Taylor Swift and Ed Sheehan Started A Trend of Breeding Scottish Fold Cats

Veterinarians are calling for an end to the breeding of Scottish fold cats, a breed of cats with floppy ears and large eyes popularized by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

A genetic mutation causes the cats to be more likely to develop issues like arthritis. In the past few years, it has become a fad to buy the breed largely because of Swift and Sheeran. The cats' trendiness has led to an increase in breeders and breeding of Scottish folds.

Ed Sheeran admitted that he and Taylor Swift got matching Scottish fold cats to match each other.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) says, “We welcome any change to legislation to prevent the breeding and sale of Scottish fold cats.”


