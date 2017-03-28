Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover of Interview magazine


  • Chose Darren Aronofsky to interview her since he directed her in Mother! their upcoming film

  • She was a surfer girl in high school

  • Didn't have a passion as a kid and thinks that here's too much pressure on people to have a passion in life and figure out their "thing" when it's okay to not have one

  • She always feel insecure because she's not a trained actor

  • She doesn't get the film she did with Aronofsky and thinks its weird but she likes her character

  • Aronofsky says that he fell in love with her as an actress in school because he had a professor who said that she was a rare case of beauty and talent being in one person

Have you found your passion, ONTD?

Favourite Pfeiffer movie?

