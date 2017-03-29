The Flash - 3x19 "The Once And Future Flash" Promo

that wig lol!







Yes to the yellow belt. No to everything else. Reply

There wasn't a post when I looked, so I just submitted a combo post for The Flash/Legends of Tomorrow.



I think Barry going to the future could prove to be interesting, but I'm honestly not a fan of Carina's writing thus far. I've seen some excerpts from the book she wrote (Eternal Night) as well, and I was not at all impressed. Reply

Sorry sis! That's why I submitted a post too, idk where our usual good & noble OP is this evening but hopefully doing something more fun than watching these shows rn.



Carina is one of the really good irl friends of one of my really good irl friends... but I don't know ha whatsoever tbh, nor have I read/watched anything she's done I think!



I'm actually holding off this season of TO until it finishes. Reply

It worked out, because someone else submitted a LoT post so I didn't need to resubmit that by itself.



My guess is that Carina probably is really nice in person, because she does seem to have a lot of friends. Isn't she also roommates with Emily Bett Rickards?



I'll have to see what I think of The Flash, but her writing on The Originals just hasn't been good IMO (but that show has writing problems, plotholes and mythology issues all over the place). When the fans knew the mythology better than the writers there's a problem there. Reply

Carina wrote some of my favorite eps of the Originals, tbh (but I'm a Hayley stan and she loves Hayley and usually writes Hayley's 'big' episodes soooo...a bit biased on my end).



I haven't read any of her prose, but I'm sure she did fine writing this episode. Reply

Oh the wigs on this show. Future Sad Barry's hair looks like a wig test from an american death note remake. And I was 98% on board w/ caitlin s storyline & the killer frost reveal until the wig came back. #WigsByVanity Reply

Shoulda brought back the bangs. I got BANGZ! Reply

Jk Reply

The Killer Caitlin reveal was pretty good and dramatic with the icy mist/vapour etc and theennnnn the wig lmao.



JUST MAKE A WIG THAT LOOKS LIKE DANIELLE'S ACTUAL HAIR AND HAVE IT BE WHITE, SRSLY.



Why they didn't keep the necklace hovering over her body and slam it back down against her skin the very SECOND she starts healing though is anyone's guess....... Reply

I've missed like four episodes of the Flash... Reply

You've not missed much tbh sis 👀 Reply

DEFIBRILLATION OVER HER METAL NECKLACE?!?!?!?!??!



DEFIBRILLATION OVER CLOTHING??????



HALF-HEARTED CHEST COMPRESSIONS WITH NO TECHNIQUE WHATSOEVER ON HER FUCKING LIVER?!?!?!



I can't. I have died as well from the floppishness.









LOL



TV is always getting stuff wrong. I was watching an episode of Friends and they identified that Joey had kidney stones with an x-ray. I've had those before, and they insisted on doing a CT scan (and I had a sonogram the year before when they thought I had them) because they don't show up on an x-ray. Reply

In the new power rangers movie theres a part where CPR needs to be done after someone drowns and all they do is slap the persons face over and over and shake him and I was so mad. I was like MOUTH TO MOUTH, CHEST COMPRESSIONS!!! Reply

Man the team looked so defeated in the end before homeboy and Racisl Slur Word girl had to leave. She and Cisco are cute. Idc.



Poor Joe is getting even more gray hair over this. It was nice to see his POV of the situation.



Mean while Iris is to good for this world. She knows he could have answers to saving her and yet she prioritized the people he screwed over. Mean while Iris and Draco saving Caitlin to then see her flatlined had me shookith. Reply

Tbh you know you're basically just doomed when even Iris West MD can't save your life!! Reply

Hahaha @ Liver



I thought Cisco did the death scene excellently. Cisco was just great overall.



Im wondering why Julian had to perform surgery on her to remove fragments when Joom just had to use a vibrating hand on Wells last year to remove bullets? But hey Iris West MD and Julian do surgery on an awake Cait.



Finally lmaooo irl at Barry joining that emo band in 2024.



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:58 am (UTC) Reply

lmao I literally commented lower down a moment ago about Joom!!!



I was cackling at Iris West MD, Candice looked fine af in those scrubs tbh, I only WISH I rocked them that well.



I legit tweeted @ the Flash Writers twitter asking if they needed a medical consultant for TV and said i'm available cos reallllyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy now at all of that shite. Mess. Reply

I wore scrubs with spandex panel sides and it helped so much to keep me from looking like a square scrub covered box lol

They're probably like the scrubs they have on Grey's that aren't true scrubs. They have spandex in them so they fit better and don't look like shit lolI wore scrubs with spandex panel sides and it helped so much to keep me from looking like a square scrub covered box lol Reply

I wish they gave more info about Savitar. Something concrete before the hiatus would have been nice.



The Caitlin/Surgery scene was a bit ridic. I know she's a meta~ and all but they shoulda listened to Iris and took her to a hospital lmao. And Danielle's acting lmao..The death scene reminded me a bit of that scene from TDKR but worse?



Interested to see what they do with Killer Frost though.



Danielle was acting about as well as Tom Felton was doing 'chest'/liver compressions lmao. But idk how does one ACT out seizing? I was wondering that whilst watching lmao.



