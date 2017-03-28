Aidan "Littlefinger" Gillen joins Peaky Blinders cast

I loved this show so much until last season :( can it be fixed? Reply

It's one of the few shows I still have hope for. Last season wasn't my fav but it's still loads better than some other shit I've given up. Reply

At least there's two of us. LOL Reply

I was so upset when u know who died at the beginning of last season I just stopped watching I had no patience for that stuff back then I was too sad. Was the rest of the season good enough for me to give it another shot? Reply

It's not my fav season, but I think the show is still excellent and leagues better than others I've given up on. I'm sticking with it, but I'm a huge Cillian fan and now that Aidan is coming on board... I'm kind of excited to see where the story is headed. Reply

Yeah I love Cillian too his performance alone is almost enough for me, I think I'll get back to it soon Reply

Cillian has been SO underrated during his career. I really thought he was going to take off after Batman. I'm glad Nolan stuck with him.



Aidan is another underrated actor. People gave him shit for Baelish but I think he just didn't give a shit after awhile. He's been trolling GOT for years. From The Wire, Love/Hate and lots of small indie roles that were sooo good... that sadly most people outside the UK won't see.



I'm all for promoting my Irish boys :D



Edited at 2017-03-29 03:48 am (UTC) Reply

I am hyped for May's return. Reply

don't play with me sis, is charlotte confirmed to return? Reply

Yep, she's confirmed :D Reply

stupid mobile, w/e EXCELLENT



Edited at 2017-03-29 04:15 am (UTC) Reply

oh wow, i didn't know she was returning! Reply

So am I. I'm in the minority in that I never cared for Grace. Reply

i still watch this show even if it's such a disappointment tbh Reply

I really need to catch up on this show. I'm not even sure where I left off. I think I finished up until season 2. The show is good but I mainly watch because Cillian Murphy is so fucking hot. Reply

Always looking forward to more Peaky Blinders. Reply

The cast is rounding out nicely. I have high hopes for this coming season. Reply

I'm in the minority here it seems but I actually really enjoyed season 3, it was not the best PB season but still good imo. I can't wait for season 4. Reply

It wasn't my fav but it was still really good. I'm so pumped for next season. Reply

your icon <3



it wasn't bad at all imo but i wasn't a fan of the storyline with the russians. cillian remains brilliant as always Reply

cool Reply

The things I would do to/for/with him.



Divorce be damned. Reply

And I will happily picspam this man. I have no shame.













Queue up. Aidan is just more delicious the older he gets. Cillian too. That face...those beautiful blues. Give me our sexy Irishmen any day.

And I will happily picspam this man. I have no shame. Reply

I'm so looking forward to this season. Last season was "interesting" but I'm not giving up on the Shelbys. Reply

This post should have a nepotism tag. Lol. Nhf May Carleton.



Charlie Murphy better not end up as a love interest for Tommy. Reply

I never noticed until this picture, but his eyes are slightly misaligned. And now I can't unsee it.

Same thing with Shannen Doherty. Reply

I googled Shannen and I see what you mean. :\ Oh well... :D Maybe it's age... he's getting those droopy upper lids now that he's pushing 50. Reply

I recently found out that this guy is the original "Brian Kinney" from Queer as folk UK (he has a different name in the UK series) I watched a couple of episodes and like, he doesn't compare to Brian Kinney AAAAAAAAT ALL!! Charlie Hunnam as Justin Taylor on the other hand,... Reply

Stuart Alan Jones. It's the UK. I watched the US version and didn't get into it. But I'm a Brit and like Brit humour. It was so controversial for the UK to have such an explicit show on the telly. I still love it and watch it once in a awhile. Stuart was a fucking shit.



I love that Aidan and Charlie are working together again. LOL. They both aged well I think. Nice guys too.



Clearly, I'm biased. LOL Reply

lol I watched the UK version without watching the US one and liked him a lot. I think the two versions have a completely different vibe, the UK one is more like a weird comedy series, especially the second season, while the American one seems more "polished" and dramatic (I never got into it, I have to admit) Reply

I stopped watching Peaky Blinders after the first season (was disappointed that the communist - ? - guy wasn't coming back in the 2nd one, I didn't really care for other characters lol), and I like Aidan so I would rather keep seeing him on GoT. Oh well



Still want to watch that Irish crime series (Love/Hate?...) with him. Maybe during holiday Reply

yaaaas i LOVE him <3 Reply

I love Aidan omg. Reply

Love him. He's a perfect example of a person who just looks like they are trouble. You just know he's up to something. Reply

Was it ever explained where May went last season? I know Charlotte was pregnant, but I can't remember if Tommy said anything. Reply

