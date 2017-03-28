Oops! 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' star Whitney Thore found out she was dating her cousin
In a sneak preview of an upcoming My Big Fat Fabulous Life episode it has been revealed that series star Whitney Thore was unknowingly dating her cousin. Before anyone asks no this is not the same guy that got her pregnant.
Basically Thore clicked with a guy named Nathan that she met online and they decided to meet in person. Things went well and they decided to continue things. On a later date Nathan told Thore, "there's probably something I should share with you". He then went on to reveal that after talking to his mom about Thore he discovered that he was in fact her second cousin.
At first Thore thought he was just making something up to get out of dating her but it turns out they're related. She decided not to continue the relationship stating that it was gross and she wouldn't have started anything with him if she knew from the get go.
Source 1 and 2
*insert mother's nephew reference here*
this post is going to get mess huh?
there was some other brother/sister one and there were people like "well you're both old enough to make your own decisions and as long as you don't have kids it's fine" I was like "Wtf???" and then I saw a heap of them frequently posted on incest subs :/
what in the world......
Nobody shared it with Valerie Spruill while her husband was alive. For years after his death, she heard bits of the story. It was something about an absentee father, something about her husband.
None of it made sense, she said. That's not until her uncle finally told her what no one else had: She had unknowingly married the father she never knew.
http://www.cnn.com/2012/09/21/us/ohio-w
the episode where the woman ate her huband's ashes almost had me vomiting for real.
shit was so gross and oh SO sad
I can't watch shit like that because it'll make me mad at the cameramen. Like bitch! You just gonna stand there and watch this heffa snack on her husband?!?! I know it's not their fault but I can't deal.
it sounded like he waited to tell her until they were on another date instead of going immediately to her and saying this
where's the baby
And all I had asked is when she and her new fiance were planning to get married . . .
even just people who only know one of their parents
It's my fear, the only thing we know about my dad's biological mom is that she was 16 when she had him. If she waited 10 years before having more kids, that would mean anyone born after 1970 could potentially be related to me.
Not an "I married my sibling" thing but one of my friend's found out that her dad wasn't her bio dad accidentally through a blood test. He was in the hospital and they were testing her and her siblings to find out who was the best match for an organ donation and she ended up finding out there was no way she was related to the man she spent her whole life thinking was bio dad. Her siblings always used to tease her too saying she was adopted because she didn't look anything like the rest of them, turns out she has a different father. Like that's a hell of a way to find out.
I didn't know I had a half-brother until I was 15. My mom knew because the paternity test came across my ex-aunt's desk & she called my mom, and my mom never told me because she never knew if it was true or not.. and then my mom snapped at him one day & he confirmed it was true, and implied he'd tell me in some awful way, so she told me instead.
I'm lucky that I don't like younger dudes & that my half-brother looks exactly like our dad, so it'd have never been a thing, but.. it's scary af.
Blood tests all around.