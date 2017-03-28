Aidan "Littlefinger" Gillen joins Peaky Blinders cast
#GameofThrones actor Aidan Gillen is joining the cast of #PeakyBlinders! https://t.co/fA8u8DMIsh— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2017
For the three people that care... me being the only one excited about it :D
Season 4 of Peaky Blinders began shooting in Liverpool. Game of Thrones' "Petyr Baelish"
Aidan Gillen joins the cast along with The Last Kingdoms' Charlie Murphy.
Steven Knight says, “We have a dream team gathered for series four of Peaky Blinders, coming to us for
love of the series which is great. Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen and Charlie Murphy give us a wealth of talent
to work with. And with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley returning, we couldn’t have hoped for more.”
YESssss.... two of my fav Irishmen
Probably safe to assume the GOT leaks are true about Littlefinger. Damn shame. I enjoyed Sleazy Pete.
SOURCE
Aidan is another underrated actor. People gave him shit for Baelish but I think he just didn't give a shit after awhile. He's been trolling GOT for years. From The Wire, Love/Hate and lots of small indie roles that were sooo good... that sadly most people outside the UK won't see.
I'm all for promoting my Irish boys :D
it wasn't bad at all imo but i wasn't a fan of the storyline with the russians. cillian remains brilliant as always
Divorce be damned.
And I will happily picspam this man. I have no shame.
Charlie Murphy better not end up as a love interest for Tommy.
Same thing with Shannen Doherty.
I googled Shannen and I see what you mean. :\ Oh well... :D
I love that Aidan and Charlie are working together again. LOL. They both aged well I think. Nice guys too.
Clearly, I'm biased. LOL
Still want to watch that Irish crime series (Love/Hate?...) with him. Maybe during holiday
I adore this beautiful Irish prince.
But does it mean that my fave GOT character (I know, I know...) is getting killed? I've been avoiding GOT spoilers like plague this year so I have no idea... :(