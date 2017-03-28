Drake

Did this singer rip-off Carly Rae Jepsen's Run Away With Me?

On a peaceful Monday evening, the pop community on Twitter suddenly became abuzz with clamour when it was discovered that the iconic song of summer 2015, Queen of Pop Carly Rae Jepsen's Run Away With Me, may have been rip-offed. The offender? Up-and-coming local L.A. singer/song-writer Amy Guess. Guess' song, Late Night, shares a lot of similarities to Jepsen's Run Away With Me, minus the famous opening sax solo.

Listen for yourself:

Late Night on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/1IbwtVGtDGVHvrbqfeVgym
Another link: https://www.songtradr.com/songs/amy-guess/late-night

Run Away With Wigs:



