Sean Harris & Alec Baldwin also returning for Mission Impossible 6

- no title yet; starts production on April 10
- Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg & Queen Rebecca Ferguson all returning, though no word on Jeremy Renner [don't be too sad, ONTD!] or Ving Rhames
- Henry Cavill and Vanessa Kirby of "The Crown" also joining
- Alec plays...that grumpy dude who was always salting Ethan Hunt's game; my love Sean plays well-dressed baddie Solomon Lane, who was last seen being kind of hilariously trapped in a glass box by our heroes & arrested (rather than killed, like the other villains)
- also directed by Chris McQuarrie
- set for release on July 27, 2018
Dedicated to the, like, 2-3 other Sean fans on ONTD! ♥♥♥ AAAHHHH I'M SO HAPPY. Originally he begged the director to kill him off in the first one because he doesn't want to do a franchise, but then realized that it didn't make sense in the story for Ethan to kill him and was like '...what have I done,' lol.
