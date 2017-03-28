Oops! 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star Whitney Thore found out she was dating her cousin

lol yikes and why would you share that? Reply

ugh this reminds me of the fake story on reddit where this girl finds out that she married her brother and he knew all this time.



this post is going to get mess huh?

loool,



there was some other brother/sister one and there were people like "well you're both old enough to make your own decisions and as long as you don't have kids it's fine" I was like "Wtf???" and then I saw a heap of them frequently posted on incest subs :/ Reply

what do you expect from a community that is mostly white, male and hates poc. of course theyre going to support incest when they cant get with girls Reply

girl finds out that she married her brother and he knew all this time



what in the world......

what in the world...... Reply

Nobody shared it with Valerie Spruill while her husband was alive. For years after his death, she heard bits of the story. It was something about an absentee father, something about her husband.

None of it made sense, she said. That's not until her uncle finally told her what no one else had: She had unknowingly married the father she never knew.



http://www.cnn.com/2012/09/21/us/ohio-w oman-marries-father/







Edited at 2017-03-29 03:45 am (UTC) There was that woman who married her dad and didn't find out till he died Reply

That was an episode of Private Practice. 🙄 Reply

Or like that woman who married her father and her family never told her they knew it was her dad. Like the fuck? Reply

I saw an episode of Maury once where siblings unwittingly married and didn't find out until after they were married for several years. it was really sad tbh. they were heartbroken. they did decide to stay married but said they would adopt/foster instead of having biokids Reply

there's so many perfect things about this gif: the expressions, the HANDHELD CAMCORDER... Reply

The white people in the background not reacting Reply

i wish TLC would revive My Strange Addiction.



omg no...



the episode where the woman ate her huband's ashes almost had me vomiting for real.



shit was so gross and oh SO sad Reply

I just gagged. 😷 Reply

I can't watch shit like that because it'll make me mad at the cameramen. Like bitch! You just gonna stand there and watch this heffa snack on her husband?!?! I know it's not their fault but I can't deal. Reply

omg the color of the pee in that freeze frame... drink some goddamn water Reply

please delete your comment Reply

This show was something else. The woman who ate rocks (how the hell did she still had teeth? How!) and the couple who was addicted to coffee enema (4 times a day! Who the fuck has the time for that?) were my favorites. Reply

I'm really appreciating all your Kids in the Hall gifs. Reply

Bruce's hair omg Reply

... this is the whitest thing ever to white about whitey... Reply

lolololololol how small of a town must you live in for this to happen? Reply

Should've kept that to yourself. Reply

the fact that he waited to tell her WTF Reply

He didn't know until after their first date when he mentioned her name to his mom lol, I'm watching the replay mow, the 2nd "date" was bc he texted her and said he had something to tell her so they met up



Edited at 2017-03-29 03:36 am (UTC)

On a later date Nathan told Thore, "there's probably something I should share with you".







it sounded like he waited to tell her until they were on another date instead of going immediately to her and saying this Reply

omg Reply

flawless Reply

this was literally a plot on 30 rock Reply

that's never a good sign Reply

Lmao Liz would though. Reply

No, YOU'RE holding up the line! Reply

Mmmm, Pete Hermann. Reply

I still think The Hair was Liz's real soulmate. Reply

i like criss but she was better with the hair or floyd Reply

ONTD, don't fail me now with your incest stories. Reply

so uhm

where's the baby Reply

She had a miscarriage/wasn't actually pregnant. Reply

False positive (lbr faked for the show.) This season has been horrendous. I feel like she was embarrassed after last season with how bad she came off in her real life. So she's had TLC manufacture storylines. Reply

I once had a client tell me that she had divorced her previous husband because she found out he was her half-brother. She found out because one of their two children had to have a blood test jfc



And all I had asked is when she and her new fiance were planning to get married . . . Reply

that's what scares me about sperm donor kids and adopted kids who don't know their bio family



even just people who only know one of their parents Reply

I'd be so paranoid about that. Like as it stands my cousins and I know we have another illegitimate cousin somewhere in Texas. We don't really know anything else, not even if they're male or female so we basically all just decided none of us are ever dating someone that was born in Texas in 1983 / 1984 just in case :X Reply

It's my fear, the only thing we know about my dad's biological mom is that she was 16 when she had him. If she waited 10 years before having more kids, that would mean anyone born after 1970 could potentially be related to me. Reply

My mom was abandoned as a 3 day old, and there's a chance that I have relatives somewhere around the world (if they didn't stay in India) and I'm always paranoid that there's a chance my sister and I could date them without knowing? Reply

lol I was in a sorority in college and one of my sisters was adopted. Another of my sisters started dating this guy in college and got married to him after a few years, and then the guy and the adopted sister found out they were siblings. She knew she had a brother named Sean so according to her, she just never dated anyone named Sean lol. But still it was weird...they went on double dates together a few times and never had any clue. Things like that make me think "what if??" with a horrified look on my face lmao Reply

yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikkkk kkkkkkkeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeesssssssssss sssssssssssssssssss Reply

Holy shit that's got to be devastating.



Not an "I married my sibling" thing but one of my friend's found out that her dad wasn't her bio dad accidentally through a blood test. He was in the hospital and they were testing her and her siblings to find out who was the best match for an organ donation and she ended up finding out there was no way she was related to the man she spent her whole life thinking was bio dad. Her siblings always used to tease her too saying she was adopted because she didn't look anything like the rest of them, turns out she has a different father. Like that's a hell of a way to find out. Reply

nnnnnnnnn Reply

OMGGGGG Reply

Yikes.



I didn't know I had a half-brother until I was 15. My mom knew because the paternity test came across my ex-aunt's desk & she called my mom, and my mom never told me because she never knew if it was true or not.. and then my mom snapped at him one day & he confirmed it was true, and implied he'd tell me in some awful way, so she told me instead.



I'm lucky that I don't like younger dudes & that my half-brother looks exactly like our dad, so it'd have never been a thing, but.. it's scary af. Reply

