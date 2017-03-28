Sean Harris & Alec Baldwin also returning for Mission Impossible 6

no Ving Rames? so only white people are capable of saving the world? Reply

He hasn't signed on yet, he still might.

i guess simon pegg isn't coming back

...I know ONTD doesn't read, but damn.

lmfao

oh fuck me my skimming of the article i missed his name

I hate Alec Baldwin and his Trump impersonation only makes it worse.



I submitted a Jake Gyllenhaal post hours ago and it hasn't been posted but I haven't gotten an email that it was rejected.



I demand more Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson and less Alec Baldwin. Reply

YES

true story i never finished the borgias bc [ Spoiler (click to open) ] i couldn't stand to watch him die lmao MY GINGER ASSASSIN PRINCE

me @ me:

me @ me:

GIRL HE DOESN'T DIE; where tf you been?! It's def a tragic ending, and he dies in that wretched Borgias Apocalypse screenplay (along with, like, everyone else), but he lives in the real show! The last eps are so good, you gotta get on that. OH GOD I MISS IT SFM, WHY DID YOU REMIND ME

SOMEONE TOLD ME HE DIES







SOMEONE TOLD ME HE DIES

the last episode i saw was the heartbreaking one with his boyfriend :,(

Link

omg they did lie, that's terrible. D: (But which heartbreaking one with his bf?? There were a few!)

Link

the last one :( poor ginger bae and his poor sexy shady boyfriend

Link

i never finished either! i dont even remember what happened in the last season so i can't even go back now. probably gotta do a rewatch...

Link

I am so glad I am not the only one who loves Micheletto <3

Link

I hope Jeremy Renner stays gone, he's the worst member of the new cast- all he does is show up to yell at Ethan. Sacrifice him for Maggie Q or Thandie Newton, please.

Henry Cavill? Whyyyyyy?

Wait the villain didnt die in the last MI flick?

Nope! They rewrote the ending at the last minute, which is nearly always a bad sign, but this time it worked -- it didn't really fit the story for Ethan to kill him, so they trapped him in a box and knocked him out with gas, just as he did to Ethan in the beginning, haha.

Link

Cast Gilbert Gottfried as the villain. The entire movie will be him telling the "Aristocrats" joke.

though no word on Jeremy Renner



good



or Ving Rhames



noooooo Reply

Pleasantly surprised about Sean.



Meh on Alec. He was boring in the last one. Reply

ngh I love Sean Harris and I'm not ashamed (okay maybe a bit ashamed that the first time I realised I was attracted to him was watching The Borgias in which he plays a really sexually deviant assassin)

