Taylor Swift and Ed Sheehan Started A Trend of Breeding Scottish Fold Cats

I would adopt from a breeder that personally rejected Taylor Swift's adoption application based on nothing but pettiness alone.

*Absolute Triple Net Lease.

Ed Sheeran admitted that he and Taylor Swift got matching Scottish fold cats to match each other.



Of course they did.



it's like they need to take their insufferableness to the next level

I hate when animals trend because ultimately the breeds/species suffer because of money-grabbers. Right now, I'm hoping to find homes for the feral kittens outside. I mean, I doubt I can since everyone's all "I want a cat" until one's available. And I don't trust Craigslist.

I get so mad when people use Craigslist to get rid of animals. That place is full of really sadistic fucks and a ton of those animals meet a tragic end. One time a man's sister brought a kitten in that was literally almost ripped in two but still alive and the guy had got the kitten off craigslist just for his dog to kill.

people like that should be shot in the head tbh.

god my stomach turned upside down reading this, that poor bb i want to cry

Exactly why I don't trust them. I'm not trying to raise a bait animal because people are sick fucks. I found two of my animals off CL. Lucky for them, I wasn't one of those sickos.

NOOOOOOO :(



We adopted our first cats from Craigslist. A senior Siamese and a senior Maine Coon. Their owners were practically frantic looking for people to take them; the husband was terminally ill and they were having to give up their animals. We were the only ones to answer the ad. We spoiled the shit out of those cats for 5 and 6 1/2 years, respectively, until they both died of age-related stuff. Reply

I wish I could unread this. omg. How unbelievably horrible.



tbh sometimes I get all emotional thinking about what might have happened to my cat if some weirdo had picked him up before we took him in from the streets. Like what if some psycho had taken him and abused him or tortured him like this? There are so many sick people out there. Reply

your local shelter/humane society/ASPCA branch should be able to help you find homes for your itty bitty kitty committee

i 'memba when there was an explosion of chihuahuas in shelters thanks to either taco bell and/or paris hilton. not sure which had the bigger impact!

I remember when the live action 101 Dalmations movie came out tons of people adopted dalmations without doing any research into the breed, and there ended up being a massive amount dumped into shelters because people didn't realize that they're pretty difficult dogs to manage. My family was actually looking into getting our first dog at the time and every shelter we went to seemed to have purebred dalmations that had been abandoned.

It makes me think of the owl surge from Harry Potter and then the release of the majority of them when HP films ended/children stopped reading, etc. Owls are borderline not domestic too.

I hate when people do this to animals. Like the poor english bulldog, we really ruined that poor animal.



But tbh, I don't understand why people buy cats or dogs Reply

I buy them because they're delicious.

wait...are you eating dogs?

bless u.

LMAO

i agree

look at the pug

they can't breathe and a new variation of pug should be made

instead we should breed them to have longer snouts so they can have more comfortable lives Reply

mte. i can't believe we took wolves and turned them into pugs. it's so sad.

Agreed on all counts.



There are so many animals out there desperate for good homes, and yet people fork out extortionate amounts of cash just to get a certain kind of breed that's trendy right now...and then they profess to be animal lovers. Hah, no, you don't want an animal, you want a lifestyle accessory. Reply

Bulldogs break my heart, those poor bbs. </3

Same. My husband and I have had a total of 6 cats over the years (4 at any given time) and they were all rescued as adults. Some from Craigslist, some from shelters or foster homes. I wouldn't go to a breeder. Fuck that.

I get why people want specific breeds of dogs (allergies, seeing eye dogs, etc) but to me a cat is a cat, they all kinda do the same thing

I've never owned a cat though



I've never owned a cat though Reply

no one has ever owned a cat tbh! you should let a cat own you tho. it will give your foolish human life meaning.

my parents are allergic :( plus I have two dogs

My cats keep stealing my seat on the sofa. They've greedy tonight and laying such that there's no room for me.

I only adopt. There are enough perfectly good stray/homeless cats out there already.

Maru is the only Scottish Fold that matters.



My in-laws used to breed mastiffs and they claim that Slash applied for one of their dogs once. They said no since he traveled a lot and wouldn't be home enough. Reply

one time at my job a breeder brought in a puppy for a health certificate and was sending it to Lourdes (madonna's daughter.) the closest thing I have to a ~celebrity encounter~ lol

do you remember what breed it was?

Brachycephalic dogs just make me sad. The snorting's not cute, your dog literally can't breathe.

