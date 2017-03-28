Legends of Tomorrow Season Finale "Aruba" promo
SEASON FINALE — As the Legends are about to take off for their next destination, a massive timequake rocks the ship. In order to try and fix what has happened, they are forced to break the one cardinal rule of time travel. But if they are able to destroy the spear, they will face the ultimate consequence. Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill, Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano and Maisie Richardson-Sellers. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marc Guggenheim (#217). Original airdate 4/4/2017.
I love Amaya, I hope she stays.
And lol @ those sandwiches
and when jax was like "if this is supposed to be our worst nightmare... how are your mom's sandwiches so good?"
great ep, srsly
Wasn't expecting Amaya to get shattered so they did a good job there. Darhk is such a fun villain, I dont want him to leave for good after this. I need to see Siren kick his ass.
Cant wait to see my bb Laurel next week for her final goodbye.
when i first heard they were introducing them i was excited, because i thought we were getting all these guys:
instead we got: