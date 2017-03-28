senait

Kiernan Shipka: "I'm dying to see a ghost"




· Promoting her horror flick The Blackcoat's Daughter, Kiernan Shipka said she likes to go Method & use experience in her acting but, having never had a paranormal experience, she wasn't able to this time. When asked if she's ever had a run-in with the supernatural she said she's dying to see a ghost.
· Co-star Emma Roberts said orbs appeared in photos taken on the set of AHS: Coven




tweet source trailer source

ONTD, let's have a creepy post. Have you ever had a paranormal experience? What's the scariest paranormal story you've heard?
