Michelle Pfeiffer on the cover of Interview magazine
#MichellePfeiffer speaks to director @DarrenAronofsky for our April cover. https://t.co/OkDR1W2atS pic.twitter.com/Kg9fldNVoT— Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) March 28, 2017
- Chose Darren Aronofsky to interview her since he directed her in Mother! their upcoming film
- She was a surfer girl in high school
- Didn't have a passion as a kid and thinks that here's too much pressure on people to have a passion in life and figure out their "thing" when it's okay to not have one
- She always feel insecure because she's not a trained actor
- She doesn't get the film she did with Aronofsky and thinks its weird but she likes her character
- Aronofsky says that he fell in love with her as an actress in school because he had a professor who said that she was a rare case of beauty and talent being in one person
Have you found your passion, ONTD?
Favourite Pfeiffer movie?
granted im not a michelle pfeiffer scholar, but this is my favorite role
i don't really have a passion either, i like helping people and travelling but it wouldn't say it is a passion.
Excellent GIF, OP <3 Grease 2 is an underrated gem!
Also grease 2 is better than grease imo
I like both though the book is probably objectively better. I love the dreamy prose and the beautiful way it's written.
This campy mess plus Stardust. Oh and of course, One Fine Day.
Plus The Age of Innocence, Dangerous Liaisons, Wolf, Batman Returns, and Frankie & Johnny, where she played opposite Pacino again.
Honorable mention for her unblinking lizard queen in White Oleander.
...and her rendition of My Funny Valentine during the credits<3