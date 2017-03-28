Groan Reply

lol the clothing



do you wear mysterious tank tops, ontd??

I mean, he was next in line of handsome dark haired gay actors. Not surprising. Reply

Rude, I've seen him in person. He's cute. Reply

who wears "mysterious tank tops"



BRB gonna go sue Ryan Murphy for stealing my wardrobe!



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:10 am (UTC)

he's so friggin hot Reply

his persona is so obnoxious that i never noticed he isn't bad looking Reply

he's annoying Reply

He is ugly, loud, at times offensive and white.



I just don't get how so many people ignore those things and obsess over him. Reply

I thought he was pretty funny in parks and rec



he's hilarious Reply

same Reply

the beard helped him 1000000000% Reply

offensive? go on Reply

He'll play a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character who wears "mysterious tank tops".



they aren't even fucking trying anymore. Reply

i'm a sucker for comedians doing drama so hft.



speaking of, i hope they record john mulaney's reading of neil labute's fat pig. wish it was someone other than the token fat girl of 2017 chrissy metz co-starring but whatever. i'm interested to see him in a real acting role given the travesty that was his sitcom. Reply

He can be a bit annoying sometimes, but he gives good (and sometimes dead serious) Twitter so I'll accept it Reply

I just started rewatching the first season this evening. I was obsessed with this show in 2011, then I dropped it so fast in season two, lol.



It's interesting coming back to it with a few years in between. I have much less sympathy for the husband this time around. And I guess I'm now too old to connect with Violet. All the time I'm watching her scenes I'm like, where are her parents??? Like I know they want a brand shiny new kid and everything but their teenage daughter is right there and they pretty much ignore her 24/7. The mom has more backbone than the dad but they're both fairly awful parents.



Also it's a really misogynistic show and Ryan Murphy has clear issues with women. The hamminess and melodrama really sailed over my head the first time around as well. There's just so much I didn't pick up on when I was 21. Coming back to it as a 27 year old is a trip.



/hot takes on a six year old show



....holy shit it's been six years =/ Reply

what is the theme this season? is there a theme this season? do the themes even matter anymore? i'm sure we'll be disappointed come october no matter what happens. Reply

What's a mysterious tank top? Reply

his parks and rec character was annoying AF, and it's all i think about when i see him lol Reply

lmao this sounds like it came out of a prompt generator Reply

oooh is it gonna be like legion? will we try to make sense out of his tops????? Reply

Thread

LOL I love him.



So, of course, those tank tops will be made of human skin.



"It puts the lotion on its skin . . . " Reply

i don't watch ahs but his twitter gives me life so i support this Reply

Following his twitter has really made me like him tbh Reply

wears "mysterious tank tops".



I love Billy but what?? Then again the season is supposed to be about Trump getting elected so i guess mysterious tank tops is nbd. Reply

I like Billy Eichner but I'm not getting all these handsome comments. To each their own, I mean I sometimes got a thing for guys that look like they've rolled out of a garbage can so who am I to judge Reply

"this is my psychic medium and SHE DROVE ME HERE" - american horror story season 7 Reply

I don't know what a "mysterious tank top" is, and I don't care to find out. Reply

I want his raw hairy delicious big dick and balls etc. please and thanks



Edited at 2017-03-29 01:52 am (UTC)

my friend saw him on tinder, you have a chance to make it happen Reply

all of the white gays, won't he.



Oblig:

I like him, for the most part, but...wow, RM really will cast all of the white gays, won't he.

