I just realized...I've never heard Lorde just speaking. Her voice is so different than her singing voice.

Same. When she jumped right into the song I was like "Woah, where did the giggles go?"

I just made this post to talk about how much I hate creme eggs. Please let me know I'm not alone in my hate, ONTD.

yeah i hate them. everything about them is too thick. the chocolate. the filling. and they're a nightmare to bite into, like i feel everything going between my teeth

I hate them too

What is this war against creme eggs? They are the best Easter candy of all time. OF ALL TIME. *Kanye shrug*

They're way to sweet.

i had one literally 20 years ago and i still remember how disgusting the texture was

#triggered tbh



#triggered tbh Reply

I love them but I fully accept that they're disgusting. Lol.

Lmao this is my position on the matter as well.

they're disgusting...also equally pointless are those gd peeps.

I'll agree with you, OP, Creme Eggs are disgusting... way too sweet.

I love Lorde though and idgaf.



I love Lorde though and idgaf. Reply

Are those chocolate egg things that come with a spoon any good? I need to buy my niece some Easter candy.

I had one a couple of years ago, they're fun but I can't remember how they tasted

"Creme Eggs are truly disgusting."



BLASPHEMY! although i think the formula changed since Hersheys takeover of Cadbury has meant everything taste a lot cheaper and sweeter



anyway I tried the Cream Egg McFlurry yesterday and it was GLORIOUS

Creme Egg McFlurry... barfing at the thought

is the creme egg mcflurry only a non-US thing? I've never seen it here but want one :(

they had it in australia last year but I haven't seen it this year

I am so ready to eat those again

darn, now i want creme eggs smh

oop i like cream eggs (which are apparently are called "creme eggs" lol i don't eat them often soo..)



i'm going to actually look for them the next time i'm at the store due to this post



Edited at 2017-03-28 11:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Creme Eggs are delicious.

Like creme eggs! But I can only have like one a year cause the sweetness is great

I love to bite the top off and lick the creme out. it's honestly a disgusting spectacle lol

Yupppp husband does the same. Its the only way tbh

Yeah I do the same, half the fun's in the messy eating process lol

you gotta eat the booty like groceries

yessssssss

i like the way she says honey

Creme eggs ARE disgusting. Though still a once every two years kinda thing.

ia op creme eggs are disgusting. calling my senator to get them banned.

mini eggs >>>>>>

caramel eggs > mini eggs > cream eggs



but I love em all. Reply

