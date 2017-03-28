Kylie expands her line to X Rated Blushes
Barely Legal Blush 🎀 a pretty pale matte pink! Launching today at 3pm.. $20 pic.twitter.com/2DnYHC0Cxb— KYLIE COSMETICS (@kyliecosmetics) March 24, 2017
Here's swatches of all the blushes which are retailing for $20 on Kylie's website.
What's your latest make up haul ONTD ? I'm in need of a good mascara tbh
Mess. Trash.
Did she not learn anything from kat Von d and the backlash she got
and the names are disturbing.
barely legal
virginity
and X rated ????
I finally got the Modern Renaissance palette after borrowing my roomies. I love it!
Also, Kat Von D "tattoo liner" is trash. My first one kinda dried out within a week or so and I'd have to keep shaking it to get it to work.. and I got a replacement and I have the same issue. My maybelline master precise liner works better.
Her tattoo liner is shit
like.....*insert khaled you played urself gif*
I remember turning 18 and making "lolol barely legal!" jokes too because I thought it made me cool and desirable. I WAS WRONG. And so is she.
Did Tyga name this line?!?!