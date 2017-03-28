Taylor Swift and Ed Sheehan Started A Trend of Breeding Scottish Fold Cats
Veterinarians are calling for an end to the breeding of Scottish fold cats, a breed of cats with floppy ears and large eyes popularized by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.
A genetic mutation causes the cats to be more likely to develop issues like arthritis. In the past few years, it has become a fad to buy the breed largely because of Swift and Sheeran. The cats' trendiness has led to an increase in breeders and breeding of Scottish folds.
Ed Sheeran admitted that he and Taylor Swift got matching Scottish fold cats to match each other.
The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) says, “We welcome any change to legislation to prevent the breeding and sale of Scottish fold cats.”
Would u adopt from a shelter or a breeder?
Of course they did.
We adopted our first cats from Craigslist. A senior Siamese and a senior Maine Coon. Their owners were practically frantic looking for people to take them; the husband was terminally ill and they were having to give up their animals. We were the only ones to answer the ad. We spoiled the shit out of those cats for 5 and 6 1/2 years, respectively, until they both died of age-related stuff.
tbh sometimes I get all emotional thinking about what might have happened to my cat if some weirdo had picked him up before we took him in from the streets. Like what if some psycho had taken him and abused him or tortured him like this? There are so many sick people out there.
But tbh, I don't understand why people buy cats or dogs
look at the pug
they can't breathe and a new variation of pug should be made
instead we should breed them to have longer snouts so they can have more comfortable lives
There are so many animals out there desperate for good homes, and yet people fork out extortionate amounts of cash just to get a certain kind of breed that's trendy right now...and then they profess to be animal lovers. Hah, no, you don't want an animal, you want a lifestyle accessory.
I've never owned a cat though
My in-laws used to breed mastiffs and they claim that Slash applied for one of their dogs once. They said no since he traveled a lot and wouldn't be home enough.
breeding pugs, bulldogs, dachsunds, persian cats, etc. is animal abuse.
humans are monsters.
I wish I could remember the name of the user who tried to start shit by defending puppy mills to which I responded nearly this exact same thing. I'm sure they will emerge out of the woodwork in a few days to share argumentative responses to comments made days before in this post.
also, we got our dog from a local breeder. i really love pomeranians and they hardly ever end up at shelters/up for adoption near me, so if i ever wanted another one i would probably have to find a breeder again.
everyone really stresses "adopt don't shop!" but 99% of the shelter dogs here are big dogs and tbh im afraid of big dogs. they just aren't for me. ofc breeders are incredibly problematic due to breeding for "aesthetics" that causes all sorts of health issues and deformities and the ethics of breeding an animal for profit are really iffy.
when it comes time to really look for my next pom, i'll take rescues into serious consideration. right now i'm just trying to enjoy the time i have left with my bby <3 hes 9 going on 10 but it makes me really sad knowing hes a senior dog now, hes my best friend.
😡😡😾😾
But, if I was just wanting a dog regardless of breed, I'd go to a shelter. I don't Know if I'd go to a rescue, people I know have had less than great experiences with rescue groups.