Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover of Interview magazine

elvira hancock ftw.



I loved her in Hairspray. Always thought she was gorgeous Reply

Was that not Debbie Harry? Or am I getting versions confused? Reply

Debbie was in the original Reply

Michelle was in the 2007 film. Reply

It was Kristen Chenoweth, actually............... Reply

granted im not a michelle pfeiffer scholar, but this is my favorite role granted im not a michelle pfeiffer scholar, but this is my favorite role Reply

YES I LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS MOVIE. Reply

"Aronofsky says that he fell in love with her as an actress in school because he had a professor who said that she was a rare case of beauty and talent being in one person" ummm okay



give her a tag! Reply

This KWEEN!

Excellent GIF, OP <3 Grease 2 is an underrated gem!

Favorite catwoman of all time tbh. I saw that Batman movie at way too young an age and her character stood out to me so much (but also scared me, lol), just iconic. Reply

I was totally in love with her as a kid because of these 2 movies



Also grease 2 is better than grease imo



Edited at 2017-03-29 02:23 am (UTC)

She was so good playing the sociopathic mother in underrated gem White Oleander. Reply

Loved her in that Reply

God, that book was brutal. I've only seen parts of the movie, why I don't know, but that book will haunt me forever. Reply

The movie skips over a lot of stuff from the book. It condenses it to three homes and leaves out the starving girls and the fabulous black neighbour. And it changes her mother from a poet to an artist, which makes no sense because Astrid got that from her dad, which her mother hates.



I like both though the book is probably objectively better. I love the dreamy prose and the beautiful way it's written. Reply

I haven't seen it, but I always thought she was perfect casting for that role. She looks exactly like what was described. Reply

She was great in that. Reply

she was perf. I love that movie Reply

I love that book and the movie was pretty good too. Reply

This campy mess plus Stardust. Oh and of course, One Fine Day. This campy mess plus Stardust. Oh and of course, One Fine Day. Reply

yas @ One Fine Day Reply

She's the best as catwoman though.







One Fine Day is ridiculous and cute.She's the best as catwoman though. Reply

Sean Young still wishes she could be this fucking badass Reply

Her Catwoman is everything. Reply

What Lies Beneath is so good. Reply

Dangerous Minds lol, although I feel like a lot of people here probably hate that movie. Reply

One Fine Day for sure but I love her in anything, even if the movie is shitty Reply

OFD is one of my favorite movies ever, it's why I can never completely dislike Clooney. Reply

One Fine Day, Dangerous Minds, her as Catwoman, and The Deep End of the Ocean are a few of my faves. Reply

omg I love what lies beneath and one fine day. Reply

This will always make me think of my best friend growing up because she would randomly say "SHUT UP PROFESSOR" and thought it was the funniest thing. But I do really enjoy this movie. Reply

I loved her in Scarface so much Reply

mte Reply

QUEEN <3 Reply

my friend said she looks like an ant and i see it tbh Reply

that's a gorgeous ant i'd love to look like then lmao Reply

like the one from Antz actually Reply

Give me mother! Reply

no trailer for mother yet? Reply

Plus The Age of Innocence, Dangerous Liaisons, Wolf, Batman Returns, and Frankie & Johnny, where she played opposite Pacino again.



Honorable mention for her unblinking lizard queen in White Oleander.









Edited at 2017-03-29 01:30 am (UTC) My fave performance from her is as torch singer Susie Diamond in The Fabulous Baker Boys.

Plus The Age of Innocence, Dangerous Liaisons, Wolf, Batman Returns, and Frankie & Johnny, where she played opposite Pacino again.

Honorable mention for her unblinking lizard queen in White Oleander.

