Legends of Tomorrow Season Finale "Aruba" promo

wasn't a main character from Supergirl, Arrow, or The Flash going to transfer over fulltime to Legends of Tomorrow for the finale?

I think Katie Cassidy is supposed to appear in the finale, but she's going to be a regular on Arrow again next season.

Maybe nu!Canary will shift over to LoT. lol That's where all DCCW shows send their characters they no longer have use for.

Take ManHell please.

I was assuming Amaya was just going to be around for this season, but I didn't expect them to kill her off like that. Since she died, Mari shouldn't exist anymore. The question whether or not they're going to be able to bring her back, by time-traveling back to when she was alive.

By going back to 1916, she'll be alive again then and once they stop the League from getting the spear, that whole future/reality will no longer exist so she should be good

This was a great episode. Wentworth got more shit done in one episode than the entire Legion all season. They really should've utilized him more

The high five with Darkh and the "i thought it was a good villain speech" made me lol irl



I love Amaya, I hope she stays.



And lol @ those sandwiches

I LOL'd at point those parts too

lmao mte! that high five was amazing



and when jax was like "if this is supposed to be our worst nightmare... how are your mom's sandwiches so good?"



great ep, srsly

And also, I did kinda love Felicity as a vigilante. Lot is so fun it makes everything likeable.

It was a decent episode. Wasn't expecting Felicity to die sooooo fast but they wasted no time.



Wasn't expecting Amaya to get shattered so they did a good job there. Darhk is such a fun villain, I dont want him to leave for good after this. I need to see Siren kick his ass.



Cant wait to see my bb Laurel next week for her final goodbye.

Yass @ Siren v Darkh

It'd my headcanon that even though Siren isn't a fan of her dopple, she would take glee in killing off the person who killed Laurel off.

when i first heard they were introducing them i was excited, because i thought we were getting all these guys:









instead we got:



the Legion of Doom angle was a complete flop on LOT.when i first heard they were introducing them i was excited, because i thought we were getting all these guys:instead we got:

well it would have been pretty difficult to have all those villains

