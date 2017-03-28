Wait. The hoodrat Drew Barrymore isn't rapping anymore????? Reply

i'm ready for sia to retire tbh Reply

same Reply

leave the woman alone, let her do her. Reply

YOU SHUT YOUR DAMN MOUTH Reply

part of me is still so confused that this is the woman who released Colour the Small One. like damn girl, get money but wheres your dignity Reply

she's not rapping anymore lol?? anyway her singing voice kinda reminds me of miley's but a lil weaker. Reply

You mean stronger...













I mean the bar IS down here of course Reply

weaker bitch? lmfao brooke is a way stronger singer Reply

i like it lol i love sia. Reply

lol @ sia selling her some dusty old demo Reply

dated AF



I remember when this chick was in that Grimes video. looks nothing like her Reply

yep I remember that Grimes video too, and she seemed like a totally different person/character.



She looks like she's lost weight and wants to look like Miley. Even the dancing near the end of the vid (@ ~3:22) reminds me of We Can't Stop and BB Talk (ugh that video and song are so nasty).



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:30 am (UTC) Reply

nnnnnn @ them using her original demo vocals and making it a feature just for buzz.. Reply

just like every rihanna song she ever wrote lol Reply

i thought that was chloe sevingy Reply

I don't hate it, but that's how I've been feeling about most Brooke songs lately. Reply

oblig "peaked at genesis" comment. Reply

Is she trying to give off a Madonna vibe on purpose? (Outfit only, not vocals) Reply

I would have liked it better without the Madonna/Gaga stuff in the middle, it was like she stole a little of both.



Reply

i think brooke is hot. kinda bummed she didn't make another track with charli xcx. Reply

nah Reply

Laziest feature since Charli and Rita's. It would have sounded better if Sia had finished this demo for herself. Reply

