Page Six revisits Kim K's sex tape, 10 years later

i feel like we've been stuck with these assholes for 500 years

Rob Shuter, Paris' publicist, said he didn't pursue her as a client & nobody was interested in Kim K and that he assumed she'd be a flash in the pan.



lol i bet he regrets that now Reply

Reading this was a trip. lol @ the last point.



I don't understand how the tape allegedly catapulted her into fame if she was irrelevant to begin with?? Like why did anyone care about this sex tape, idgi. Reply

I think it was the timing, because the show came about the same time as the video? I'll never believe Kris didn't have something to do with the video either Reply

People credit the tape but it really had little to do with her success.



Kris is business savvy as fuck and pretty much had every connection in Los Angeles, it was all her.



It was definitely the sex tape that got her name out to the public but it was Kris tirelessly capitalizing on it that made her famous. Reply

mfte Reply

I'm no fan of Kris but.... seriously! She even re-booted Caitlyn's career back in the 90s Reply

I think Ray J was famous enough for the sex tape to give her a real platform because people were still shocked by sex tapes. Paris wasn't super famous before hers and I feel like the guy in hers was a nobody. Reply

I don't get that argument either. I honestly think the Kardashians would have reached the same level of fame they have whether she had a sex tape or didn't have a sex tape because the show was already in production/that's where most people first heard the name Kim Kardashian. I don't think if one of Paris' other friends had been the one in the sex tape and not Kim, they would have had her career Reply

As far as celebrity sex tapes go, it's horrible and boring. Reply

hands down the most boring and uninspired blow job i've ever seen. Reply

I mean, unless you're full blown porning it like Farrah or Mimi from Love and Hip Hop, they're gonna be pretty regular. Reply

True. But Kim's tape is so lifeless. Neither she nor Ray J seem like they're enjoying what they're doing. Reply

she was so pretty Reply

this was her best face Reply

its so crazy how different they all look Reply

i don't get why she would want to mess with this...like if i had this face i would be stoked on life lmao Reply

lol mte, in a way it makes it even sadder that she still thought she needed a ton of work done... that whole family is so warped Reply

i feel like it was just a rabbit hole of insecurity tbh, she would notice one thing she didnt like about herself, fix it, then fixate on something else and on and on it goes Reply

mte i'm nowhere near as pretty as she was and yet wouldn't do anything to change my face. i can't imagine being that insecure. Reply

mte Reply

She is insecure as fuck. If I remember correctly her first divorce papers claimed her first husband paid for a boob job and lipo and she was 19-22 during that time. This wasn't a person that got famous and started fucking with her body. She would do it with or without the fame. Reply

she still is??? Reply

Reggie Bush Era Kim was the best Kim. Reply

I don't get how anyone can claim she's prettier now. She was such a natural beauty Reply

the photos of her with paris during the german beer fest or whatever are my favorite. i think kim looked so pretty during that time. kind of sad what she did to her face. Reply

Damn, she looks really young in those screencaps. Time flies Reply

as much as this family annoys me, they know what they're doing to stay relevant. i admire the hustle. Reply

same, they're trash but Kris is some kind of genius. Reply

This article just seems to confirm stuff most people already assumed. Reply

God, has it really only been 10 years? Feels like fucking forever she's been around. Reply

Which was better? Paris' or Kardashian's? Reply

paris because she went away Reply

they were both boring tbh, altough I never saw Kim's whole tape. Reply

Colin Farrell's Reply

I honestly had zero attraction to Colin Farrell until I saw his sex tape. That tape though. Reply

That was amazing. I couldn't believe it.



and watching other people having sex doesn't even turn me on so that says a lot Reply

Lol his is the only celebrity sex tape I've seen and it was something. Reply

a true gift Reply

I want to watch it nowww Reply

Paris has the better sex tape, even with the weirdo night vision photography. Paris at least seems to be enjoying it. Reply

Paris, hands down. Plus there's funny parts in it. I always remember her being like Ewwwwwwww! Reply

It feels longer than 10 yes tbh. Reply

I'm glad it's her rather than Paris. Reply

Thread

Okay but when is someone going to leak the tape of Trump's own golden shower? Ray J, where you at? Reply

This was really interesting tbh. I wonder who the person was that tried to get it taken down later in the article. I feel like they're implying it was either Kanye or Kris. Reply

Thread

lmao Reply

She legit looks like the grinch. Reply

god she's scary Reply

she makes me laugh so much Reply

