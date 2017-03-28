Billy Eichner joins American Horror Story season 7
To work with @MsSarahPaulson? A dream. https://t.co/KVURGmnYN4— billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 28, 2017
He'll play a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character who wears "mysterious tank tops".
source 1/2
do you wear mysterious tank tops, ontd??
BRB gonna go sue Ryan Murphy for stealing my wardrobe!
Edited at 2017-03-29 12:10 am (UTC)
I just don't get how so many people ignore those things and obsess over him.
they aren't even fucking trying anymore.
speaking of, i hope they record john mulaney's reading of neil labute's fat pig. wish it was someone other than the token fat girl of 2017 chrissy metz co-starring but whatever. i'm interested to see him in a real acting role given the travesty that was his sitcom.
It's interesting coming back to it with a few years in between. I have much less sympathy for the husband this time around. And I guess I'm now too old to connect with Violet. All the time I'm watching her scenes I'm like, where are her parents??? Like I know they want a brand shiny new kid and everything but their teenage daughter is right there and they pretty much ignore her 24/7. The mom has more backbone than the dad but they're both fairly awful parents.
Also it's a really misogynistic show and Ryan Murphy has clear issues with women. The hamminess and melodrama really sailed over my head the first time around as well. There's just so much I didn't pick up on when I was 21. Coming back to it as a 27 year old is a trip.
/hot takes on a six year old show
....holy shit it's been six years =/
lmao this sounds like it came out of a prompt generator
oooh is it gonna be like legion? will we try to make sense out of his tops?????
"It puts the lotion on its skin . . . "
I love Billy but what?? Then again the season is supposed to be about Trump getting elected so i guess mysterious tank tops is nbd.
Edited at 2017-03-29 01:52 am (UTC)
Oblig: