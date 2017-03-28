Abby Lee Miller is done with Dance Moms!

I expected this to be because of her legal troubles tbh. Reply

hmmmm interesting. probably cause she's going to jail or something lol.



she ain't shit Reply

Why is she going to jail? Does it have anything to do with the way she treats the kids?



I've only ever seen her in that one Drop Dead Diva episode and I instantly hated her. Reply

she tried to hide assets and income during a bankruptcy. She's a fucking moron Reply

I wish it was, she was so fucking awful, so emotionally abusive, christ. But no, for money fraud, I think. Taxes? She was claiming/paying some ammount but she had way more. I think what she had was even shown on camera at one point, when they were going to Australia or something. Good riddance to abbey. Reply

It also sounds like she used the Dance Mom kids to illegally move tens of thousands in cash from Australia to the US. Like, they were each given the top legal amount allowed, but it was all Abby's.



Edited at 2017-03-29 05:04 am (UTC) Reply

all of the above.



god she's vile. Reply

so who will take over or is dance mom gone for good? Damn I know Abby was hurt her golden dancer Maddie didn't mention one in her book



Edited at 2017-03-28 09:30 pm (UTC) Reply

woah woah why's she going to jail Reply

hello hi yes :') Reply

tax fraud or something. Reply

Rule #1 of "Celebrity": Don't fuck with the IRS. Reply

So... you're going to prison, then, Abby? Reply

I don't watch this shit but anytime someone segues into full CAPS LOCK in their rant I know they're unhinged Reply

my fave is the lowercase she has mixed in with the caps lock. RANT RANT RANT RANT [btw i still love kids] RANT RANT RANT RANT. Reply

I'm glad to hear Maddie/Mackenzie's mom finally woke up and got them away from her (or rather, that's what I'm taking away from OP's comments). Reply

her kids are just able to get fatter checks elsewhere now. i very much doubt she came to some ~realization. Reply

aww chloe looks so grown. i haven't watched this in forever Reply

You can't be that mad at production when they helped you hide assets, Abby Reply

Abby Lee is such a psycho. Chloe was superior to Maddie in every way and yet she was treated like such shit. Reply

They were both inferior to Mackenzie, LBR Reply

True! Mackenzie was the true Queen, lol. Reply

It makes me so sad for Chloe, but I hope she's doing much better now. I wonder about her and Maddie sometimes, but, oh well. If anything, Abby drove a wedge between them. She favoritized (..word?) Maddie so much, it was gross. Not that Maddie wasn't deserving or talented, but, it's blatant favoritism at a point, and just disgusting. I feel bad for the rest of the girls.



I haven't watched the show in a long time, guess I still have some feelings. Reply

Nah, Maddie was the best imo. Though I like Chloe too and am sad she's coming back to the show. Reply

They were all pretty terrible dancers, tbh. Not the kids' fault tho, since Abby was such a shitty teacher. Reply

Good! Its sad the way she treated those poor children, and the mothers who allowed it. Not even maddie thinks fondly of her Reply

"WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?"



LMAO Reply

"WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?"



far away from abby that's for sure Reply

lmao where's the lie!



literally all the girls need to bounce and get away from her Reply

is it supposed to be ironic? Reply

Iconic dance. Reply

Reminds me of that Sheryl Crow song. 'Where have all the cowboys gone' Reply

WHERE















HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN



















GONE



Edited at 2017-03-29 12:29 am (UTC) Reply

why is she going to jail Reply

I'm not super familiar with the show but it looks like she hid $755,000 in income while she was filing for bankruptcy Reply

what a fool Reply

She is also assumed of sneaking money into the states. Reply

lol good, but I do believe her about production. It did come out that they make the moms fight when they need drama for episodes. Reply

She did get pissed at what Maddie said in her book ha. Maddie is over her, I love it. Reply

