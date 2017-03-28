Rih to be honored at this year's Parsons School of Design Benefit
- She will be honored at this year's Parsons School of Design Benefit (alongside Neiman Marcus & Eileen Fisher) for her philanthropic work & inspiring millions through her music and distinct style.
- Rihanna released the following statement: “It’s such a thrill to know that a design school as prestigious as Parsons School of Design would present me with this honor. I consistently find creative and exciting designs coming from Parsons alumni, so I feel a deep connection to the school. But I am especially grateful that Parsons would recognize me for the work I’ve done in regards to philanthropy.”
That Rihanna reign just won't let up!
