Kylie expands her line to X Rated Blushes

these names are gross Reply

The only "Barely Legal" that matters...



Seriously gross. Reply

she played herself....was child molester or cultural appropriation not available....ewww! Reply

yeah it comes off as very try hard. like what's even the point of these names??? is this a part of her ~brand at all? like idgi Reply

for real Reply

mte like ew Reply

Super lame.

Did she not learn anything from kat Von d and the backlash she got Reply

they're really try hard, so they're on brand for her Reply

I just ordered the $45 Pro beauty blender cleaner. This whole time I didn't know that I could use it to clean my make up brushes I feel so stupid!!! But I love it it's my beauty blender so super clean I'm excited to use it on my brushes Reply

I got a small bottle of Cinema Secrets brush cleaner off of Amazon and I really like it. It smells like Vanilla tho -_- Reply

i'm so sad for all the girls who look up to her and have her as their role model.



and the names are disturbing. Reply

Scam Queen!



Scam Queen!

this gif is so fucking funny lmao his facial expressions Reply

Save your money and buy some non-chalky blushes from NARS if you need a controversial name Reply

Right? Don't mess with the OG, Orgasm! Reply

That's my jam. Reply

mte Reply

that is my fave blush of all time. i got it part of a sample and yea, i went through that real quick. Reply

Orgasm forever!!! Reply

deep throat all the way bb. Reply

mte Reply

Hah, this was my exact thought. Like this is some pastiche off NARS and the Too Faced Love Flush blushes... Reply

Pretty much. Reply

OMFG I didn't even see the names initially. I am repulsed.



Edited at 2017-03-28 08:53 pm (UTC)

absolute same Reply

why omg, what's wrong with,



barely legal



virginity



and X rated ???? Reply

I mean, this is just a step beyond. Fuck everyone involved. Reply

they all sound like perfectly fine names for products being targeted to teen girls. it's nice to remind them they're only viewed as sexual beings :) :) :) Reply

mte, i just don't rly care for sexualized names some makeup companies use for their products, idky it just makes me think that oh wow super edgy i guess. Reply

Against better judgement, I ordered Kylie products and I haven't even received a shipping notice even though I placed my order on the 16th. I received an order I made after that order tho.. I got the Dazzle velvet lipkit and I really like it tbh



I finally got the Modern Renaissance palette after borrowing my roomies. I love it!



Also, Kat Von D "tattoo liner" is trash. My first one kinda dried out within a week or so and I'd have to keep shaking it to get it to work.. and I got a replacement and I have the same issue. My maybelline master precise liner works better. Reply

I love Kat's eyeshadows though. I'm tempted to try the foundation. I'm so damn pale it's hard to find something that doesn't have pink undertones or is so white I look dead. Reply

the foundation oxidized on me. and with it I discovered I don't actually like the look of full coverage foundation, so I returned it. Reply

have u tried colourpop's ultra satin lipsticks? i know kylie's mattes aren't the same as cp but i have my suspicions about the ~velvet ones Reply

do you find the maybelline liner lasts a long time? I have oily eyelinds (weird) and my eyes water when I laugh so I'm a mess when it comes to finding eyeliner. Reply

Kat Von D autograph eyeliner was amazing, I was so pissed when they pulled it from the shelves



Her tattoo liner is shit Reply

My tattoo liner never dries out, I love it. Reply

It sounds like they changed the formula of Tattoo Liner. I had one for a year and it still worked until I tossed it. Reply

Parent

Re: tattoo liner, are you storing it upside down? Cause if it's just lying vertical somewhere then that's why it seems like it's drying up. I don't like the tattoo liner either and actually prefer the physician's formula "dupe" and it dried out when I just kept it in a drawer, it fixed itself after storing it upright and upside down for a day tho Reply

No offence, but I just don't understand how any woman over the age of 14 can order Kylie cosmetics...





like.....*insert khaled you played urself gif* Reply

my kvd liners never dried out that quickly, but it does tend to be a problem with that kind of liner. you also have to store them upside down. i prefer stila's version. hope you got it at sephora and you can return it! Reply

the packaging is so cheap Reply

Yikes at those names. Reply

The names are gross and the packaging is shit. Based on the packaging I would say the actual worth of this shit is probably $6. Like no time and detail went into making this shit at all. Its appalling that people will be buying any of this. Reply

The way her elbow bends in is creeping me out omg Reply

Link





hmm i wonder how this makes u feel, sis Reply

did Tuna suggest that name because ew ew ew Reply

All of these titles are fucking gross ways to capitalize on her youth/pre-18 sexuality. I'm not surprised by anything from this family but EW.



I remember turning 18 and making "lolol barely legal!" jokes too because I thought it made me cool and desirable. I WAS WRONG. And so is she.



Edited at 2017-03-28 08:56 pm (UTC)

BARELY LEGAL????



Did Tyga name this line?!?! Reply

What is it with make up companies giving their products provocative names? It's so cringeworthy and desperate to me. Reply

I never noticed until recently that Urban Decay's shade names are mostly drug references. Reply

yeah i'm not a big fan of that. they also have a brown shadow called "back door"....... Reply

mte. hourglass has some new lipsticks that have refreshing names like leader, dreamer, activist Reply

