blow up or just fade away at this point.

Who's Isa?



edit: Oh Lipstick Alley, nvmd



Edited at 2017-03-29 04:43 am (UTC)

smh lsa.... is there anyone they actually like lol



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:30 pm (UTC)

Is there anyone ONTD like?

lol...idt that there is, tbh.

Rihanna sent Tinashe a taste of her new Puma collection!



how generous.



it would have been better if Rih and Westbury Roads™ sent her "Joyride (the song)" back to her tho.

the blonde is not good imo. Seconding the comment that she'd look good with a shaved head.

OP i think AA means African American! not Asian American

I thought that wasTiny in the first pic for a quick second

Jay Park would prob be in her video for free, he mentioned her in "All I Wanna Do"

She needs a good stylist badly. Flame is a flop

ummmmmm i'm still thinking about those or the fur fenty slides. so impractical tho

I want her to be more successful. "2 On" was so great. She deserves more songs like that and not this shit she keeps putting out as singles.

Tinashe is forgettable honestly. She needs to find a song that comes out of the gate swinging. Everything she's released is tepid. RCA is garbage.

She also needs an actual schtick or unique image to set her a part, everything about her looks like such a by the numbers carbon copy of others, it's boring.

The black looks way better.

she looks cute but i'm tired of everyone going blonde lol

