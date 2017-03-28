An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power Trailer

I like to fly around the world in my private jet to talk about climate change and our dependence on fossil fuels. Reply

Hi Leo Reply

Lol Reply

whoops Reply

I wonder if he also buys those controversial "air credits" when flying...anyway what do you suggest as an alternative? a boat? economy with united airlines and all his security detail?



I'm actually genuinely curious what people do travel the world educating on climate change/social responsibility/etc *can* really do to offset the carbon footprint themselves if that's their job. I feel like if there was like an electrical or idk a hybrid plane most environmentalists would gladly take that instead but sadly there isn't an option like that right now. Reply

i guess by taking public transportation/walking everywhere i am helping reduce my carbon footprint? Reply

Yes!



I walk everywhere, benefits of living downtown. Reply

i just moved to new york after living in SF and it's so walkable i could cry. Reply

yes! me too. I mean, I don't know how to drive lol. but even when I get my driver's license, I will still take public transport everywhere. Reply

YAAS girl that's my life rn lol Reply

its said a lot, but seriously, fuck trump. fuck him in his fucking face, fuck everyone who believed his bullshit, and fuck everyone who didn't give two shits enough to vote. and fuck everyone who thinks global warming isnt a thing. like yeah, was i upset that I had to shovel only twice this winter? No, because i hate it. Am I deeply concerned that in over three months of northern Ontario winter we only got a foot of snow? Yes. Reply

Am I deeply concerned that in over three months of northern Ontario winter we only got a foot of snow? Yes.



MTE



I'm not that old and I find it disturbing that even within my lifetime there's been a huge shift in the planet warming up. Reply

it snowed maybe 3 times in illinois this year and my dad used that as proof that global warming didn't exist.



... 3 times. during the winter. in illinois.



so yea, i'm with you. fuck trump and fuck all of his supporters. Reply

It was 90 degrees here. In February. Reply

Lol are you in California also because fuck that. Having to put away my down comforter prematurely sucks. Reply

I loathe winter, but it's also fucking terrifying that we barely had a winter this year. In Michigan. Reply

My home state's been through a nasty drought for the past several years and it's fucking awful. Reply

this Reply

How different our lives, our world, would be if Gore had been our potus not bush 43



I feel like I don't know all my choices to reduce carbon footprint I should study up more on that it's my fault I don't know but I do support that climate change is real and I should be doing something. We recycle trash, I think that's one thing. Reply

a-fucking-men. texas doesn't get much of winter, but it does get cold and this year we only got TWO freezing days. TWO! Normally we'd get at least a month of 30s-40s with some below freezing days here and there, but not this year. The rain has been fucking crazy and out crazing ever previous year. Reply

MTE! In Missouri, we didn't have an actual winter until 2 weeks ago when it decided to snow and freeze. But January and February were very warm and mild, which is VERY unusual and terrifying. Especially considering the EO 45 just signed. It's going to get worse. We're going to ruin our planet in the next 4 years. Reply

It's not really something I think about until someone else brings it up. Figure I'll be dead before anything major happens Reply

You really won't though. We're already seeing major shifts happening.





Animals are already dying off big time. Island nations are already preparing mass migration strategies. We're seeing more major weather events, etc.



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:56 am (UTC)

*before anything major happens to me



that's so selfish. why fuck up the earth for other ppl if you don't have to? Reply

Thats the problem though. You have to shift your concerns to at least start giving a shit about the group



You're not 5 years old anymore. Time to realize there's a whole other world out there, my friend Reply

lmao you won't be dead, sis. Reply

Exactly.

