flash tomcav givingFACE

The Flash - 3x19 "The Once And Future Flash" Promo



-Episode directed by Tom Cavanagh.
-Will feature new/modified Flash suit.
-Written by irl friend of a friend of the OP, Carina Adly MacKenzie, also writer on The Originals.
-Not back until April 25th!

Source: Promo

Are you completely taken out of shows/movies when your job is performed badly/inaccurately on them, ONTD FlashFam?
Such as doing chest compressions on someone's liver...

photo tumblr_on73q8GjZ71rt5ctno7_250_zpspo6xktmv.gif
Tagged: ,