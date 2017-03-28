Kiernan Shipka: "I'm dying to see a ghost"

Ghosts aren't real. Neither is any other kind of pseudoscientific b.s. Reply

you must be fun at parties

I am, because I educate everyone about science!

ia



Bigfoot is real tho

Lmao, for real



But don't tell ONTD that.

the voodoo/hoodoo ladies scattered across the dark recesses of the Caribbeans would like a word with you.

the only shit that scares me now are disappearances or unexplained mysteries because they're fucking creepy and legit anyone can go missing. I feel like Ghosts are bullshit.

sister, ontd believes in astrology and brujeria

Right there with you, girl.

I can't imagine anything more insufferable than a method acting teenager.

mte

Oh yeah It's all fun and games until you actually have a wierd experience that you can't really explain. I never wanted to have an experience and after I had a small one, I just try and act like it never happened

A creepy post!!!!!



It's-been-84years.gif

Mte it's been way too long

I believe in ghosts but I've never seen anything or even felt a weird presence.



Semi-related cause of Kiernan: I want to rewatch Whatever Happened to Baby Jane but that's the kind of movie that will actually freak me out.



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:39 am (UTC)

you should watch "Baby Jane?" imo

Love that movie! Was never freaked out by it though lol

I love that movie. I saw it last Halloween creeped me out 😫

you should definitely watch it! Idt it's creepy tbh, it's sorta a black comedy I guess? I consider it that

i don't freaking care what anyone says. Houses have an energy. Especially old ones.

One of my friends can feel energy and whether it's positive or negative. I wonder what that would be like.

Facts

Ia. I think they take on the energy of the people who've lived there before you. It can fade over time, though.

my 70-something counselor once lived in a 400-year-old house in England and the stories she tells me about that house... shit, i believe houses have an energy for sure.

word. it's like this dense energy, makes me kind of lethargic.

It's the lead paint killing people's braincells.

I lived in a 150 year old brick miners cottage. No lead paint. Doors opened on their own.

Yup!!! My cousin was telling us about something that happened to him in his previous rented place.

i've never felt energy in a house, but visiting my grandfather inside an elder care home was horrible because it just felt so heavy being there. before i even saw anyone the ~vibes i got were weird, i felt like i was on a boat

You're right bb

Why do so many ppl wanna fuck with ghosts, nothing good ever comes from it

That's how I feel too. I remember being 13 and playing with an Ouija board @ our friend's dad coffee shop with some friends, and when the pointer moved she freaked the fuck out and moved away from the table so quickly she ended up in the street and a truck almost hit her. Everyone was like ~this is the ghost's influence and i'm no motherfucker, this is you being a dumb fuck and going into the middle of the street. I couldn't tho 'cause her dad was the owner of the coffee shop and we were getting free desserts lol /csb

I don't believe in ghosts and yet at the same time I really want to see one?

Same. I also know I would be scared shitless if I got any hint of paranormal activity lol.

Not me. I'd go full on Ray Stanz excited/fascinated.

Nah girl. Better to live without.

My mom is staying with me while she recovers from surgery and she always makes me record Ghost Hunters lol. I swear nothing happens on that goddamn show. Although nothing is as worse as when she would watch Destination Truth.

Ghost Adventures is what's up. It's so awful it swings back around the circle to astounding.

Those ghost shows are such crap. One of them came to a school I went to and were like "we don't think there's a ghost here". Bullshit! She just didn't want to show herself for you! She also has a really big building to wander around, ok?

get her onto Ghost Brothers tbh

omg yesssss remember the episode when they're like looking for "aunt agnes" and they're like it's 9 o'clock she's probably in bed with her hair wrapped… I miss them fuck all the other ghost shows

thornhaven manor, magnolia hotel and winchestor mansion nearly made me shit myself, i was so scared. i did like how one of the ghosts had a crush on juwan though at the winchestor mansion lol she has good taste

I've never seen a ghost and I don't know if I really believe in them. Why not though? I mean I feel like since Trump was elected everything is possible.

Omg I thought she was Emma Watson for a sec

Nah, I don't believe in ghosts but there was a story in my country a couple of weeks ago about a "haunted house" and supposedly a police officer went to the house and the ghost tried to stab him in the back or something like that. He even said in an interview he tried to invoked satan while he was entering the house lmao. It was hilarious.

I've never ~seen~ a ghost but I totally believe they're out there.