Right? I think the only specific breed I would want is a Maine Coon but tbh if I can get to a point where I could afford a cat it would be whatever cat liked me most at a shelter

I adopted a Maine Coon mix; they're out there! You can definitely tell she's am MC--she's massive and very friendly. :3

I accidently adopted a Maine Coon. By accident I mean I got her as a kitten with my brother getting her sister and you can now a year on see the difference in their sizes. She's a cuddler and is currently giving me a look because I had to move my arm to type.



Reply

We adopted a senior Maine Coon back in early 2009 and he lived until December 2015. He was a wonderful cat. He followed my husband around like a dog and was chatty af. They're actually pretty common in shelters and are sturdy, healthy cats <3

I have a british shorthair (he was given to us) and honestly, while he's the most gorgeous thing, his snuffle issues upset me

I like the German version of pugs. They're not AKC standards, by any standard.

Persian cats??? What? How are they considered unhealthy/disabled?



Edited at 2017-03-29 01:12 am (UTC) Reply

humans are monsters.



Edited at 2017-03-29 01:25 am (UTC) not even just those breeds unfortunately. you can add dobermans, boxers, german shepherds, bull terriers and more to the list: https://dogbehaviorscience.wordpress.co m/2012/09/29/100-years-of-breed-improvem ent/ humans are monsters. Reply

I wish I could remember the name of the user who tried to start shit by defending puppy mills to which I responded nearly this exact same thing. I'm sure they will emerge out of the woodwork in a few days to share argumentative responses to comments made days before in this post.

The shit animals deal with to look cute for people is depressing.

They were already so popular, too. Just like munchkins. And Persians. I hate this trend of breeding cats and dogs that have health issues just because they look unique. The whole concept of "designer" pets is appalling. If you like these kinds of breeds, at least adopt. Don't encourage breeders.

I don't like breeders in general but ones that breed animals that have a slew of health issues re even grosser imo

I can understand going to a reputable breeder if you want a specific breed of animal, but adopting is always better for the population, generally.

Unfortunately, it can be much harder to find a "reputable" breeder than people realize. For instance, people with highest breeding honors from the AKC have been discovered to be essentially high-end puppy mills. Anyone who makes a business of animals is suspect to me, honestly, just because there are practically no truly reliable ways of sussing out who's treating their animals well and who isn't.

did they really start the trend? i thought there was a popular scottish fold cat on the internet that everyone thought was cute.



also, we got our dog from a local breeder. i really love pomeranians and they hardly ever end up at shelters/up for adoption near me, so if i ever wanted another one i would probably have to find a breeder again.



everyone really stresses "adopt don't shop!" but 99% of the shelter dogs here are big dogs and tbh im afraid of big dogs. they just aren't for me. ofc breeders are incredibly problematic due to breeding for "aesthetics" that causes all sorts of health issues and deformities and the ethics of breeding an animal for profit are really iffy.



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:28 am (UTC) Reply

Just as an FYI if you ever look for a Pomeranian again - there are breed specific rescues out there, and there are plenty of organizations that do transport, both locally and nationally, that will work with people to get a dog transported from another shelter.

most of them have pom mixes, which i'm not 100% opposed too just...i like pomeranians because of how they ~look, and i'm also iffy on adopting an older dog too.



when it comes time to really look for my next pom, i'll take rescues into serious consideration. right now i'm just trying to enjoy the time i have left with my bby <3 hes 9 going on 10 but it makes me really sad knowing hes a senior dog now, hes my best friend. Reply

i second this comment. a friend of mine works for a local Basset Hound rescue and she does transports (among other duties as well) for them sometimes and it's helped countless dogs there :) Reply

Petfinder? It's not like breeders are cheap you could take that money and either have the dog flown in or pay for a flight to go get it if it's out of area. Reply

I can understand buying from a humane breeder. I've adopted my cats from shelters, but I could see going to a breeder so you know about their health history. Reply

my sister tried for a very long time to adopt a dog from a rescue. she wasn't picky at all but had a few requirements... like it needed to be apartment friendly, etc., but she could rarely find one that checked the few boxes she had. whenever she did apply for one there was so much competition she never got it. finally she ended up going to a breeder and she still feels bad about it since she's so pro-adoption... it was a reputable breeder though. Reply

Why would you buy a cat, you can usually just easily find one in need of a home for free or just for vet costs. Reply

La Diabla strikes again!



😡😡😾😾 Reply

True evil Reply

