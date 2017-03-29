The Flash - 3x19 "The Once And Future Flash" Promo
-Episode directed by Tom Cavanagh.
-Will feature new/modified Flash suit.
-Written by irl friend of a friend of the OP, Carina Adly MacKenzie, also writer on The Originals.
-Not back until April 25th!
Are you completely taken out of shows/movies when your job is performed badly/inaccurately on them, ONTD FlashFam?
Such as doing chest compressions on someone's liver...
I think Barry going to the future could prove to be interesting, but I'm honestly not a fan of Carina's writing thus far. I've seen some excerpts from the book she wrote (Eternal Night) as well, and I was not at all impressed.
Carina is one of the really good irl friends of one of my really good irl friends... but I don't know ha whatsoever tbh, nor have I read/watched anything she's done I think!
I'm actually holding off this season of TO until it finishes.
My guess is that Carina probably is really nice in person, because she does seem to have a lot of friends. Isn't she also roommates with Emily Bett Rickards?
I'll have to see what I think of The Flash, but her writing on The Originals just hasn't been good IMO (but that show has writing problems, plotholes and mythology issues all over the place). When the fans knew the mythology better than the writers there's a problem there.
I haven't read any of her prose, but I'm sure she did fine writing this episode.
JUST MAKE A WIG THAT LOOKS LIKE DANIELLE'S ACTUAL HAIR AND HAVE IT BE WHITE, SRSLY.
Why they didn't keep the necklace hovering over her body and slam it back down against her skin the very SECOND she starts healing though is anyone's guess.......
DEFIBRILLATION OVER HER METAL NECKLACE?!?!?!?!??!
DEFIBRILLATION OVER CLOTHING??????
HALF-HEARTED CHEST COMPRESSIONS WITH NO TECHNIQUE WHATSOEVER ON HER FUCKING LIVER?!?!?!
I can't. I have died as well from the floppishness.
TV is always getting stuff wrong. I was watching an episode of Friends and they identified that Joey had kidney stones with an x-ray. I've had those before, and they insisted on doing a CT scan (and I had a sonogram the year before when they thought I had them) because they don't show up on an x-ray.
Poor Joe is getting even more gray hair over this. It was nice to see his POV of the situation.
Mean while Iris is to good for this world. She knows he could have answers to saving her and yet she prioritized the people he screwed over. Mean while Iris and Draco saving Caitlin to then see her flatlined had me shookith.
I thought Cisco did the death scene excellently. Cisco was just great overall.
Im wondering why Julian had to perform surgery on her to remove fragments when Joom just had to use a vibrating hand on Wells last year to remove bullets? But hey Iris West MD and Julian do surgery on an awake Cait.
Finally lmaooo irl at Barry joining that emo band in 2024.
I was cackling at Iris West MD, Candice looked fine af in those scrubs tbh, I only WISH I rocked them that well.
I legit tweeted @ the Flash Writers twitter asking if they needed a medical consultant for TV and said i'm available cos reallllyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy now at all of that shite. Mess.
I wore scrubs with spandex panel sides and it helped so much to keep me from looking like a square scrub covered box lol
The Caitlin/Surgery scene was a bit ridic. I know she's a meta~ and all but they shoulda listened to Iris and took her to a hospital lmao. And Danielle's acting lmao..The death scene reminded me a bit of that scene from TDKR but worse?
Interested to see what they do with Killer Frost though.
Tbh why didn't Barry just phase the shrapnel out of ha like Joom phased the bullet out of Harry's chest last season?
ia though, would have been ideal to have a ~reveal~ on Savitar right before the hiatus.
Tbh why didn't Barry just phase the shrapnel out of ha like Joom phased the bullet out of Harry's chest last season?
The 'why didn't Barry just...' can be applied to so many scenes in this show. The writers are lazy, sloppy or forgetful (or all three) cuz Barry does things (or doesn't do things) and ur really stuck there thinking 'he already knows this' or should at least know better
I'm shallow af but Jessica Camacho is so gorgeous to me, and those trousers are sooooooooo tight and she has a great ass. HER ASS IS GOALS TO ME.
she's so beautiful. flash could always use another woman and i'm killing for a real latinx woman to be a part of this universe (i guess juliana harkavy counts too though - since she's like part dominican iirc)
- There's going to be some kind of HR reveal but I hope it's not another tired traitor trope.
- So I'm assuming Caitlin as we know it is gone, and we now have KF permanently?
- They need to do something about Barry's wide eyed naïveté. Did he REALLY think Kadabra would have told him? Like his character needs to get a little more darker? Idk. Maybe he needs a kill or something bc he's so weak (even the replays of him begging Savitar not to kill Iris annoys me) like bih you need to be zooming towards him not pleading like a puppy.
okayy??? when he was talking to abra about his family and all that, i thought he was about to threaten them or alluding to some kind of revenge angle & i was living but then it turned into him begging and i was like ???????????? barry, he's a mass murderer?
Or threaten
Or raise his voice past 2 octaves
WHAT DO YOU MEAN TBH IRIS WEST MD JUST PERFORMED ABDOMINAL SURGERY SHE IS OUT THERE SAVING LIVES lmaaaooo.
btw congratulations to Grant Gustin on booking a new movie with Samuel L Jackson and Sebastian Stan