Tbh why didn't Barry just phase the shrapnel out of ha like Joom phased the bullet out of Harry's chest last season?



ia though, would have been ideal to have a ~reveal~ on Savitar right before the hiatus. Reply

not just the seizing but the line 'cross my heart and hope to.....' was just a bad line #1 and really poorly delivered and they she just passed out/died~ it was all just bad lmao.





Tbh why didn't Barry just phase the shrapnel out of ha like Joom phased the bullet out of Harry's chest last season?



The 'why didn't Barry just...' can be applied to so many scenes in this show. The writers are lazy, sloppy or forgetful (or all three) cuz Barry does things (or doesn't do things) and ur really stuck there thinking 'he already knows this' or should at least know better Reply

& idgi how caitlin would even know how to perform surgery (esp on herself (kinda)). the whole thing was bizarre. Reply

I'm feeling more and more convinced that Savitar is Future Barry. And something's off about HR to me idk. It's like the writers are writing these episodes knwoing the end goal but both not taking the time to properly map the journey for the audience and making other things they want to keep secret really obvious Reply

I will eat the sun hat I bought tonight whilst midnight shopping waiting for this damn ep if Savitar isn't Future Barry tbqh!!! Reply

LOL make sure to properly marinate and season it just in case sis! Reply

Future Barry is Savitar or is it HR? Reply

honestly I've been thinking this HR is secretly evil this entire time...otherwise what is his purpose tbh. Reply

I think it is some version of Barry that was screwed by present Barry's timeline shenanigans. Reply

i really, really want jessica camacho / cindy to be series regulars next season. Reply

WHERE YOU BEEN AT SIS.



I'm shallow af but Jessica Camacho is so gorgeous to me, and those trousers are sooooooooo tight and she has a great ass. HER ASS IS GOALS TO ME. Reply

i got a little sick after the convention this weekend since i did not wear appropriate outerwear and had to walk in the rain. and i have two huge events at work thursday/friday of this week and i've been bringing home work that needs to get done in prep. i watched the episodes while putting together like 250 information packets lol.



i figured someone would get to flash so i quickly threw together an lot post.



she's so beautiful. flash could always use another woman and i'm killing for a real latinx woman to be a part of this universe (i guess juliana harkavy counts too though - since she's like part dominican iirc) Reply

Ditto. This show needs a kickass female. Reply

On one hand IA, but these writers have enough issues juggling the people they've got, so for noe she'd be better off recurring Reply

if anyone other than cisco is the one to eventually ~get through~ to killer frost and bring the inner caitlin back, i'm gonna be pissed Reply

Their best friendship is honestly so cute - anyone else getting through to her would make NO sense. Reply

Barry will or will try apparently, Grant said so in an interview. Reply

- They need to give Iris something to do, but I know that's not happening this season

- There's going to be some kind of HR reveal but I hope it's not another tired traitor trope.

- So I'm assuming Caitlin as we know it is gone, and we now have KF permanently?

- They need to do something about Barry's wide eyed naïveté. Did he REALLY think Kadabra would have told him? Like his character needs to get a little more darker? Idk. Maybe he needs a kill or something bc he's so weak (even the replays of him begging Savitar not to kill Iris annoys me) like bih you need to be zooming towards him not pleading like a puppy.



Edited at 2017-03-29 03:14 am (UTC) Reply

I dont think they have the balls to "kill" off Caitlin for good. Reply

Idk. Maybe he needs a kill or something bc he's so weak (even the replays of him begging Savitar not to kill Iris annoys me) like bih you need to be zooming towards him not pleading like a puppy.



okayy??? when he was talking to abra about his family and all that, i thought he was about to threaten them or alluding to some kind of revenge angle & i was living but then it turned into him begging and i was like ???????????? barry, he's a mass murderer? Reply

Barry Allen doesn't kill

Or threaten

Or raise his voice past 2 octaves Reply

I don't think Caitlin is fully gone. If I heard correctly, KF has regenerative properties, which I believe was suppose to heal the wounds that killed Caitlin. So I think she's alive still underneath it all.



As others have said, really doubtful Caitlin is gone. Probably (hopefully) Cisco will lure her back to the side of good etc.



WHAT DO YOU MEAN TBH IRIS WEST MD JUST PERFORMED ABDOMINAL SURGERY SHE IS OUT THERE SAVING LIVES lmaaaooo. Reply

That wig is....



btw congratulations to Grant Gustin on booking a new movie with Samuel L Jackson and Sebastian Stan



Edited at 2017-03-29 03:17 am (UTC) Reply

They act like they cant put a leash back on Caitlin to get her to calm down, they'd rather see her die. It was weird. Reply

lmao like just put her necklace back down on her skin right away and she'll be absolutely fine?!?!?! Reply

what even is happening on this show? i'm so out of the loop lmaao. i'm too lazy to catch up. caitlin died? Reply

not really. she was dying and then died, but then her love interest pulled the necklace that controlled her powers off in the hopes that it would heal her/bring her back to life, and it did. but now killer frost seems to have permanently taken over (tho probably not forever) Reply

she died but they took off the necklace that dampened her powers and it saved her but turned her into killer frost Reply

same i haven't watched since 3a ended. riverdale has my heart now Reply

Riverdale though sis?! Reply

