Did this singer rip-off Carly Rae Jepsen's Run Away With Me?
On a peaceful Monday evening, the pop community on Twitter suddenly became abuzz with clamour when it was discovered that the iconic song of summer 2015, Queen of Pop Carly Rae Jepsen's Run Away With Me, may have been rip-offed. The offender? Up-and-coming local L.A. singer/song-writer Amy Guess. Guess' song, Late Night, shares a lot of similarities to Jepsen's Run Away With Me, minus the famous opening sax solo.
Late Night on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1IbwtVGt
Another link: https://www.songtradr.com/songs/amy-gue
oh wow, it DOES sound like a super budget version. I mean, the chorus sucks, but the verses/beat/production is strikingly similar. SUSPECT.
I mean, if you're gonna rip something off, at least try to hide it. The beat's essentially the same, the chord progression is the same, it's in the same key....
