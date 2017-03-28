An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power Trailer
"Climate Changes, Truth Does Not.
A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant -- as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion."
SOURCE
What are you doing to combat climate change ONTD?
I'm actually genuinely curious what people do travel the world educating on climate change/social responsibility/etc *can* really do to offset the carbon footprint themselves if that's their job. I feel like if there was like an electrical or idk a hybrid plane most environmentalists would gladly take that instead but sadly there isn't an option like that right now.
I walk everywhere, benefits of living downtown.
I'm not that old and I find it disturbing that even within my lifetime there's been a huge shift in the planet warming up.
... 3 times. during the winter. in illinois.
so yea, i'm with you. fuck trump and fuck all of his supporters.
I feel like I don't know all my choices to reduce carbon footprint I should study up more on that it's my fault I don't know but I do support that climate change is real and I should be doing something. We recycle trash, I think that's one thing.
Animals are already dying off big time. Island nations are already preparing mass migration strategies. We're seeing more major weather events, etc.
that's so selfish. why fuck up the earth for other ppl if you don't have to?
You're not 5 years old anymore. Time to realize there's a whole other world out there, my friend
I listened to the podcast S-Town today and there's a lot of talk about climate change and with this and this horrible shit happening in Washington I just feel so depressed and scared and I don't know how to emotionally cope.
how do you distract yourself from being so helpless?
Now with this nonsense over climate change and global warming, I feel like wtf, don't republicans want fresh air and clean water, and lol that EPA run by every state won't be fully corrupted by bug energy stalwarts who don't want to evolve.
I hate Agent Orange I really do. I though bush 43 was a dolt but I seriously have a visceral reaction to this incompetent weasel motherfucker.
Who cares if solar produces more jobs than coal, oil and gas combined rn because...because WV.
There are no jobs on a dead planet
Panicking, mostly.
I mean, the thing is, my individual carbon footprint doesn't matter as much as regulations on corporations to make them be more green. And we've seen that Trump & co don't give a shit about that so....
ok nvm I do have the car to drive around my sisters children 😢
I recycle almost everything (paper, plastic, cans, vinyl, styrofoam, glass etc) per government regulations, minimize and throw food waste away seperately, only take public transportation, and try to cut down on electricity as well. Oh and I got a Brita to cut down on plastic bottles too.