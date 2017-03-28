Kid will have "Hey Jude" sung at him his whole life but it is a nice name :) Reply

Thread

Link

I sang it in my head when I read the name. There are worse songs to have sung to you like "8 5 7 6 3 0 9, Jenny I've got your number" That is the burden I bare. That and Forest Gump impressions of saying "Jen-Nay" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my name is valerie and i love it when people sing valerie to me...i was blessed with a solid jam namesake:



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I knew a girl called penny lane. I asked her if her parents liked The beatles and man... the look of death that I was given was epic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My name is Danielle and I go by "Dani" and just, dear god, if I had a nickel for every time I heard someone sing "Dani California"*... I wish everyone was dead.





*(not including being called "Dan the Man" which is separate issue entirely) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I went almost 34 years, but I recently got "Your name's Frankie? So did you go to Hollywood!?" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good name. Reply

Thread

Link

that's a really nice name Reply

Thread

Link

I used to be obsessed with the name Jude but now I feel like every other person I know who has a boy names him that so no.



But congrats to them, it's a cute name. Reply

Thread

Link

I love the name Jude for a boy. Reply

Thread

Link

Amazing name! I knew they'd choose something I'd love because they are both my favorite. Reply

Thread

Link

Aw. IDKY but I'm bummed they didn't include a traditional Korean name in there. Reply

Thread

Link

lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too :( I assumed they'd give him a Korean middle name Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



One of my favorite names <3 Reply

Thread

Link

That's not bad. Could be worse. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll honestly be pissed if Steven Yeun doesn't have a huge career in 2-3 years at the latest, he's so underrated. Reply

Thread

Link

Also, I just instantly think of Jude Law, lol. I just looked up the name and it's apparently of Hebrew origin and means "praise", if that site isn't lying. Cool name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's going to have an amazing career. Maybe never the "it guy", but he doesn't strike me as someone who would want that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I LOVE the name Jude, I've thought before of naming my son that. I'm not a huge Beatles fan, I just love the song. Reply

Thread

Link

Jude is my favorite boy name Reply

Thread

Link

I love the name!! Hey Jude is such a great song but after knowing what it's about it makes me sad lol Reply

Thread

Link

Jude Malcolm. Reminds me of a A Little Life, but I like it. Reply

Thread

Link

Jude is cute but Malcolm throws off the flow of the name Reply

Thread

Link

My first thought was "very European". I like the name Malcolm Reply

Thread

Link

I love the name Jude for a boy. Reply

Thread

Link

Malcolm Jude sounds better Reply

Thread

Link

Have they still not taken a better picture of that child yet? Reply

Thread

Link

I've recently decided that my fiance and I can never have kids because we cannot agree on a single baby name. And I've always had one name in particular that I love and he hates it.



I know a little guy called Jude and he is wild as hell and I love him lol.



Edited at 2017-03-29 01:56 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Sometimes you see a baby and the name comes to you.

Sometimes it takes you a week. When my cousin had her baby six weeks ago it took her nearly a week to give him a name. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I understand and he said we should just wait until it's born to name it but we are on total opposite ends of the earth on names and our kid would probably get called Mud or something just because we couldn't agree lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what's the name? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ephraim for a boy. Blythe for a girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My niece is named Blythe. She was the most miserable baby you ever saw (she had horrible colic and screamed for like her first 8 months) so I always thought my sister couldn't have picked a less apt name for her, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

llllooolllll, poor baby. that would probably happen to me, haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw, cute! Love it. Though it's giving me A Little Life flashbacks ;_______; Reply

Thread

Link

i love the name jude Reply

Thread

Link

His baby pic gave me nightmares. Lol. 😳 Reply

Thread

Link

aaaaaww Reply

Thread

Link

Jude has been my #1 pick for a boy ever since I was a teenager <3 so I greatly approve of their taste! Reply

Thread

Link