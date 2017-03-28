Aidan "Littlefinger" Gillen joins Peaky Blinders cast


For the three people that care... me being the only one excited about it :D

Season 4 of Peaky Blinders began shooting in Liverpool. Game of Thrones' "Petyr Baelish"
Aidan Gillen joins the cast along with The Last Kingdoms' Charlie Murphy.

Steven Knight says, “We have a dream team gathered for series four of Peaky Blinders, coming to us for
love of the series which is great. Adrien Brody, Aidan Gillen and Charlie Murphy give us a wealth of talent
to work with. And with Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley returning, we couldn’t have hoped for more.”



YESssss.... two of my fav Irishmen


Probably safe to assume the GOT leaks are true about Littlefinger. Damn shame. I enjoyed Sleazy Pete.



