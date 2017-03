Their videos are cute, I still watch the dog one every once in awhile. I saw them live last year and it was so much fun! Reply

Thread

Link

I love this song so much. It's easily one my faves by them. That whole album was A++ Reply

Thread

Link

Best song next to Stop Desire. LYTD deserved so much more love. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still obsessed w/ this song. I love that Tegan & Sara are still a thing. I've loved them since college. Reply

Thread

Link