Page Six revisits Kim K's sex tape, 10 years later

· 10 years after the release of Kim's sex tape, Page Six talks to some of the ~key players~ in this MONUMENTAL MOMENT of pop culture history. They spoke to P*r*ez Hilton, Kevin Dickson (former editor at In Touch) and Vivid's Steven Hirsch.
· Dickson says he befriended Kim prior to the tape and that she had been feeding him stories in her attempt to make it in Hollywood. He told her to get on TV somehow so they could cover her, which led to her 90-second stint on The Simple Life. He also says that Kim called the paparazzi on herself while dating Nick Lachey immediately after his divorce from Jessica Simpson; Dickson says he told her to fuck Nick Lachey so she could be a famous girlfriend, and thus get more play in tabloids. (Through her lawyer, Kim denies these claims)
· Dickson recalls hearing about Kim's sex tape and immediately called Kim (he describes her as "mousy") in a panic. Kim was with Paris Hilton in Australia and initially denied the woman in the video was her, saying instead that it was Karrine "Superhead" Steffans. Dickson said Kim was crying while he was on the phone w/Paris. (Through her lawyer, Kim denies denying it was her in the video)
· Rob Shuter, Paris' publicist, said he didn't pursue her as a client & nobody was interested in Kim K and that he assumed she'd be a flash in the pan.
· Hirsch says he went back & forth with Kim's attorney, trying to work out a deal; the video was released March 21st 2007 while Kim didn't settle with Vivid until April 27th. Hirsch says he had no contact w/Kris & that the people shopping the video weren't working on Kim's behalf. Kim's lawyer says Kim never provided proof of age, which should have legally prohibited Vivid from distributing the video. (There's a lot more detail at the source but it's hard to summarize)
· Karrine Steffans, who dated Ray J, told him not to sign a deal with Vivid because, being a black man, porn wouldn't benefit him the way it would Kim; she says that if Kim were a black woman, she'd have the same advice for her. She says Ray J thought the video would make him white famous.
· Dickson says that Paris & Kim's friendship fell apart immediately after Kim became famous but Kardashian & Dickson maintained a professional relationship. He says the Kardashians provided In Touch w/6 yrs worth of cover stories with Kim as a source.
· KUWTK was in production prior to the video's release.
source