So many falling for this basicness. Reply

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/eric-zues se/climate-catastrophe-to-hi_b_4089746.h tml? unless you're 95 and counting the time left on your fingers, the safe bet is that you won't. Reply

Today has been such a blow and this trailer just ended me, tears down my cheeks and everything. I fucking hate, hate, HATE every single person in Trump's administration and the absolute buffoons Scott Pruitt and Ricky Perry...*composes self* Yeah. Reply

If you were closer I'd make you some triple chocolate brownies to cheer you up Reply

You're an absolute sweetheart <3 I would eat the hell out of your brownies, BB. I'll put you down to bring some to the ONTD Impeachment Party Meet Up (which isn't actually a real thing...just yet)! Reply

I eagerly await the day they all drop dead. Reply

i cried in the car. Reply

i honestly don't know how to like ...battle this constant onslaught of end times thoughts. I'm terrified beyond belief about climate change and how these fucking morons continue to ignore it because theyr'e going to be dead by the time it matters



I listened to the podcast S-Town today and there's a lot of talk about climate change and with this and this horrible shit happening in Washington I just feel so depressed and scared and I don't know how to emotionally cope.



how do you distract yourself from being so helpless? Reply

i started listening to S-Town too and was happy it got me more hooked than the 2nd season but I'm also like...do I need more classism and sexism and corruption in my life right now Reply

i finished it and it's not what is advertised. i mean...i'd say i found it a bit disappointing so i wouldn't say there's anything wrong with opting out. at the same time it was interesting and well made but i was waiting for some hammer to fall that didn't Reply

I've been channeling a lot of my rage about our current world into my photography. Art and creativity always helps. Yoga and meditation are necessary too. Also fighting and knowing that good will prevail. Reply

Ia. I was a nervous wreck over healthcare because I'm afraid I'll end up destitute and homeless living under a bridge eating out of trash cans due to a ore existing condition with super expensive medication. At some point when I'm old I won't have a job and then how will I cope without healthcare and my meds. Then I realized Oregon has assisted suite law and so that's it, at whatever point I feel like ok this is it, I'll just relocate to Oregon and go on my own terms.



Now with this nonsense over climate change and global warming, I feel like wtf, don't republicans want fresh air and clean water, and lol that EPA run by every state won't be fully corrupted by bug energy stalwarts who don't want to evolve.



I hate Agent Orange I really do. I though bush 43 was a dolt but I seriously have a visceral reaction to this incompetent weasel motherfucker. Reply

I am two episodes in and some of the stuff in that podcast does not sit right with me, being from a shit town myself. The racist Bubba ain't shit, but the whole thing seems to be some kind of voyeuristic and condescending look at the poverty and sadness that pervades the south.



Edited at 2017-03-29 07:00 am (UTC)

Who cares if solar produces more jobs than coal, oil and gas combined rn because...because WV.



Coal production versus employment. pic.twitter.com/c3LbBZsrnJ — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 28, 2017





Trump last week: "The miners are coming back."



Top U.S. coal boss this week: Trump 'can't bring mining jobs back'.https://t.co/FXyRMExfIW — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 29, 2017





Solar now accounts for some 260,000 energy jobs, almost four times the number of coal industry jobs as of May 2015. https://t.co/q9XaJG0Odw — NPR (@NPR) March 29, 2017

Excited for more pollution and death just so Trump can save a few coal jobs at the expense of planet fucking earth.Who cares if solar produces more jobs than coal, oil and gas combined rn because...because WV. Reply

Well, that's the trick. Oil and coal companies never cared about jobs, just about their bottom line. THEY want the jobs, not jobs for the people. Even if they only create one job and renewable energy creates a billion. They just want the moneyhoney.mp3 Reply

Politicians have to stop lying to people about oil and coal if they truly care about the planet and jobs. Although it's difficult when the majority of the GOP doesn't even believe in climate change. The media is complicit too imo - like when Clinton was brutally honest about the coal industry/growth and they made a bigger deal out of her words vs the actual job prospects. Then of course WV fell for the con. Nothing is going to change as long as the government works to appease these asshole companies. Reply

And yet the PR guy for coal in North Dakota says that he's heard "JERBS ARE COMING BACK!!" Reply

What's even more frustrating is that being a coal miner is a really shitty life. It's dangerous, it fucks up your lungs, it destroys your body. No one should have to do that every day, even if it didn't fuck the planet coming and going. Reply

http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-m eter/statements/2012/oct/16/barack-obama/o bama-says-romney-once-said-coal-burning-p lant-kil/



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:57 am (UTC) I remember obama making fun of Gov Romney for shutting down a coal plant because it was killing people in Mass Reply

