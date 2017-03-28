OMG! Ashley Parker Angel's O-Town next plz! Reply

I wish he would reunite with the guys! They are on tour right now and I cannot convince any of my friends to go with me hahahahaha

Surprised because it pretty much sounds like their old material.

this is a bop tbh



I miss this kind of cheesy 90s pop, I wish it would make a comeback

Same here! I live for cheesy pop music, and the world needs more of it lol

I still listen to Tragedy almost every workout so I'm here for a new album.

Which pop group do you wish would reunite?

The Cardigans 😭

i was OBSESSED with their debut album. the US version featured this remix <3







also, to answer your question OP, i'd love for the a*teens to get back together!



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:27 am (UTC)

omg ateens yes.

omg I loved A*Teens! I would totally support a reunion!

this is so very 90's



BUT I AM LIVING FOR IT

OMG Classic!!!!



lmfao all of their videos are so hilariously upbeat with ridiculous smiling and happy dancing.. all while singing about their heartbreak and depression. the 90s were a trip



Edited at 2017-03-29 03:22 am (UTC)

omg I loved steps back I the day!! I've had this song on repeat since it came out! can't wait for the new album!!

I've never heard of them. What was their most popular song?

probably their cover of TRAGEDY by the Bee Gees

you've never heard of them??? that's a



this song still gets stuck in my head on the regular







eta what tf is this video omg



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:46 am (UTC)

I wasn't expecting this to even sound decent, but I'm low key loving it.

This has been my song for the last two weeks. This ABBA-lite bop!

My friend sent me the link today, so I have had it on rotation since I got home from work

This only took a month to be posted lol

I'm pretty sure I got into Steps back in HS because of 5ive. I would buy British teen magazines because of them and Steps would always be in there somewhere too lol.

