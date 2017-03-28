March 28th, 2017, 06:23 pm buzzybhn New Lorde Greenlight Remix (Creme Egg Edition) feat. Nick Grimshaw Lorde talks about her love of creme eggs and they sing about creme eggs. Creme Eggs are truly disgusting.SOURCE Tagged: interview, lorde, music / musician Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5252 comments Add comment
#triggered tbh
I love Lorde though and idgaf.
BLASPHEMY! although i think the formula changed since Hersheys takeover of Cadbury has meant everything taste a lot cheaper and sweeter
anyway I tried the Cream Egg McFlurry yesterday and it was GLORIOUS
i'm going to actually look for them the next time i'm at the store due to this post
Edited at 2017-03-28 11:35 pm (UTC)
Same!
but I love em all.
every time I eat one I am reminded of a friend from high school who liked to eat hers with quavers and it sounded so disgusting I couldn't bring myself to even try it for a laugh.