Steps is Back!
Scared of the Dark is the first song from the new album by Steps! Remember them? Their new album Tears on the Dancefloor will be released on April 21, 2017.
Really digging this! Which pop group do you wish would reunite? Are you over acts from the 90s getting back together?
SOURCE
I miss this kind of cheesy 90s pop, I wish it would make a comeback
The Cardigans 😭
also, to answer your question OP, i'd love for the a*teens to get back together!
Edited at 2017-03-29 12:27 am (UTC)
BUT I AM LIVING FOR IT
OMG Classic!!!!
Edited at 2017-03-29 03:22 am (UTC)
eta what tf is this video omg
Edited at 2017-03-29 12:46 am (UTC)