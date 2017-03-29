'Crazy Rich Asians' Lands Its Male Lead
Exclusive: #CrazyRichAsians movie has found its male lead: @henrygolding will play Nick Young opposite @ConstanceWu. https://t.co/zSSjNcjdXb— Rebecca Ford (@Beccamford) 28 mars 2017
Crazy Rich Asians has landed its male lead, casting Henry Golding to play Nick Young.
The story follows Rachel Chu (Wu), an American-born Chinese economics professor, who travels to her boyfriend Nick's (Golding) hometown of Singapore for his best friend's wedding.
Michelle Yeoh is attached to play Nick's controlling mother.
I think Michelle Yeoh is a great choice for Eleanor
I hope in the third book they go into [spoiler]how/why Oliver chose to help Kitty get those scrolls. Is he doing it because he loves how horrified all of them are by her? Does he feel bad for pushing her onto Kristen Bell?
I'm waiting on Astrid, Michael and Charlie since they give the books life anyways. Same with Kitty Pong.