If we diverted money to workforce development in coal country, we could cheaply and effectively help coal miners become the new main clean energy workforce. For an investment of a couple thousand dollars, an out of work coal miner can learn how to install wind turbines or wire solar panels for commercial plants, which pays a SHIT TON of money these days. It's so in demand and instead we're basically saying, "Fuck you, you're a coal miner, go mine coal and get black lung and then no health care for you, we're taking that away, we just want profits." Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSMj3PH FGNp/



There are no jobs on a dead planet There are no jobs on a dead planet Reply

My dad works for a coal fired power plant. He lost his job as a machinist at an air compressor plant when it moved overseas when he was 42 and had a family with two kids to support, so when they hired him (TVA, a government owned power company) it was such a relief to him and to us as well. I never really heard him say as much, but I feel like he thinks he owes a debt of gratitude to them for hiring him. He's super into coal now, and I get it but I don't. His job is hard, literal back breaking labor - he's currently out with two completely broken ribs from a work injury - he's constantly crawling in tight spaces to weld, breathing coal dust day after day, climbing on rickety stair systems to fix this 60+ year old building, all in temperatures that can reach 180F in the summer. A couple of years ago, the plant underwent massive renovations to the exhaust system, installing an extensive scrubber system instead of the plant closing and everyone in the family kind of breathed a sigh of relief. Now don't get me wrong, coal has put a lot of food on our table and I grew up with a reasonably comfortable lifestyle (for Kentucky), but I know the implications of continued reliance on coal and it makes sense to figure out the next steps before it's gone. I so wish that there were resources and guaranteed jobs for someone in my dad's position, in alternative energy, but it seems like the more things change, the more this part of the world digs its heels in and resists it. Reply

All the movie should be is one giant "WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE" sign for an hour and a half. Reply

I'm really lucky that I live in a city that cares about the environment and supports, educates, and fosters community involved in these movements. I go back home to Southern CA once or twice a year and I'm so astounded that no one gives a shit here. Even something as simple as composting isn't a thing in some of these major cities. smh Reply

where do you live so i can move there? Reply

San Francisco/Oakland. It's the most expensive place in the US tho girl so 😭💔 Reply

what's most puzzling to me is why these essentially important tasks such as recycling are not mandatory by now cause let's face it, sixpack joes living in greater boston area won't give two shits about that unless it's enforced by law and even then it's a stretch. Reply

Also, THIS.





Edited at 2017-03-29 01:44 am (UTC)

What are you doing to combat climate change ONTD?



Panicking, mostly.



I mean, the thing is, my individual carbon footprint doesn't matter as much as regulations on corporations to make them be more green. And we've seen that Trump & co don't give a shit about that so.... Reply

i do my part by not eating meat, not having a car and not having children to produce generations of future garbage/emissions Reply

I've thought of going vegan for the longest time. Reply

Do it! :) Reply

just do it bb. it'll probably be hard at first and you'll make mistakes by eating the wrong foods (like i did! LOL) but it's a process and you'll get there :) Reply

Do it! Cutting out meat, dairy, fish is the best thing you can do for yourself and the planet. Reply

I cut out pigs, cows, and seafood. I still eat chicken. It's just easier that way. Reply

Best decision of my life Reply

Amen





ok nvm I do have the car to drive around my sisters children 😢



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:58 am (UTC) Reply

My household composts and recycles to reduce our food waste. We're looking into pulverizing bones for our fertilizer mix as well but for now my sister's dog gets them. Reply

I need to start composting. I already try to keep my waste minimal by recycling and reusing but composting would cut my garbage by a lot. Reply

I recycle almost everything (paper, plastic, cans, vinyl, styrofoam, glass etc) per government regulations, minimize and throw food waste away seperately, only take public transportation, and try to cut down on electricity as well. Oh and I got a Brita to cut down on plastic bottles too. Reply

Yup, Al Gore caring so much about climate change meanwhile he's counting his millions scammed from those carbon credits. Reply

Yup. He had a $5,000 heating bill because of his huge-ass mansion. Reply

