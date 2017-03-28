Veronica Mars is smarter than you

Oops! 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star Whitney Thore found out she was dating her cousin


In a sneak preview of an upcoming My Big Fat Fabulous Life episode it has been revealed that series star Whitney Thore was unknowingly dating her cousin. Before anyone asks no this is not the same guy that got her pregnant.

Basically Thore clicked with a guy named Nathan that she met online and they decided to meet in person. Things went well and they decided to continue things. On a later date Nathan told Thore, "there's probably something I should share with you". He then went on to reveal that after talking to his mom about Thore he discovered that he was in fact her second cousin.

At first Thore thought he was just making something up to get out of dating her but it turns out they're related. She decided not to continue the relationship stating that it was gross and she wouldn't have started anything with him if she knew from the get go.

