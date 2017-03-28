Did this singer rip-off Carly Rae Jepsen's Run Away With Me?

Listening now. "Run Away With Me" is one of my favorite songs of all time....



oh wow, it DOES sound like a super budget version. I mean, the chorus sucks, but the verses/beat/production is strikingly similar. SUSPECT. Reply

MTE this is such a rip-off!!! I'm so mad!!!! if this blows up when Run Away With Me didn't, I swear... Reply

ugh right down to the "you" before the drum beat that leads into the chorus. this bitch!!! the disrespect!! Reply

What's the point of ripping off Run Away With Me if you're not gonna steal the sax too?

the incredible, life-changing sax or the iconic shouting in the chorus....this amateur Reply

MTE that's the songs hook. Reply

MTE. That sax is iconic. Reply

yea that's a pretty blatant rip off lol. how shameless Reply

And these are the same songs. Her chorus is trash tho. Reply

Literally who??



I feel like this is just for publicity cause who the eff even is this chick?



Anywho.



I was bopping to Side B earlier.



I heard one of her songs from it in a store the other day actually haha this one to be exact:



I want a full album of Side Bs Reply

I just need her to release all the songs she recorded for EMOTION. Reply

the best one from side b Reply

side b is better than 90% of what's out there right now, first time is my fucking jam Reply

literally one of ha BEST songs tbh Reply

i finally actually listened to the lyrics of store and felt very personally attacked because i, too, would break up with someone by telling them i'm going to the store and never coming back. Reply

ugh this is one of my faves!!! I love pumping my chest and breathily singing along to the "it's too much pressah!" part. sooo catchy and the lyrics are soo good. ugh!!! Reply

Call Me Baby is the only carly rae jespen song i know. never heard of any of her other stuff.



u should change that tonight







Never Get to Hold You is my favorite! Reply

Umm I had no idea there were Target bonus tracks so I've never heard Never Get to Hold You...now I gotta go buy the Target version lmao Reply

CMM is probably her worst song tbh! Reply

ummmm..... well, change that immediately, sis! You can start with the song I included.



Call Me Maybe is honestly a gift and curse to her career. Reply

Haha at people taking you seriously. Reply

What kind of karaoke instrumental realness is this?



I mean, if you're gonna rip something off, at least try to hide it. The beat's essentially the same, the chord progression is the same, it's in the same key.... Reply

Queen of having her song stolen! Reply

I can totally hear it. SUE HA!!!! Reply

At the beginning I was like no but now I'm omg she did. Who the fuck is this girl? lmao Reply

Blatant!



I was listening to "I Didn't Just Come Here To Dance" earlier and I got a lil mad it wasn't a single Reply

it's not even on some of the vinyl copies :( Reply

On "some" of the vinyl copies? The deluxe edition isn't even listed on Discogs so I assume it didn't exist at all! Do you know where you can get the deluxe on vinyl?? I need it lol. Reply

This song goes OFF Reply

ugh the dance single the gay clubs needed!!! smh!!! Reply

I got my sax solo hat in the mail today Reply

as someone who's had Run Away With Me as their alarm for over a year ... shit's stolen Reply

doesn't that make u hate it

i always end up hating whatever song i use as my alarm b/c i don't want 2 wake up Reply

Omg yes my alarm is the first 30 seconds of "circle of life" and it came on on shuffle in my car the other day and it legit freaked me out Reply

YES, it makes me jump and legit released adrenaline like "WAKE UP YOU LAZY FUCKER." I haven't used real music as my alarm for years and it still freaks me out when "Breakin'" by All-American Rejects comes on bc I had it as my alarm for so long. Reply

lol I ruined 'how to be a heart breaker' by marina and the diamonds cause of this :( Reply

i have just the opening sax as my ringtone and i love when it goes off at random times. like it always makes me laugh!!! i'm sad most of my friends don't know the memes bc i look crazy just laughing and listening to my phone ring lmao. Reply

ok but Store >>>> Reply

